Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of Northstar Bank, Former Employee Of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., And Former Employee Of Regions Bank
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Charles Alan Wright
Former employee of Northstar Bank, Bad Axe, Michigan
Misappropriation of customer funds
Consent prohibition order against Stephanie K. Hudders
Former employee of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., New York, New York
Misapplication of funds and conflicts of interest
Consent prohibition order against Elvisha White
Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama
Check fraud
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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