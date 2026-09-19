Social Security Corrects Error In New Cardiovascular Disability Rules - What Claimants Should Know

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Social Security has corrected a numbering error in its recently revised rules for evaluating cardiovascular disorders in SSDI and SSI claims. The September correction doesn't change the medical criteria or create new eligibility requirements for people with heart-related conditions. Pressmaster/Shutterstock

The Social Security Administration has issued a technical correction to its recently revised rules for evaluating cardiovascular disorders in disability claims, but people applying for benefits shouldn't interpret the update as another change in eligibility requirements.

SSA published the correction in the Federal Register on September 16. It fixes a numbering error in the cardiovascular disability regulations the agency finalized earlier this summer.

The underlying Social Security cardiovascular disability rule was published July 2 and revised the medical criteria SSA uses when evaluating cardiovascular disorders in adults and children under the Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income programs.

The September Correction Changes One Number

The latest Federal Register action is extremely limited.

In Appendix 1 to Subpart P of Part 404, a heading appearing on page 40837 of the July 2 final rule was printed as“How do we evaluate ECG evidence?”

The September correction adds the missing number so the heading correctly reads:“2. How do we evaluate ECG evidence?”

No medical language in the section was changed.

The correction doesn't revise what electrocardiogram evidence SSA considers, establish a new cardiovascular listing, change a medical threshold or alter who can qualify for disability benefits.

The July Rule Was Much More Significant

While the September correction is editorial, the July 2 final rule it addresses made substantive changes.

SSA revised the cardiovascular portion of its Listing of Impairments, commonly called the listings. The agency said the revisions reflect its disability-adjudication experience, advances in medical knowledge and public comments received following an earlier proposed rule.

The listings contain medical criteria SSA uses during the disability evaluation process. If an adult has a medically determinable impairment that meets or medically equals the criteria of an applicable listing and satisfies the other requirements, SSA can find the person disabled at that stage of the evaluation.

Cardiovascular conditions addressed in SSA's listings include disorders involving the heart and circulatory system.

A Listing Isn't the Only Way Someone Can Qualify

The September correction also shouldn't be interpreted to mean that a person must precisely meet one cardiovascular listing to have any chance of receiving disability benefits.

SSA explains that the Listing of Impairments contains medical criteria used at a particular stage of its disability evaluation process.

If an adult's severe impairment doesn't meet or medically equal a listing, the disability evaluation can continue. SSA may consider the person's residual functional capacity along with other factors relevant under the agency's sequential evaluation process.

That distinction can be important for someone with significant heart disease whose medical condition doesn't match every requirement of a particular cardiovascular listing.

ECG Evidence Remains Part of Cardiovascular Evaluation

An electrocardiogram, commonly abbreviated ECG or EKG, records electrical activity in the heart and can provide medical evidence relevant to certain cardiovascular conditions.

SSA's cardiovascular regulations contain detailed guidance explaining how the agency evaluates medical evidence associated with cardiovascular impairments. The current cardiovascular listings include criteria and explanatory material for evaluating conditions involving the cardiovascular system.

The September correction doesn't change that guidance. It simply restores the intended sequential number to one heading addressing ECG evidence.

For claimants and beneficiaries, that means there is no new application to submit, medical test to obtain or action to take solely because SSA issued this correction.

Claimants Should Focus on the Underlying Disability Rules

Someone with a pending SSDI or SSI claim involving a cardiovascular condition should continue responding to SSA requests for medical evidence and other information rather than worrying that the September correction changed the standard governing the claim.

SSA's July rule is the substantive regulatory action to understand; the September notice merely corrects how one portion of that rule was numbered when published.

People with questions about how a cardiovascular condition is being evaluated in an individual disability case can review SSA's current Disability Evaluation Under Social Security guidance or contact the agency directly.

Federal agencies routinely issue corrections when errors are discovered in published regulatory documents. In this case, the important takeaway is straightforward: SSA corrected a missing section number, not the substance of its cardiovascular disability criteria.