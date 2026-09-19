Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of Northstar Bank, Former Employee Of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., And Former Employee Of Regions Bank

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Charles Alan Wright

Former employee of Northstar Bank, Bad Axe, Michigan

Misappropriation of customer funds

Consent prohibition order against Stephanie K. Hudders

Former employee of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., New York, New York

Misapplication of funds and conflicts of interest

Consent prohibition order against Elvisha White

Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama

Check fraud

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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