Appointment Of Luke J. Lindberg As Executive Director Of UN World Food Program

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States welcomes the Secretary General's decision to appoint Luke J. Lindberg as Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Rome.

Since its founding in 1961, the United States has been WFP's largest donor and strongest advocate. Mr. Lindberg is the right leader to continue this tradition by pursuing reforms that will focus the organization on its core mandate, deliver excellence in operations, and deepen relations with donors. He brings a proven record of public service, a commitment to accountability, and a clear understanding that humanitarian assistance must reach those who need it most.

Mr. Lindberg's leadership will benefit all WFP Member States, including the United States. The United States looks forward to working with Mr. Lindberg in his new role as we advance WFP's mission: feeding those in need.