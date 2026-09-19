BYD Launches RACCO In Japan, Marking Its Entry Into The Small Vehicle Segment

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) BYD officially launched RACCO, its first model specifically designed to break into the highly competitive Japanese automotive market.

The launch took place across multiple events hosted across Japan, marking BYD's official entry into kei car segment. BYD Group Vice President Liu Xueliang attended the event and unveiled the new model together with Atsuki Tofukuji, Head of Passenger Vehicles at BYD Japan, Yang Buyi, RACCO Project Leader, and Hirohide Tagawa, Head of Japan Planning.

By highlighting RACCO's safety, spaciousness, convenience and other product advantages based on Japanese consumers' daily mobility scenarios, BYD demonstrated how RACCO is designed around the real needs of the users, further increasing awareness and influence of the BYD brand in Japan.

RACCO is BYD's first vehicle developed specifically for the exacting standards of an overseas market, and the first mass-produced pure electric vehicle built by an overseas automaker exclusively to meet Japan's stringent kei car regulations. Kei cars are a distinct category unique to Japan, governed by strict rules on engine size, power, and vehicle dimensions, and account for approximately 40% of the country's new vehicle sales, making them one of its most significant automotive segments. To capture this opportunity, BYD drew on its global R&D capabilities to develop the RACCO around Japan's stringent kei car regulations, road conditions, and consumer expectations, optimizing everything from vehicle architecture and battery systems to electric drive, chassis, and safety, engineering RACCO to the precision and rigor that define one of the world's most demanding automotive segments.

Its official launch marks BYD's entry into Japan's largest automotive segment and represents an important milestone in BYD's global small EV strategy. It also demonstrates the evolution of BYD's globalization approach from product export toward localized R&D and localized innovation.

John Keells CG Auto, Chief Executive Officer, Charith Panditharatne opined, " RACCO was engineered to meet Japan's exacting kei car standards, a segment that demands precision, efficiency and smart use of space. That same combination, compact on the outside, spacious inside, is exactly what resonates with Sri Lankan customers. We're actively exploring how RACCO, or a version adapted for our market, could fit into BYD's growing lineup here, and looking at the right timing to bring that experience to Sri Lanka.”

He added "Given the long-standing popularity of Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) vehicles in Sri Lanka, BYD's entry into the kei car space has major implications for the Japanese market, as well as our own,"

The RACCO demonstrates BYD's capability to define products, develop technologies and innovate locally for specific overseas markets. It proves that BYD possesses the R&D capability to“develop any vehicle for any country,” rather than simply export the same product globally. This milestone reflects the continued maturity of BYD's global R&D system and provides valuable experience for future localized development in additional markets BYD's smallest mass-produced vehicle to date, RACCO further expands BYD's global new energy vehicle portfolio, completing the company's product coverage in the small EV segment and providing stronger support for continued expansion into global niche markets.

The successful launch of RACCO is not only an important achievement for BYD Japan, but also a significant practice of BYD Group's global strategy. Looking ahead, BYD will continue pursuing a strategy that combines globalization with localization. Leveraging its global R&D network and core new energy technologies, BYD will continue introducing products that better meet the needs of regional markets, further strengthen its global brand influence and international competitiveness, and advance its global development to new levels.