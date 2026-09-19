6 People You Shouldn't Tip - And Who Actually Does Expect A Gratuity

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The tablet spins around, three suggested percentages appear, and suddenly you're wondering whether declining to tip makes you look cheap. Americans now encounter tip prompts in places where gratuities weren't traditionally expected, making it harder to distinguish a genuine tipping situation from a payment screen simply offering the option. Even the federal government now maintains a detailed list of occupations that have traditionally received tips, including servers, bartenders, hairstylists, hotel workers, drivers, and delivery workers. According to the IRS list of traditionally tipped occupations, more than 70 occupations can qualify under current federal tip rules. That being said, you probably don't need to tip these six people.

1. Don't Feel Obligated to Tip a Cashier

A checkout screen asking for 18%, 20%, or 25% doesn't automatically create a tipping obligation. Traditional etiquette distinguishes counter transactions from full table service, and the Emily Post Institute says there's no obligation to contribute to a tipping jar, although customers may choose to tip for something extra or when they're regulars. The same principle can reasonably apply when an employee simply rings up merchandise or hands you a prepared item without providing additional service. That's different from a barista preparing several customized drinks, an occupation the IRS includes among traditionally tipped counter workers. When deciding who you should tip, consider the service performed rather than the existence of a digital tip button.

2. Don't Automatically Tip Someone Just for Handing You Takeout

Picking up dinner isn't the same transaction as spending 90 minutes at a table with a server. There's no obligation to tip for ordinary takeout, although around 10% can be appropriate for extra service such as curbside delivery or a particularly large or complicated order. That gives customers room to recognize an employee who packages a huge family meal, handles numerous special requests, or brings everything outside in bad weather. By comparison, sit-down wait service traditionally calls for roughly 15% to 20% of the pre-tax bill. You can therefore decline the tip prompt on a simple pickup order without treating it as equivalent to stiffing a restaurant server.

3. Don't Tip Your Mail Carrier in Cash

Your letter carrier is one case where a well-intentioned cash tip can actually create a problem. The U.S. Postal Service ethics rules prohibit postal employees from accepting cash and cash equivalents such as checks and general-purpose Visa, Mastercard, or American Express gift cards from customers. USPS employees are federal employees subject to restrictions governing gifts from outside sources, so ordinary private-sector tipping customs don't apply in the same way. If you want to thank a carrier, check current USPS gift rules before choosing anything of monetary value rather than slipping $20 into a holiday card. This is a good reminder that knowing who you should tip sometimes protects the worker as well as your wallet.

4. Don't Assume a Concierge Expects Money for Answering a Question

Asking the hotel concierge where the nearest pharmacy is doesn't generally require pulling out your wallet. Again, there's no obligation to tip a concierge simply for answering questions, while approximately $5 to $10 may be appropriate when the concierge obtains tickets or restaurant reservations. More difficult arrangements, such as securing scarce tickets or particularly challenging reservations, can justify a larger gratuity. The distinction is the amount of personal service involved, not merely the employee's job title. Meanwhile, hotel workers such as bellhops and housekeepers are among occupations the IRS identifies as traditionally receiving tips.

5. Don't Automatically Tip a Host for Showing You to a Table

Restaurant tipping gets confusing because several employees may interact with you before your server ever arrives. A host or maître d' generally doesn't require a gratuity simply for greeting you and taking you to an available table, according to the Emily Post Institute. A tip of roughly $10 to $20 can be appropriate when someone goes significantly beyond normal duties, such as finding a table during an exceptionally busy period or repeatedly providing special assistance to a regular customer. Your table server is different: traditional etiquette still puts sit-down service at approximately 15% to 20% before tax. Asking what service actually occurred makes who you should tip considerably easier to determine.

6. Don't Assume Every Professional Service Requires a Percentage Tip

One reason tipping feels endless is that consumers sometimes extend restaurant-style percentages to every person who provides a paid service. Before tipping contractors, repair professionals, furniture installers, or other workers, ask the company whether gratuities are customary or permitted rather than assuming the payment screen (or your own uncertainty) creates an obligation. You should try to ask ahead when you're uncertain because some situations don't traditionally involve tips and a company may have its own policy. However, don't apply that rule too broadly: the IRS's tipped-occupation list includes several home-service jobs, including house cleaners, landscapers, electricians, plumbers, and home maintenance workers, reflecting that tips have historically occurred in a wider range of occupations than many people realize. The safest approach is to distinguish between a customary gratuity, an optional thank-you for exceptional work, and a tip prompt that simply appeared on a screen.

So Who Really Does Traditionally Expect Tips?

Restaurant servers and bartenders remain among the clearest examples, and the IRS specifically identifies waitstaff, bartenders, and hairstylists as directly tipped employees. Other traditionally tipped occupations on the government's current list include hotel housekeepers and bell staff, parking and valet attendants, taxi and rideshare drivers, food and grocery delivery workers, hairstylists, barbers, nail technicians, massage therapists, and tour guides.

It is generally recommended to tip 15% to 20% for restaurant table service and salon services, 15% to 20% for taxis, and $2 to $5 for valet service. You don't need to respond to every touchscreen tip request as though all of these jobs are interchangeable, but it's worth recognizing workers in occupations where gratuities remain a longstanding part of the service relationship. Knowing who you should tip is ultimately about recognizing the difference between established tipping customs and a newly added checkout option.

You Can Say No to the Tip Screen Without Feeling Guilty

Tipping doesn't have to mean choosing 20% every time a payment terminal turns toward you. Ordinary takeout, basic cashier transactions, simple concierge questions, and routine restaurant-host duties generally don't carry the same tipping expectations as table service, hairstyling, valet parking, or delivery. In the case of postal workers, cash tips should be avoided because federal gift restrictions apply. When you're uncertain about who you should tip, consider whether the occupation traditionally receives gratuities, how much personal service was actually provided, and whether the employer permits tips.

Which situation confuses you most? The takeout counter, coffee shop, hotel, delivery service, or one of those unexpected tip screens that seems to appear everywhere now? Share your thoughts in the comments.