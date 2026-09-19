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Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With SNB Bancshares And Bank Of Eufaula

Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With SNB Bancshares And Bank Of Eufaula


2026-09-19 04:04:37
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

SNB Bancshares, Inc., Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Bank of Eufaula, Eufaula, Oklahoma
Written Agreement dated August 7, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated September 3, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN19092026007934016983ID1111679235



The Federal Reserve

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