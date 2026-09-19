Frontieras North America Advances Coal-To-Fuels Fasform(TM) Technology

Frontieras is positioning its patented FASForm(TM) technology as a way to strengthen U.S. energy and industrial supply-chain resilience by converting domestically sourced coal into diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, hydrogen, fertilizer, sulfuric acid, and FASCarbon(TM). Frontieras' closed-loop process captures and repurposes byproducts while producing multiple commercial outputs from a single coal input. The company has begun moving from development toward commercialization with an approximately $850 million facility in Mason County, West Virginia, designed to process 7,500 tons of coal per day and create more than 2,000 construction jobs and 200 permanent positions.

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About Frontieras North America Inc.

Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASForm(TM), a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.

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