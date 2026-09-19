Abitibi Metals Intersects 3.72% Cueq Over 9.2 M Within A Broader 1.25% Cueq Over 60.2 M At The B26 Deposit

Abitibi Metals Corp (CSE:AMQ ) (OTCQB:AMQFF ) (FSE: FW0) (“ Abitibi” or the“ Company“) is pleased to report new wide copper-gold intercepts from ongoing drilling at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit (“ B26” or the“ Deposit“) in Québec. Results continue to support strong grade continuity as the Company advances its resource-development program.

Highlights:

High-Grade Copper-Gold Zone: Hole 1274-25-366-W1 returned 1.25% CuEq (1.08% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 5.04 g/t Ag, and 0.03% Zn) over 60.2 m, including 2.45% CuEq (2.24% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 6.88 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Zn) over 18.8 m and 3.72% CuEq (3.42% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, 9.86 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Zn) over 9.2 m. Represents a wide, high-grade copper-gold intercept and ranks among the strongest results of the 2026 drill program at B26. Western Down-Plunge Zone continues to grow: Hole 1274-26-378W2 intersected 1.45% CuEq (1.36% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 2.58 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Zn) over 14.1 m starting at 985.3 m depth, including a higher-grade interval of 2.21% CuEq (2.09% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 3.57 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Zn) over 5.9 m. Hole 1274-26-378W1A intersected 0.66% CuEq (0.53% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 1.95 g/t Ag, and 0.05% Zn) over 40 m starting at 966 m depth, including a higher-grade interval of 1.65% CuEq (1.32% Cu, 0.34 g/t Au, 2.71 g/t Ag and 0.02% Zn) over 7.6 m. Hole 1274-26-387-W1 intersected 1.05% CuEq (0.0% Cu, 0.0 g/t Au, 69.9 g/t Ag, and 1.7% Zn) over 11.1 m within a broader silver-zinc-rich 0.62% CuEq (0.00% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au, 41.11 g/t Ag, and 1.03% Zn) over 20.6 m and also intersected a separate 0.68% CuEq (0.23% Cu, 0.50 g/t Au, 0.56 g/t Ag, and 0.01% Zn) over 5.5 m gold-copper interval. Hole 1274-26-387-W2 returned narrow high-grade copper-gold veins, including 9.54% CuEq over 0.5 m (2.33% Cu, 8.08 g/t Au, 2.90 g/t Ag, and 0.01% Zn) and 4.32% CuEq (2.84% Cu, 1.63 g/t Au, 3.4 g/t Ag, and 0.0% Zn) over 1.8 m. Drilling into the eastern extension of the Western Down-Plunge Zone“WDP” demonstrates further continuity of the high-grade plunge which could result in an increase in overall tonnage in future MRE's.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, commented: “B26 continues to demonstrate the qualities of a growing, high-grade deposit. Hole 366-W1 delivered one of the strongest intercepts drilled at the B26 Deposit to date, intersecting high-grade and broad mineralization grading 1.25% CuEq over 60.2 metres and including a higher-grade 3.72% CuEq over 9.2 metres. With up to three drill rigs on site for the remainder of 2026, we are simultaneously advancing definition and resource conversion drilling as well as further expanding the limits of the B26 system that remain open. The results in today's release continue reinforcing our confidence in the continued growth and continuity of high-grade mineralization at B26. These results, together with findings from our ongoing program, will be incorporated into a future resource update for the B26 Deposit, enhancing and derisking it as a foundation for long-term value creation.”

Figure 1: B26 drill traces in plan view

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Figure 2: B26 Long section with results

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Discussion of Results:

Near-Surface Expansion (0 – 400m) and Mid Level Expansion Drilling (400m – 800m):

Holes 1274-26-379A and 1274-26-381 targeted a lower-grade, under-drilled expansional target west of the deposit. Hole 1274-26-379A intersected 0.50% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au, 0.66 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Zn) over 3.3 m. Hole 1274-26-381 intersected 1.05% CuEq (0.00% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au, 7.70 g/t Ag, and 2.96% Zn) over 2.0 m (See Table 1).

Hole 1274-25-366-W1 returned one of the strongest intercepts in the 2026 program to date. It targeted a zone on the eastern side of the deposit and delivered materially higher-grade results than anticipated, intersecting 3.72% CuEq (3.42% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, 9.86 g/t Ag) over 9.2 metres within 2.45% CuEq (2.24% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 6.88 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Zn) over 18.8 m within a much broader mineralized zone of 1.25% CuEq (1.08% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 5.04 g/t Ag, and 0.03% Zn) over 60.2 m from 548.8 m downhole.

Western Down Plunge (WDP) Extension and Step-Out Drilling (>800m):

Western Extension – Hole 1274-26-386 tested the upper western extension of the WDP and intersected the characteristic B26-style alteration signature together with narrow copper mineralization (7.0 m of 0.32% CuEq). While mineralization here is not as robust as in the core of the corridor, the presence of this alteration confirms that the fertile mineralizing system continues into the western part of the deposit, with the higher-grade portion of the corridor interpreted to lie further west and/or at greater depth, a clearly defined target for future drilling.

