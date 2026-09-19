How Quickly Does Social Security Need To Know About A Death? What Happens To The Next Check

MENAFN - Saving Advice) When a parent or spouse dies, notifying Social Security probably isn't the first task on anyone's mind. Families are arranging a funeral, locating documents, contacting relatives, handling bank accounts, and trying to understand what bills still need to be paid. But if the person was receiving Social Security benefits, waiting too long can create another problem: a payment could arrive that the deceased person wasn't entitled to receive. The Social Security Administration doesn't give families a specific number of days to meet a Social Security death notification deadline; instead, it says the agency should be notified as soon as possible. Fortunately, many families won't have to make that notification themselves because someone else commonly handles it.

The financial risk isn't merely administrative. If SSA doesn't learn of the death quickly enough, another direct deposit can arrive, and money that wasn't actually due may need to be returned. Families handling the deceased person's bank account should therefore avoid assuming that a Social Security deposit appearing after death belongs to the estate or surviving spouse. So, how quickly does Social Security need to know about a death? Here's what everyone should know before it's too late.

The Funeral Home Usually Reports the Death

Before calling Social Security yourself, ask the funeral director whether the death is being reported for you. According to Social Security's instructions for what to do when someone dies, funeral homes generally notify the agency, meaning families typically don't have to make a separate death report. Social Security advises families to give the funeral director the deceased person's Social Security number so the death can be reported correctly. Don't simply assume this happened, however, especially if funeral arrangements were unusual or no funeral home was involved. Confirming who is handling the Social Security death notification can prevent both duplicate effort and an overlooked report.

If Nobody Else Reports It, Call Social Security

If a funeral home isn't involved or doesn't report the death for some reason, the family should contact Social Security directly. The SSA says you can call 1-800-772-1213 and should be prepared to provide the deceased person's name, Social Security number, date of birth, and date of death. Representatives are generally available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in most U.S. time zones. This isn't something families should intentionally postpone until the estate is settled or every death certificate arrives. Do your best to report a beneficiary's death as soon as possible.

Social Security Doesn't Pay Benefits for the Month of Death

Social Security's payment timing is one of the easiest parts of this process to misunderstand. Benefits are generally paid one month behind, and SSA explains that a beneficiary isn't entitled to a Social Security payment for the month in which they die, even if death occurs on the last day of the month. For example, if someone dies in July, a Social Security payment arriving in August generally represents July and must be returned. A payment received in July that represented June may still have been properly payable, depending on the circumstances. If a questionable payment arrives by direct deposit, SSA says to notify the financial institution as soon as possible so it can return payments that aren't due.

Example: Suppose a retiree dies on September 29. A Social Security retirement payment received in September may represent August and therefore could have been properly due. But a payment arriving in October for September generally isn't payable because September was the month of death. That's why families should identify which month a payment represents rather than assuming every deposit arriving after death must (or must not) be returned.

Don't Assume a Surviving Spouse Simply Keeps Both Checks

A death can dramatically change a retired household's monthly income. A surviving spouse who qualifies for survivor benefits doesn't simply continue receiving both spouses' complete Social Security checks indefinitely. According to Social Security, someone eligible for both a survivor benefit and another Social Security benefit generally receives the payment that's better for them rather than adding both full amounts together. Survivor payments for spouses can range from 71.5% to as much as 100% of the deceased spouse's benefit, depending on factors including the survivor's age when benefits begin. That makes the Social Security death notification important not only for stopping payments but also for determining what the surviving household may receive next.

Survivor Benefits May Require Action From the Family

Reporting the death and applying for survivor benefits aren't necessarily the same task. A spouse, surviving divorced spouse, unmarried child, or dependent parent may qualify for monthly benefits based on the deceased worker's earnings history, according to SSA eligibility guidance. Social Security's 2026 survivor guidance says someone already receiving spousal benefits may be automatically converted to survivor benefits, but other situations require an application. Monthly survivor benefits still can't be applied for online, according to SSA, but the agency's current lump-sum death-payment page includes an online application option for the $255 payment.

For example, imagine one spouse was receiving $2,600 a month, and the other was receiving $1,700. The survivor shouldn't build a new household budget assuming $4,300 will continue arriving each month. Depending on eligibility and claiming circumstances, the surviving spouse may qualify for a higher survivor payment, but the two complete checks generally aren't simply added together.

One important distinction: Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, follows different month-of-death payment rules from Social Security retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. If you're unsure what type of payment the deceased person received, don't move or spend the money until you've confirmed its status with SSA.

Don't Forget the $255 Lump-Sum Death Payment

Social Security also offers a one-time lump-sum death payment of $255 to certain eligible survivors. A spouse may qualify, and if there's no eligible spouse, certain children may be able to receive it, as explained on Social Security's lump-sum death payment page. Unlike the general instruction to report a death as soon as possible, this benefit does have a specific deadline: an eligible survivor generally must apply within two years of the death. Social Security recommends calling promptly after a spouse dies to discuss both the $255 payment and possible monthly survivor benefits. The payment is modest, but there's little reason for an eligible family to accidentally leave it unclaimed.

Remember: Not every unresolved Social Security payment after a death necessarily belongs back to the government. SSA also has a process for amounts that were properly due to a beneficiary before death but weren't paid. Form SSA-1724 is used to determine whether certain unpaid benefits can be paid to an eligible family member or the legal representative of the estate. If the family believes SSA still owed the deceased person money, ask about that process rather than assuming the payment disappeared with the beneficiary's death.

Have Basic Information Ready, But Don't Wait for Every Document

Families sometimes delay contacting government agencies because they're still waiting for certified death certificates or trying to locate old records. Social Security's application guidance specifically says not to delay applying for benefits merely because you don't yet have all the documents the agency may need. Depending on the claim, SSA may ask for documents such as proof of birth, citizenship information, marriage information, tax records, or a death certificate. Start with the information you already have and let the representative explain what additional documentation is actually required for your situation. That's safer than postponing the Social Security death notification or a survivor-benefit conversation because you think the paperwork must be perfect first.

Make This One of the Early Calls After a Death

There isn't a published seven-day or 30-day Social Security death notification deadline that every family must meet. Instead, SSA's guidance is straightforward: the death of someone receiving benefits should be reported as soon as possible, and in most cases the funeral director will already take care of that report. Confirm that the notification was made, avoid spending any Social Security payment you're uncertain about, and ask whether a spouse, former spouse, child, or dependent parent may qualify for survivor benefits. Families should also ask about the $255 lump-sum death payment, which generally must be claimed within two years by an eligible survivor.

Did you know funeral homes usually report deaths to Social Security, or is this a task you assumed families always had to handle themselves? Share your experience in the comments.