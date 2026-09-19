Your Medicare Drug Plan May Use A Different Pharmacy Network In 2027 - Check This Before December 7

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You may have the same prescriptions, the same Medicare drug plan, and the same neighborhood pharmacy you've used for years and still face different prescription costs in January. Medicare Part D plans can change their pharmacy networks and preferred-pharmacy arrangements from one plan year to the next, which is one reason simply letting coverage renew automatically can be risky. Medicare says Part D costs can vary by both plan and pharmacy, and some plans charge substantially different copays depending on where a prescription is filled. Before the December 7 end of Medicare Open Enrollment, check your Medicare pharmacy network rather than assuming the pharmacy that worked this year will remain your best choice next year.

Find Out Whether Your Pharmacy Is Still In-Network

Start with the simplest question: will your current pharmacy still participate in your plan next year? Medicare explains that Part D plans contract with in-network pharmacies that agree to provide discounted prices to plan members, and some plans cover prescriptions only when they're filled within that network. Use Medicare Plan Compare to enter your prescriptions and pharmacies, and check the plan's own directory for the coming year rather than relying on last year's information. Medicare also recommends asking pharmacies directly whether they're in a plan's network when comparing coverage.

Don't check only the pharmacy where you fill most prescriptions. If you use a specialty pharmacy, mail-order service, seasonal pharmacy near a second home, or another location while traveling, verify those arrangements too. A plan that works perfectly for 10 prescriptions can still create a problem if the pharmacy handling the eleventh is outside the network. A five-minute Medicare pharmacy network check could prevent an unpleasant surprise the first time you refill medication in January.

In-Network Doesn't Always Mean the Lowest Price

Finding your pharmacy listed in the network is only the first step because Medicare drug plans may also designate certain locations as“preferred in-network pharmacies.” Medicare says these preferred pharmacies may offer lower copayments or coinsurance because they've agreed to charge plan members less than other pharmacies in the network. That creates an easy-to-miss situation in which Pharmacy A and Pharmacy B both accept your Part D plan, but filling the identical prescription at Pharmacy A costs you more. Someone taking several medications every month could see those differences accumulate over an entire year.

Imagine one prescription costs $5 at a preferred pharmacy but $15 at a standard in-network pharmacy. That $10 difference becomes $120 over 12 monthly fills, and three medications with similar differences could add $360 to the annual drug budget simply because of where they're filled. When reviewing your Medicare pharmacy network, look specifically for the words“preferred,”“standard,” and“out-of-network” rather than stopping when you see that your pharmacy participates.

Don't Assume the Pharmacist Can Fix an Out-of-Network Problem

Showing your Medicare card at a pharmacy doesn't guarantee that your plan will pay the claim normally. Medicare warns that people using an out-of-network pharmacy will probably have to pay the full cost of their medication and then may need to ask the plan whether part of that expense can be reimbursed. Even if reimbursement is available, Medicare says you won't receive reimbursement for the out-of-network cost-sharing amount, so the mistake can still cost money. Save receipts if you unexpectedly have to fill a prescription outside the network, and contact the plan promptly to learn its claim rules. Better yet, verify the network before January so you're not researching insurance rules while standing at a pharmacy counter waiting for medication.

Compare Your Actual Prescriptions, Not Just the Premium

A cheap Part D premium can be misleading if your prescriptions are expensive at the pharmacies you're likely to use. Medicare recommends entering the drugs you take when comparing plans so you can estimate monthly and yearly costs, while also reviewing premiums, deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.

For context, Medicare's 2026 Part D rules allow plans to charge a deductible of up to $615, while covered Part D out-of-pocket spending is capped at $2,100 before catastrophic coverage begins. Those are 2026 figures (not numbers retirees should automatically assume will apply to 2027), so use the coming year's plan documents and Medicare Plan Compare when estimating next year's costs. Also remember that the Part D out-of-pocket threshold applies to qualifying spending on covered Part D drugs; it isn't a promise that your total annual healthcare or Medicare spending can't exceed that amount.

Your best comparison therefore isn't Plan A's premium against Plan B's premium; it's the estimated total cost of premiums plus the medications you actually expect to fill. Pharmacy status is part of that calculation because your Medicare pharmacy network can change what those medications cost.

Check Mail Order Before Automatically Dismissing It

Your local pharmacy isn't necessarily your only practical option for maintenance medications. Medicare says some Part D plans offer mail-order programs that can send as much as a three-month supply of covered medications directly to your home, and mail order may sometimes be a convenient and cost-effective option. Compare the full price rather than assuming a 90-day mail-order prescription is automatically cheaper than three 30-day fills at a preferred retail pharmacy. Also consider convenience, delivery reliability, storage requirements, and how quickly you may need a medication changed by your doctor.

Before moving a maintenance medication to mail order, compare the exact drug, dosage, and supply length against a preferred retail pharmacy. A 90-day supply may reduce trips to the pharmacy, but convenience and lowest price aren't necessarily the same thing.

Your Annual Notice of Change Deserves More Than a Quick Glance

Medicare specifically recommends reviewing notices from your current plan about cost and benefit changes before Open Enrollment. Even if the plan name printed on your card remains identical, costs and coverage can change from year to year, and your own needs may have changed because of new prescriptions, health conditions, or providers. Medicare's fall Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, with changes taking effect January 1. Put your current medications, dosages, preferred pharmacies, and plan documents together before comparing options so you aren't working from memory. That annual review is particularly important when your Medicare pharmacy network or preferred-pharmacy arrangement has changed.

December 7 Matters If You Need a Different Plan

If your current plan no longer works well with your pharmacy or prescriptions, don't wait until your first January refill to investigate alternatives. During Medicare Open Enrollment, people with Original Medicare can join, drop, or switch standalone drug plans, while Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have additional plan-change options; changes made during this period generally take effect January 1. In most cases, December 7 is the last day to make a Part D change for the following calendar year through the annual Open Enrollment Period. If you switch drug plans, Medicare says joining the new plan will end the old drug coverage when the new coverage begins, so you generally don't need to separately cancel the old plan. For free personalized assistance, Medicare also recommends the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, which isn't connected to an insurance company or health plan.

Before You Let Your Part D Plan Renew Enter every prescription in Medicare Plan Compare. Add the pharmacies you actually use. Check whether each is preferred, standard, or out-of-network. Compare retail and mail-order costs. Check the deductible and total estimated annual cost-not just the premium. Read your Annual Notice of Change. If another plan works better, make the change by December 7.

“In-network” does not necessarily mean“lowest cost.”

Check the Pharmacy Before You Let Your Plan Renew

Keeping the same Medicare drug plan may be perfectly reasonable, but it shouldn't be an automatic decision. Confirm that every medication remains covered, compare the expected annual costs, and verify whether the pharmacies you actually use will be preferred, standard in-network, or outside your Medicare pharmacy network next year. If your longtime pharmacy loses preferred status, compare its new cost with another nearby participating pharmacy and with any mail-order option before deciding whether you need an entirely different plan. Use official Medicare Plan Compare during Open Enrollment and contact the plan directly when network information is unclear.

Have you ever discovered that your Medicare prescription suddenly cost more simply because the pharmacy's status changed? Share your experience in the comments.