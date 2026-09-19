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Nepal Constitution Day

Nepal Constitution Day


2026-09-19 04:04:54
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my sincere congratulations to the people of Nepal as you mark Constitution Day on September 19.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities devastated by the recent flash flood, including our fellow Americans affected by this tragedy. As search, rescue, and recovery efforts continue, the United States joins Nepal in mourning the lives lost and stands committed to supporting recovery efforts.

The U.S.-Nepal relationship spans nearly 80 years, and the United States looks forward to further strengthening our partnership through the expansion of trade, innovation, and investment ties to benefit both our nations in the years to come.

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U.S. Department of State

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