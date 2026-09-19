Further Sanctions On Cuba's Mineral Wealth And Military Modernization Apparatus

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

For decades, the Cuban regime has channeled all of the island's resources into the hands of a narrow and corrupt military elite, leaving ordinary Cubans without reliable power, food, or dignity. Today, pursuant to President Trump's Executive Order (E.O.) 14404,“Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to United States National Security and Foreign Policy,” I am designating 11 actors that fuel this exploitation: four state-run enterprises that strip Cuba's nickel reserves for regime profit, four military enterprises dedicated to research and development for weapons systems, naval capabilities, and battlefield simulation, and three military officials leading them.

The Trump Administration will not stand by as Cuba's elite enrich themselves through resource extraction and hoard resources for Cuba's repressive security apparatus while the Cuban people go without. President Trump remains committed to a Cuba governed by its people, not by a military class that treats the island's future as its own private inheritance.

The Department's actions are being taken pursuant to E.O. 14404, which authorizes sweeping sanctions on Cuba, including against persons who support the Cuban regime's security apparatus and those responsible for repression in Cuba and other threats to U.S. national security. These actions also further both E.O. 14380,“Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Cuba” and National Security Presidential Memorandum 5, which directs the Executive Branch to improve human rights, encourage the rule of law, foster free markets and free enterprise, and promote democracy in Cuba. For more information on today's action, see the Department of State's