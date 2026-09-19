Nepal Constitution Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my sincere congratulations to the people of Nepal as you mark Constitution Day on September 19.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities devastated by the recent flash flood, including our fellow Americans affected by this tragedy. As search, rescue, and recovery efforts continue, the United States joins Nepal in mourning the lives lost and stands committed to supporting recovery efforts.
The U.S.-Nepal relationship spans nearly 80 years, and the United States looks forward to further strengthening our partnership through the expansion of trade, innovation, and investment ties to benefit both our nations in the years to come.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment