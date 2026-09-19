Beyond Oil Secures System-Wide Approval Across Hundreds Of U.S. Fast-Food Chain Locations

Distributed on behalf of Beyond Oil Ltd. | The first system-wide clearance for Beyond Oil marks a pivotal moment in its U.S. scale-up expected to be central to the Company's revenue trajectory.

A renowned American fast-food chain has cleared Beyond Oil Ltd.'s (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) product for use across hundreds of its U.S. franchise locations. Beyond Oil is a Canadian-listed food-tech micro-cap: its patented powder drops into the filtration system inside commercial and industrial kitchens and captures the harmful compounds that build up in frying oil during use, regardless of which oil is in the fryer. The clearance moves the Company from a three-state, three-franchisee pilot earlier this year to authorized deployment across the chain's national franchise network. It is Beyond Oil's first system-wide fast-food approval.

The formal evaluation focused on food quality, oil quality, worker safety and the ease of integrating Beyond Oil's technology into existing restaurant operations. Per the clearance, the chain plans to support broader adoption across its U.S. franchise system through its internal best-practices materials, standard operating guidelines and operations training teams. Beyond Oil will also be invited to participate in the brand's franchise events and conferences. System-wide approval authorizes but does not guarantee adoption or minimum order volumes by the chain or individual franchisees.

“These relationships take time to build. You need to earn credibility with the customer, build trust and prove that the product works consistently in their real operating environment,” CEO Jonathan Or said in the release. He described system-wide approval as“a meaningful milestone” that“opens the door to broader adoption across the organization and creates the opportunity for Beyond Oil to become part of a new operating standard.” He added that the Company has been progressing through similar processes with“several other restaurant chains, including groups of comparable and larger scale.”

The scale matters. Mordor Intelligence values U.S. quick-service restaurants alone at approximately $492 billion in 2026, part of a U.S. foodservice market of approximately $1.01 trillion. A single tier-one chain's system-wide clearance moves Beyond Oil's authorized footprint from a three-state pilot to the chain's national franchise system.

That the chain evaluated worker safety alongside food quality and oil quality reflects a broader regulatory frame. The World Health Organization's IARC classifies emissions from high-temperature frying as Group 2A,“probably carcinogenic to humans,” grounded in occupational-exposure data among commercial-kitchen workers. The FDA classifies acrylamide, a compound formed in oil during frying, as“reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.” The policy push has intensified. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in January 2026 announced what he called the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in history, part of the S's“Make America Healthy Again” agenda, followed by landmark food-policy reforms on August 10. EU Regulation 2017/2158 has since 2018 required food businesses to implement acrylamide mitigation.

Beyond Oil's technology is patent-protected through 2035 in the U.S. and Canada, holds FDA clearance and a Health Canada non-objection letter, and is framed by three published medical opinions as materially reducing exposure to cancer-associated compounds. On August 17, 2026, an independent industrial-scale pilot reported approximately 93 % Free Fatty Acid reduction and 52% Total Polar Compound reduction versus untreated control. Q2 2026 revenue was $1.396 million, up 28 percent year over year. Full-year 2025 revenue was $4.51 million, up from $0.62 million in 2024.

Today's approval sits alongside a broader U.S. customer footprint building through 2026. A top-tier U.S. supermarket brand deployed Beyond Oil across 13 locations earlier this year and expanded to a second ownership group in July. A premium casual dining chain approved the Company as a vendor across 70 restaurants. Sysco Los Angeles is stocking the product. Sodexo Israel and Hap Chan in the Philippines, which operates over 100 locations, are just two examples that provide international precedent. Giora BarDea, former CEO of Strauss Group, is VP of Global Strategy. Daniel Birnbaum, who ran SodaStream through its $3.2 billion sale to PepsiCo in 2018, sits on the advisory board. Clal Insurance led a C$10.6 million private placement in 2025 at a 10 % premium to market.

The clearance expands Beyond Oil's authorized footprint from three states to the chain's national franchise system. What still has to convert is adoption and purchases of the product at the individual franchisee level. Approval authorizes but does not guarantee orders. Per management, broad recurring adoption by tier-one U.S. accounts“could materially change the Company's revenue scale.”

Recent News Highlights from Beyond Oil (TSE:BOIL)

Beyond Oil Receives System-Wide Approval Across Hundreds of U.S. Locations of Renowned American Fast-Food Chain

Beyond Oil Successfully Completes Industrial-Scale Validation of Patented Chemistry, Demonstrating Substantial Reductions in Harmful Frying-Oil Degradation Compounds

Beyond Oil Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Beyond Oil Expands Commercial Rollout to a Second Ownership Group of Top-Tier U.S. Supermarket Brand

Beyond Oil Enters Revenue Execution Phase, Advancing Strategic Customer Adoption and Expanding Direct Sales

Beyond Oil Continues its Commercial Expansion in the United States Market (Sysco Los Angeles)

Medical Opinion Concludes that Beyond Oil has Potential to Reduce Gastrointestinal Cancer Risk Among Consumers of Fried Foods and Food Service Workers

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