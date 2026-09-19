Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) Collaborates With Emmy Award-Winning Loft 100 Studios On Mortgage, Homeownership Bizumentary

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) a technology-driven mortgage lending and home equity platform, announced a collaboration with Emmy Award-winning Loft 100 Studios on a new 45-minute“Bizumentary” examining forces reshaping mortgages and homeownership, including affordability, interest rates, housing inventory and emerging approaches to mortgage lending and home equity. The production combines documentary storytelling with perspectives from business leaders, homebuyers, homeowners, property investors and other industry participants.

The first release is expected to receive national distribution through BizTV, American Life Network and American Forces Network starting the week of Sept. 21, providing access to a potential audience of approximately 90 million viewers across the networks' combined reach. The program explores how technology, automation, alternative underwriting, mortgage products and new approaches to accessing home equity could reshape financing for homebuyers, homeowners and property investors.

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About Beeline

Beeline is a digital mortgage and financial technology company focused on transforming the way consumers access mortgage financing and home equity solutions through technology, automation and a streamlined digital experience.

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