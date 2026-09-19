Secretary Rubio's Travel To The United Nations For The 81St UN General Assembly High-Level Week

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to New York City from September 20–23 to advance an agenda of peace, prosperity, and the primacy of nations during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Joining President Trump, Secretary Rubio will advocate for the United Nations to return to its core mandate of maintaining international peace and security while respecting national sovereignty.

While in New York, Secretary Rubio will meet with foreign counterparts to discuss shared security and economic priorities, support peace efforts, and strengthen cooperation on priority issues.

Throughout High-Level Week, the United States will work with other UN Member States to deliver real results for the American people by expanding on the historic UN reforms that we achieved in the past year.