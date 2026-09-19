Sri Lankan Author Ragulan Tharmakulasingam Launches The Last Cup Of Tea - A Moving Tribute To Mothers, Now Available Worldwide

Author and Pick a Book founder Ragulan Tharmakulasingam has released his second book, The Last Cup of Tea, a short and deeply emotional story that has moved readers across generations and is now available to readers worldwide on Amazon.

The book was launched at the Pick a Book Readers' Summit, held at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, before an audience of readers and members of Sri Lanka's literary and reading community.

Unfolding across a single rain-soaked afternoon in a quiet cemetery, the story follows two old men who watch the funeral of an elderly mother - and, through their gentle conversation, slowly reassemble the story of her life: the cup of tea she made each morning without being asked, the sacrifices no one noticed, the son who always meant to call. In its closing pages, a quiet revelation reframes everything, turning the story into a meditation on the love that never announces itself, and the good we do for others without ever knowing we have done it.

Written as a tribute to mothers everywhere, the book is designed to be read in a single sitting and remembered long after. Early readers have described finishing it in tears and reaching for the phone to call their own mothers.

“Love is rarely lost in a single moment - it's lost in the moments we thought would always be there,” said Ragulan, quoting a line from the book.“I wrote it to remind us to cherish the people who love us quietly, before it's too late to say thank you.”

The response from readers has been striking in its emotional depth.“I picked it up expecting a quick read and finished it with a lump in my throat,” said one reader. Another wrote,“This book made me wonder how many cups of tea I have left with my own mother. Perhaps we shouldn't keep saving them for another day.” Readers have also consistently praised the story's unexpected ending.

The Last Cup of Tea is available in Sri Lanka for Rs. 900, and worldwide on Amazon.

Ragulan Tharmakulasingam is a writer, marketer, and social entrepreneur based in Colombo. He is the founder of Pick a Book, a movement to transform lives through reading, and of Palladian Global. His first book, Tik Tik - Tomorrow Was Never Promised, told the story of a beloved dog from the dog's own point of view - a tender meditation on loyalty, love, and loss. The Last Cup of Tea is his second book.