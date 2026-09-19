Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With SNB Bancshares And Bank Of Eufaula

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

SNB Bancshares, Inc., Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Bank of Eufaula, Eufaula, Oklahoma

Written Agreement dated August 7, 2024 (PDF)

Terminated September 3, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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