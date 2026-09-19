Studio 6 Plus Debuts In The Northeast With Five-Hotel Development Commitment From Kautilya Group

Five-hotel new construction agreement marks Studio 6 Plus's entry into the Northeast, beginning with two hotels planned for the Hartford Connecticut market

G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today announced a five-hotel new-construction development agreement with Kautilya Group for Studio 6 Plus, marking the brand's debut in the Northeast and further accelerating its national growth.

The five-hotel commitment will begin with the development of two new construction Studio 6 Plus hotels in the Hartford, Connecticut market, bringing the brand into New England. Both properties are currently in the planning and development process, with construction targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027. Additional locations under the five-hotel agreement will be announced as development plans advance.

The agreement comes less than five months after Studio 6 Plus was introduced at G6 Hospitality's Annual Franchisee Convention in Cancún, Mexico, and brings the brand's development pipeline to 25 properties.

Each hotel is planned with 118 guestrooms, including king rooms, double queens and suites, within a four-story, interior-corridor design created specifically around the needs of the extended-stay guest. Full-kitchen guestrooms, thoughtful storage and functional living spaces are paired with an efficient lobby and arrival experience designed to simplify both the guest journey and hotel operations.

Digital check-in is central to that experience, allowing routine transactions to be handled through technology while the hotel's Ambassador focuses on the guest. The philosophy behind the model is simple: Technology powers the experience; the Ambassador brings the human touch.

Kautilya Group's hospitality story began in 2000 with the acquisition of a small hotel in Virginia. After successfully repositioning and operating that property, the company expanded into Connecticut in 2005 with its second hotel - beginning a relationship with the Northeast that has continued for more than two decades. Today, Kautilya Group, led by Gary Patel and Vinita Patel, own, develops and manages a growing hotel portfolio across the Northeast and Midwest. Its growth has been rooted in hands-on operations, disciplined development and a long-term approach to asset performance.

Studio 6 Plus was introduced by G6 Hospitality in April 2026 as a new extended-stay brand designed around the needs of travelers seeking the flexibility and comfort of a longer stay. Introduced with the promise“Live, Where You Stay,” the brand is built around a new-construction model designed to support extended-stay guests while keeping franchisee economics at the center of its proposition.

Since its launch in April, Studio 6 Plus has quickly gained development momentum. Following G6 Hospitality's May agreement with Natson Hotel Group to develop 18 Studio 6 Plus properties across key U.S. growth markets, the brand's pipeline has now reached 25 hotels, including the five properties planned with Kautilya Group.

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC, part of the PRISM portfolio, is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya

G6 Hospitality

[email protected]

+1 (631) 460-5060

