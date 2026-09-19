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Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Foreign Minister Budrys

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Foreign Minister Budrys


2026-09-19 04:04:54
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesman Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met yesterday with Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys to strengthen U.S-Lithuania political and security cooperation. The Secretary welcomed Lithuania reaching its Hague defense spending target ahead of schedule. The Secretary and Foreign Minister signed the U.S.-Lithuania Critical Minerals Framework to strengthen advanced technology and defense supply chains. They discussed the importance of opposing the abuses of the Cuban regime.

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U.S. Department of State

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