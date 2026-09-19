Ambassador Of Sri Lanka In Qatar, Sithara Khan, Felicitates Victorious Sri Lanka Universities Weightlifting Team

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar, Sithara Khan, felicitated the Sri Lanka Universities Weightlifting Team that won medals at the 2026 FISU World University Championship in Weightlifting, organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and hosted by the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation (QCSF), held from 8–12 September 2026 at the Education City's Multaqa Student Center in Doha, Qatar.

Welcoming the victorious team at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha on 13 September 2026, Ambassador Sithara Khan congratulated the Sri Lanka Universities team on their remarkable achievements. The Ambassador appreciated the team's hard work and commitment to their chosen sport while pursuing full-time undergraduate studies at state universities in Sri Lanka. She also commended the team, comprising five male and two female weightlifters, for bringing honour to Sri Lanka at an international sporting event that brought together 116 student athletes from 21 countries.

The Sri Lankan team consisted of Avindu Sasmika (University of Sri Jayawardhanapura), Ashen Shamika (University of Colombo), Dulneth Gothatuwa (University of Colombo), Nipun Dissanayake (University of Sabaragamuwa), V. B. Arshika (University of Sri Jayawardhanapura), Uthpala Nawarathna (University of Sabaragamuwa) and Isuru Perera (University of Moratuwa), and was accompanied by Manager-cum-Coach Sujan Walgampaya.

In the Men's 60 kg category, Avindu Sasmika won a gold medal, while Nipun Dissanayake won a bronze medal in the Men's 65 Kg category.

The Sri Lankan Universities team thanked the Ambassador and the staff of the Embassy for the warm welcome accorded to them and appreciated the support extended by the Sri Lanka Coordinating Committee, the umbrella Sri Lankan community organisation in Qatar. Minister of the Mission, Head of Chancery and Counsellor Dulanji Herath, and Third Secretary and Head of the Employment and Welfare Section of the Embassy A. M. M. Umarath were also associated with the event.