Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fanta At Nallur: Celebrating Faith, Tradition & Community


2026-09-19 04:03:32
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Fanta joined the vibrant spirit of Jaffna during the sacred Nallur Kandaswamy Temple Festival, one of Sri Lanka's most significant Hindu religious celebrations. As devotees came together in prayer, devotion and tradition, the festival also brought the wider community together in a remarkable expression of heritage and togetherness. Fanta added moments of refreshment and engagement to the festive atmosphere, connecting with people and sharing in the warmth and energy surrounding this cherished occasion. From the vibrant streets to the many memorable moments shared with festival-goers, Nallur offered a beautiful celebration of faith, culture, community and connection.

MENAFN19092026000190011042ID1111679215



Colombo Gazette

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search