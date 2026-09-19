SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) Expands Global Footprint As Ssi Mantra Procedures Reach 14,103

The company reported continued growth of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, with installations reaching 238 as of September 8, 2026, with the installed base now spanning 12 countries, following recent launches in Colombia and Sri Lanka and further international expansion. The company said cumulative SSi Mantra procedures reached 14,103, a 79% increase from 7,885 at the end of 2025. Pediatric applications continue to expand, including a robotic kidney procedure performed on a 45-day-old infant in India using 5-millimeter instruments. SS Innovations reported 188 cumulative robotic telesurgeries as of August 31, alongside long-distance procedures connecting surgeons and patients across countries. The company expects FDA review of its 510(k) submission by the end of Q1 2027 and believes EU CE marking for SSi Mantra could be obtained by the end of 2026.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, is reporting continued growth in the use of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, with the company's installed base and procedure count increasing as it expands into new countries and surgical applications.

In an update issued September 10, the company said 238 SSi Mantra systems were installed as of September 8, up 42% from 168 at the end of 2025. Procedures performed with the system reached 14,103, representing a 79% increase from 7,885 at year-end. The company also said approximately 1,500 physicians have now been trained on SSi Mantra, which has been used in...

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