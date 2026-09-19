Chile National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Chile as they celebrate their National Day, commemorating the beginning of their journey to independence in 1810.

Our countries share centuries of trade, investment, and building strong democracies, which have provided security and prosperity for both our peoples. Now, under the strong leadership of President Kast, we are working together more closely than ever to combat the scourge of transnational crime and unchecked illegal immigration. Looking to a shared future, our two nations are also collaborating closely to secure supply chains and advance critical scientific inquiry.

Let us continue to work together to make our countries, and the region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous.