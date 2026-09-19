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Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of Northstar Bank, Former Employee Of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., And Former Employee Of Regions Bank

Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of Northstar Bank, Former Employee Of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., And Former Employee Of Regions Bank


2026-09-19 04:04:41
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Charles Alan Wright
Former employee of Northstar Bank, Bad Axe, Michigan
Misappropriation of customer funds

Consent prohibition order against Stephanie K. Hudders
Former employee of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., New York, New York
Misapplication of funds and conflicts of interest

Consent prohibition order against Elvisha White
Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama
Check fraud

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN19092026007934016983ID1111679236



The Federal Reserve

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