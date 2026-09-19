From Law Classroom To Global Stage: Manipal Law School Felicitates Kaziah Liz Mejo

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal Law School (MLS), a constituent institution of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, felicitated its second-year Law student, Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, in recognition of her remarkable achievement and the pride she has brought to the institution.



Kaziah Liz Mejo was honoured for her inspiring journey from the law classroom to the national pageant stage



The felicitation took place during the inauguration of ERAYA'26, the cultural festival of MLS at MAHE Bengaluru, celebrating talent, creativity and culture. Kaziah was honoured for her inspiring journey from the law classroom to the national pageant stage. She is now preparing to represent India at the global Miss Universe competition later this year.



At nineteen, while pursuing her legal education, Kaziah made history as the first woman from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India title. As she prepares to compete on one of the world's most recognised stages, her journey is a striking example of how ambition can take many forms. Her achievement has brought immense pride to her peers, faculty members and the wider MAHE Bengaluru community.



Currently in the third semester of the BA LLB programme, Kaziah has balanced her academic commitments with her passion for fashion and public engagement. At MLS, she has been an active member of the RUBARU fashion team and is known among her faculty members and peers as a polite, studious and approachable student. Her faculty members also recognise her as a strong team player with excellent communication skills, qualities that have helped her navigate both her academic journey and the competitive world of pageantry.



Reflecting on her journey, Kaziah Liz Mejo said,“My journey has taught me that success is not just about wearing a crown, it is about perseverance, overcoming challenges and continuously striving to become the best version of yourself. As a student of Manipal Law School at MAHE Bengaluru, I have learned the value of resilience, discipline and confidence. I am proud to carry these lessons with me as I represent India on the global stage.”



Speaking at the felicitation, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, said,“A crown brings attention. Character decides what that attention can become. Kaziah's journey tells every student that confidence is not the absence of uncertainty, it is the decision not to let uncertainty have the final word. Her achievement enlarges the horizon of what the next young woman may permit herself to imagine.”



Commenting on her achievement, Prof. Dr. Sarasu Esther Thomas, Director, Manipal Law School, said,“Manipal Law School is proud of Kaziah's achievement. She epitomises our law students, studying and playing hard, whether on the sports field, in moot courts or in pageantry.”



Kaziah's journey challenges the narrow idea that a young person must choose only one version of herself. As a law student, performer, model and public representative, she has pursued her diverse interests with preparation, courage, discipline and a strong sense of purpose. Her achievement reflects the belief that education should give students intellectual confidence and moral courage to realise their potential without limiting their talents to a single field.



For Manipal Law School, the crown represents more than a title. It is a celebration of a student who dared to pursue a dream beyond the conventional boundaries of a law classroom. Her achievement also reflects the spirit of holistic development encouraged at MAHE Bengaluru, where students are given the space to discover their strengths, pursue diverse interests and build confidence alongside their academic and professional journeys.



As Kaziah prepares to represent India internationally, the Manipal Law School and MAHE Bengaluru communities celebrate this significant milestone and extend their best wishes to her for the journey ahead.



About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.