Eastern and Deep Step-Out Drilling – Holes 1274-25-368-W1 and 1274-24-342-W1

Two step-out holes tested the margins of the deposit. Hole 1274-25-368-W1, drilled in the eastern part of the deposit, intersected mineralization that extends the known system eastward, and hole 1274-24-342-W1 confirmed the down-dip continuity of the mineralized system at approximately 1,417 m depth. Full assay details for both holes are provided in Table 1.

Overall, these results continue to strengthen the geological model of the B26 Deposit by increasing resource confidence within the WDP while supporting additional resource growth potential along this priority expansion corridor.

Western Down Plunge (WDP) Extension and Definition

Drill holes 1274-26-378W2 and 1274-26-378W1A successfully intersected and expanded the WDP with more follow up drilling now being planned for additional extensions to this zone.

Drill hole 1274-26-378W1A is the continuation and extension of 1274-26-378W1, that was terminated due to technical reasons successfully extended the mineralized footprint of the WDP as planned,

Hole 1274-26-378W2 targeted an area of approximately 130 m by 320 m and intersected high-grade narrow mineralization in the targeted areas adding continuity to the mineralized footprint.

Hole 1274-26-387 targeted an under-drilled area of about 210 m by 215 m at the upper limit of the WDP. The hole intersected economically significant mineralization that helps link higher-grade areas in the resource. Additional follow-up holes are being planned.

Western Down-Plunge Wedge Drilling

Wedge holes 1274-26-387-W1 and 1274-26-387-W2 were drilled from parent hole 1274-26-387 to further explore the down-plunge extension of the WDP. Hole 1274-26-387-W1 intersected high-grade Ag/Zn mineralization of 41.1 g/t Ag and 1.0% Zn over 20.6 metres, including 69.9 g/t Ag and 1.7% Zn over 11.1 metres and 111.75 g/t Ag and 3.0% Zn over 4.5 metres and also intersected the gold-copper zone further down grading 0.68% CuEq (0.23% Cu, 0.50 g/t Au, 0.56 g/t Ag, and 0.01% Zn) over 5.5 m.

Hole 1274-26-387-W2 intersected a narrow, high-grade copper-gold zone including 9.54% CuEq (2.3% Cu, 8.1 g/t Au, 2.9 g/t Ag, and 0.0% Zn) over 0.5 m and 4.32% CuEq (2.84% Cu, 1.63 g/t Au, 3.4 g/t Ag, and 0.0% Zn) over 1.8 m. These results confirm continued high-grade mineralization within the WDP corridor.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from recent drilling

Note 1: The intercepts above are not necessarily representative of the true width of mineralization. The local interpretation indicates that the mineralized lens' true width generally corresponds to 60% to 94% of the core length.

Note 2: Copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $4.50/lb Cu, $1.50/lb Zn, $28.00/oz Ag and $3,000/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Note 3: Intervals are generally composited starting with a 0.1% CuEq cut-off and between 0.6% CuEq cut-off grade for the“including” intervals, allowing for up to three consecutive samples below cut-off grade.

Note 4: Spot copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $5.60/lb Cu, $1.50/lb Zn, $75.00/oz Ag and $4,650/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Table 2: Phase 3 Drill Hole Information

QAQC

The core logging and QAQC protocol program was run and supervised by the Company technical team. The drill core was split in half and sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. All sample preparation takes place in Val-d'Or, all fire assay takes place in Thunder Bay and all 4-Acid digestion and multi-element analysis takes place in Calgary. Prepared samples are fused using accepted fire assay techniques, cupelled and parted in nitric acid and hydrochloric acid. Sample splits of 30 g are routinely used, though 50 g may also be used (AGAT Code 202 551). 0.2g of prepared samples are digested with a series of acids (HClO4, HF, HCL and HNO3) at a temperature of ~200oC until incipient dryness. It is then heated with HNO3 and HCl, then diluted to 12 mL with de-ionized water. While very aggressive, the solubility of some elements can be dependent on the mineral species present and a s such, data reported from the 4-Acid digestion should be considered as representing only the leachable portion of a particular analyte. Some elements show poor recovery due to volatilization (B, As, Hg). PerkinElmer 7300DV/8300DV ICP-OES and Agilent 5900 ICP-OES instruments are used in the analysis. Inter-Element Correction (IEC) techniques are used to correct for any spectral interferences. Blanks, sample replicates, duplicates, and internal reference materials (both aqueous and geochemical standards) are routinely used as part of AGAT Laboratories quality assurance program. AAS instruments are used in the analysis.

Qualified Person

Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Louis Gariépy, P.Eng. (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project hosts a substantial and growing resource base1:

Indicated: 12.96Mt at 2.08% CuEq (1.19% Cu, 1.16% Zn, 0.44 g/t Au and 30.8 g/t Ag)1 Inferred: 12.34Mt at 2.20% CuEq (1.60% Cu, 0.16% Zn, 0.68 g/t Au and 8.1 g/t Ag) 1

The B26 Project is strategically located just 7 km southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie Mine, providing access to key infrastructure for potential future mine development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call +1 226-271-5170, email [email protected], or visit .

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Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada – Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expects,”“estimates,”“anticipates,” or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results“may,”“could,”“might” or“occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

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