Ducat Integrates With TRON To Expand Stablecoin Utility For Bitcoin-Backed Finance

Ducat today announced its integration with the TRON network, broadening the use of USDT (TRC-20) for faster, lower-cost on-chain settlement and liquidity movement across Ducat's Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure.

Through the integration, Ducat users can use USDT as a primary settlement asset and access wUNIT, the TRC-20 representation of Ducat's Bitcoin-backed dollar, UNIT, on the TRON network. UNIT remains issued against BTC on Bitcoin, while wUNIT enables that value to move across TRON and interact with USDT liquidity. Users can hold wUNIT or swap it directly for USDT through a dedicated stablecoin liquidity pool, while liquidity providers can supply both assets and receive a share of swap fees generated by the pool.

The integration connects Ducat's Bitcoin-native credit engine with TRON's stablecoin network while keeping Ducat's underlying collateral and issuance on Bitcoin. The architecture cleanly separates the roles of each layer: Bitcoin provides the underlying value and collateral, Ducat manages the monetary and credit logic, and TRON provides the scalable settlement environment. This gives Bitcoin-backed liquidity a direct route into TRON's stablecoin ecosystem, supporting payments, capital movement, and other on-chain financial workflows.

The integration reflects a shared focus between Ducat and TRON on expanding stablecoin utility beyond trading-driven activity. By combining Bitcoin-backed value, Ducat's monetary infrastructure, and TRON's scalable settlement network, the integration connects Bitcoin-backed credit with a stablecoin ecosystem built to support payments, liquidity, and broader financial activity at scale.

About Ducat

Ducat is a Bitcoin Layer 1 credit and stablecoin protocol that lets Bitcoin holders borrow dollars against BTC without handing their assets to a third-party custodian. Its credit stack is built and enforced on Bitcoin. Ducat is backed by Hivemind and CMS and is an incubatee of CMC Labs. It built the first Bitcoin-native oracle with Chainlink.

Media Contact

Ducat Communications

[email protected]

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of September 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 404 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDA | X | YouTub | Telegra | Discord | Reddi | GitHu | Mediu | Foru

Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

