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Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Republic Of Korea Foreign Minister Cho

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Republic Of Korea Foreign Minister Cho


2026-09-19 04:04:54
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesman Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to discuss a range of issues central to the U.S.-ROK Alliance.

Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Cho pledged ongoing collaboration across key strategic sectors, including semiconductors. Secretary Rubio reiterated the importance of cooperating to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and also underscored the critical need for a fair, transparent, and equitable business environment for American companies operating in the Republic of Korea. He also emphasized the importance of securing supply chains for our critical industries. Furthermore, he stressed the swift execution of investment commitments from the 2025 Joint Fact Sheet.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK. They also reinforced the critical importance of U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation in safeguarding regional security and upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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U.S. Department of State

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