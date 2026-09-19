CSE Receives 'Great Place To Work' For Five Consecutive Years

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has received the 'Great Place to Work' Certification' for the 5consecutive year in a row. Since 2022 the bourse has been continually awarded the certification in recognition of its commitment to providing a welcome, inclusive and safe environment.

“At CSE, our people remain our greatest strength.” remarked Mr. Rajeeva Bandaranaike, CEO of the CSE“Receiving the Great Place to Work Certification for the fifth consecutive year is a meaningful recognition of our commitment to creating a workplace culture founded on trust, respect, and collaboration. It is an achievement shared by every member of the CSE team and reflects the passion, commitment, and teamwork that continue to drive our success.”

The certification was awarded by Great Place to Work®, a global organization that grants this recognition across more than 180 countries and regions and represents over 20 million employees and 22,000 companies worldwide. The certification was based on the results of an anonymous, company-wide survey that evaluated workplace culture across five key dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

The certification reaffirms CSE's commitment to its foundational values of Professionalism, Integrity, Care, Teamwork, Passion and Agility. By championing equity and inclusion, the CSE has built a welcoming, discrimination-free culture where every individual can thrive. A cornerstone of this success is CSE's leadership in workplace diversity as an equal opportunity employer and signatory to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles, alongside its close collaboration with the UN Global Compact and Respectful Workplaces initiatives. Additionally, the exchange fosters dynamic young talent, with early-career professionals accounting for 57% of its workforce. Together, this diverse workforce contributes to the continued growth and effectiveness of both the exchange and its subsidiaries - the Central Depository Systems (South Asia's first Central Securities Depository) and CSE Clear (Sri Lanka's first and only Central Counterparty system).

Moving forward, the CSE will continue to uphold these high standards, cultivating an inclusive environment where employees thrive and are empowered to continue their outstanding service to the nation's financial community.