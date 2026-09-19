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Fanta At Nallur: Celebrating Faith, Tradition & Community
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Fanta joined the vibrant spirit of Jaffna during the sacred Nallur Kandaswamy Temple Festival, one of Sri Lanka's most significant Hindu religious celebrations. As devotees came together in prayer, devotion and tradition, the festival also brought the wider community together in a remarkable expression of heritage and togetherness. Fanta added moments of refreshment and engagement to the festive atmosphere, connecting with people and sharing in the warmth and energy surrounding this cherished occasion. From the vibrant streets to the many memorable moments shared with festival-goers, Nallur offered a beautiful celebration of faith, culture, community and connection.
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