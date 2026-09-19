Why Does Ground Beef Sometimes Turn Brown Before The Sell-By Date?
|What You Notice
|What It May Mean
|What to Do
|Red outside, gray/brown inside
|Normal difference in oxygen exposure
|Follow storage-time and temperature guidelines
|Some surface browning
|Normal oxidation can cause this
|Don't discard based on color alone
|Entire package becoming brown
|Can occur with storage/oxidation, but evaluate handling and spoilage signs
|Check how long you've had it and whether it stayed ≤40°F
|Sour/off odor or sticky/tacky texture
|Possible spoilage
|Discard it
|Still bright red
|Doesn't prove it's safe
|Follow storage/time rules
|Purchased 1–2 days ago and properly refrigerated
|Within USDA's recommended refrigerator window
|Cook or freeze promptly
|Raw ground beef has been refrigerated longer than recommended
|Increased safety concern regardless of color
|Don't rely on appearance or smell
If you aren't sure you'll cook ground beef within a day or two, freezing it can be a better financial move than waiting to see whether you'll get around to using it.
USDA says ground beef can be frozen in its original packaging if necessary, although additional wrapping can help protect its quality during longer freezer storage.
For best quality, USDA recommends using frozen ground beef within about three to four months, although continuously frozen food remains safe indefinitely.
An easy habit is to write the purchase or freezing date on the package before putting it into the freezer.
If you bought a family-size package on sale, consider dividing it into meal-size portions before freezing so you don't have to thaw three pounds of beef when tonight's recipe only calls for one.Stop Throwing Beef Away Based on Color Alone
Throwing away ground beef every time it turns slightly brown can add unnecessary waste to an already expensive grocery bill.
USDA estimates that roughly 30% of the food supply is lost or wasted at the retail and consumer levels, and confusion about date labels is one reason consumers sometimes discard food prematurely.
The better approach is to remember three numbers: 40°F, one to two days and 160°F.
Keep raw ground beef refrigerated at 40°F or below, use or freeze it within one to two days of purchase, and cook it to an internal temperature of 160°F.
Color can tell you something about what's happening chemically inside the package, but it shouldn't make the food-safety decision for you.
Have you ever thrown away ground beef because it turned brown before the date on the package? Tell us in the comments.What To Read Next
The High Stakes of Cheap Beef: Can Imported Trimmings Lower Supermarket Prices?
How Persistent Beef and Vegetable Price Inflation Is Rewriting Weekly Meal Plans
7 Beef Alternatives That Could Lower Your Summer Cookout Bill
Beef Tallow Is Back on the Menu: The Old-School Cooking Fat Making a Sustainable Comeback
Experts Warn Beef Prices Could Surge Again in 2026 What That Means for Your Cart
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment