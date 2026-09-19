After The Fed's September Hike, Should Retirees Lock In A CD Now?

(MENAFN- Saving Advice) The Federal Reserve just raised rates for the first time since 2023, but that doesn't necessarily mean retirees should wait for CD rates to climb. Some one-year CDs were already paying more than 4% as of September 18, creating a different question: Is the guaranteed return available today good enough for money you know you won't need? Retirees who have been watching certificate-of-deposit rates just received an unexpected reason to take another look. On September 16, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest-rate range by a quarter percentage point, reversing the direction of the rate cuts Americans saw in 2024 and 2025. That doesn't guarantee every bank will immediately increase its CD rates, but it changes the calculation for savers who were worried that attractive yields were about to disappear. As of September 18, some competitive CDs were still paying around 4% or more, substantially above the national averages offered across the market. Is now the time to lock in a CD? Here's what you need to know. The Fed Raised Rates on September 16 The Federal Reserve raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage point to 3.75%–4.00% at its September meeting. The central bank said inflation remains elevated and that the increase would support its effort to return inflation to its 2% goal. The federal funds rate isn't the rate consumers receive on CDs, but changes in the benchmark influence short-term interest rates throughout the financial system. Banks make their own decisions about deposit yields based on funding needs, competition, expectations for future rates, and other factors, so CD rates don't necessarily move in lockstep with the Fed. That's why retirees shouldn't assume that a quarter-point Fed increase automatically means the CD at their local bank will rise by a quarter point tomorrow. Some CDs Are Still Paying 4% or More There is a huge difference between the average CD and the most competitive offers, making comparison shopping especially important. Bankrate's September 18 survey put the national average yield at 2.05% for one-year CDs, 1.69% for three-year CDs, and 1.75% for five-year CDs. Yet Bankrate's roundup of competitive offers showed several CDs around 4% or higher, while other September market surveys found similarly strong offers from online banks and credit unions. On $25,000, the difference between 2% and 4% is roughly $500 in interest during the first year before considering compounding and taxes. Retirees comparing CD rates should therefore shop nationally rather than assuming the institution holding their checking account offers a competitive yield.

Deposit 2.05% APY 4.00% APY Approx. Difference $10,000 $205 $400 $195 $25,000 $512.50 $1,000 $487.50 $50,000 $1,025 $2,000 $975 $100,000 $2,050 $4,000 $1,950

Locking a Rate Has One Big Advantage

A traditional fixed-rate CD lets you know what annual percentage yield you'll receive for the term, regardless of what happens to newly offered rates afterward. Investor explains that CDs generally hold a fixed amount of money for a fixed period and pay interest in exchange for leaving the deposit in place. That predictability can be valuable for retirees who are less interested in chasing every rate movement than knowing exactly what a portion of their savings will earn. If market CD rates eventually decline, an existing fixed-rate CD normally continues paying its contracted rate until maturity. The trade-off is that if rates rise substantially after you lock in, your money may remain stuck earning the lower rate unless you're willing to pay an early-withdrawal penalty.

Some competitive high-yield savings accounts were also paying around 4% as of September 18. The difference is what happens next: a savings-account APY is generally variable and can change, while a traditional fixed-rate CD locks its rate for the term. For emergency savings or money a retiree may need unexpectedly, that flexibility can outweigh the benefit of locking a rate. For money that won't be needed for 12 months or longer, fixing today's yield may become more attractive.

Don't Overlook No-Penalty CDs

Current no-penalty CDs include rates around 3.75% to 4.33%, depending on term and institution.

That gives retirees an interesting middle ground:

Traditional CD: fixed yield + withdrawal penalty No-penalty CD: fixed yield + more liquidity, potentially different rate/terms HYSA: liquid + variable yield

Account Rate Type Access to Money Best Fit Traditional CD Usually fixed Penalty may apply Money not needed during term No-penalty CD Usually fixed More flexible Wants rate lock + access HYSA Variable Generally liquid Emergency/near-term money

Don't Lock Up Your Emergency Cash

A 4%-plus yield can look attractive, but retirees shouldn't sacrifice liquidity just to squeeze additional interest from their savings. Investor notes that traditional CDs can impose an early-withdrawal penalty when money is taken out before maturity, and the exact penalty varies by institution and product. Someone facing a $7,000 roof repair, dental procedure, or major car expense doesn't want to discover that most of the available cash is locked in a multi-year CD. Keep enough accessible money in a savings or money-market account for foreseeable expenses and emergencies before deciding how much can safely be committed. For retirees, having the right amount of liquid cash can be more important than capturing the absolute highest available yield.

A CD Ladder Can Reduce the Guesswork

Retirees who don't want to make one giant bet on where CD rates go next can spread their money across several maturity dates. For example, $30,000 could be divided among CDs maturing in six months, one year, and two years rather than locking the entire amount into a single term.

$10,000 → 6-month CD

$10,000 → 12-month CD

$10,000 → 24-month CD

Then:

6 months: first $10K becomes available

12 months: another $10K becomes available

24 months: final $10K matures

As each CD matures, the retiree gets another opportunity to spend the money, move it elsewhere, or reinvest it at whatever rates are then available. This strategy, commonly called a CD ladder, also creates regular liquidity without requiring the entire balance to sit in a lower-yielding transaction account. The approach won't guarantee the highest possible return, but it can reduce the consequences of choosing the wrong moment to lock every dollar into one rate.

Check the Insurance Before Moving Large Amounts

Safety is one reason CDs appeal to retirees, but deposit-insurance limits still matter when significant savings are involved. Investor notes that CDs purchased through federally insured banks are generally covered by FDIC insurance, subject to applicable ownership categories and limits, while federally insured credit unions receive comparable protection through the NCUA. The standard federal deposit-insurance amount is generally $250,000 per depositor, per insured institution, for each account ownership category, not $250,000 for every individual CD opened at the same bank. Retirees with substantial cash should verify that the institution is federally insured and understand how their accounts are titled before transferring money. An unusually attractive advertised yield isn't worth compromising the principal protection that makes CDs useful in the first place.

Read the Fine Print on Unusually High Rates

The biggest number in a CD advertisement isn't necessarily the only number that matters. The SEC's investor guidance warns consumers to understand maturity dates, early-withdrawal provisions, and special features that can make some high-yield CDs more complicated than ordinary bank CDs. Some products may be callable, meaning the issuer can end the CD under specified circumstances, while brokered CDs can work differently from CDs purchased directly from a bank. Retirees should also confirm whether an advertised rate requires a minimum deposit, new money, membership eligibility, or some other condition.

A 4%-plus CD isn't inherently a red flag. The best nationally available rates are currently around that level. But make sure you're comparing ordinary bank CDs with ordinary bank CDs. Brokered, callable, or promotional CDs may have different terms, minimums, or renewal provisions.

Also, it's important not to compare CD yields solely on a pre-tax basis. Interest from a bank CD is generally taxable income, so the amount you actually keep depends partly on your tax situation. Retirees managing income around tax or Medicare-related thresholds may want to consider the after-tax return before moving a large amount into interest-bearing accounts.

Don't Let Rate Predictions Make the Decision for You

September's Fed decision actually gives savers a different environment than many expected: the central bank raised rates rather than cutting them. That doesn't guarantee CD rates will rise from here, because banks can change deposit pricing independently and financial markets continuously adjust expectations about future Fed policy. Instead of trying to predict the perfect day to open a CD, retirees can compare today's yield with their cash needs, emergency reserves, time horizon, and willingness to leave the money untouched. If a guaranteed return available today meets those needs, locking part of the money while keeping another portion liquid can be more practical than endlessly waiting for another quarter-point.

Are you locking in today's CD rates, building a CD ladder, or waiting to see what banks do after the Fed's September rate increase? Share your strategy in the comments.