Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With SNB Bancshares And Bank Of Eufaula
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
SNB Bancshares, Inc., Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Bank of Eufaula, Eufaula, Oklahoma
Written Agreement dated August 7, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated September 3, 2026
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment