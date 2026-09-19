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Why Does Ground Beef Sometimes Turn Brown Before The Sell-By Date?

Why Does Ground Beef Sometimes Turn Brown Before The Sell-By Date?


2026-09-19 04:01:10
(MENAFN- Grocery Coupon Guide) Hands in black gloves hold a cooked burger patty above a plate of freshly prepared patties. Understanding why ground beef sometimes turns brown before the sell-by date explains the science of oxidation and meat safety in the fridge. Pexels.

You bought a package of bright red ground beef yesterday, put it straight into the refrigerator, and now part of it looks brown or gray. Does that mean you've just wasted several dollars on spoiled meat?

Not necessarily.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service specifically says color changes alone don't mean meat has spoiled. Ground beef can naturally appear bright red, purplish or brownish depending partly on how its pigments interact with oxygen.

But color also can't tell you whether ground beef is safe to eat. Knowing the difference can keep you from unnecessarily throwing away perfectly usable groceries while still taking food-safety risks seriously.

Why Ground Beef Changes From Red to Brown

Much of beef's color comes from a protein called myoglobin.

When fresh beef is protected from air, myoglobin can give it a purplish-red appearance. When the meat is exposed to oxygen, it forms oxymyoglobin, producing the cherry-red color shoppers typically associate with fresh beef.

Continued exposure to oxygen, light and other conditions can eventually result in the formation of metmyoglobin, which has a brownish-red color.

That's why beef can change color during ordinary refrigerator storage without automatically becoming spoiled.

The USDA says this color change by itself isn't an indication that the product has gone bad.

Why Ground Beef Can Be Red Outside but Brown Inside

This is one of the most common ground-beef surprises.

You open a package that looks perfectly red through the plastic, separate the meat and discover that the center is grayish or brown.

The USDA says that can happen simply because oxygen from the air reacts with pigments on the exposed surface, producing the familiar bright-red color.

Less oxygen penetrates into the tightly packed interior, so the meat inside can remain grayish-brown.

In other words, a brown center surrounded by red meat isn't by itself evidence that the grocery store sold you old beef.

Don't Let the Sell-By Date Fool You

The date printed on the package can create another source of confusion.

According to the USDA's food product dating guidance, a“Sell-By” date tells the store how long to display a product for inventory management. It isn't a food-safety date.

That means you shouldn't automatically throw ground beef away because a sell-by date has arrived, but you also shouldn't assume the package is safe to leave in your refrigerator until that date.

USDA recommends refrigerating ground beef at 40°F or below and using or freezing it within one to two days after purchase.

For shoppers, the purchase date and how the meat has been handled are therefore more useful food-safety information than simply waiting for the sell-by date.

Brown Doesn't Mean Bad - but Red Doesn't Mean Safe

Here's the other side of the color question: bright-red ground beef isn't proof that it's safe to eat.

Harmful bacteria can't reliably be seen or smelled.

That's why USDA storage recommendations matter even when the beef looks perfectly normal.

If ground beef develops obvious spoilage characteristics such as an off odor or sticky or tacky texture, it should be discarded. But the absence of those signs isn't a substitute for proper refrigeration and following safe storage times.

When cooking ground beef, USDA recommends reaching an internal temperature of 160°F, measured with a food thermometer.

What You Notice What It May Mean What to Do
Red outside, gray/brown inside Normal difference in oxygen exposure Follow storage-time and temperature guidelines
Some surface browning Normal oxidation can cause this Don't discard based on color alone
Entire package becoming brown Can occur with storage/oxidation, but evaluate handling and spoilage signs Check how long you've had it and whether it stayed ≤40°F
Sour/off odor or sticky/tacky texture Possible spoilage Discard it
Still bright red Doesn't prove it's safe Follow storage/time rules
Purchased 1–2 days ago and properly refrigerated Within USDA's recommended refrigerator window Cook or freeze promptly
Raw ground beef has been refrigerated longer than recommended Increased safety concern regardless of color Don't rely on appearance or smell
Freezing Ground Beef Can Protect Your Grocery Budget

If you aren't sure you'll cook ground beef within a day or two, freezing it can be a better financial move than waiting to see whether you'll get around to using it.

USDA says ground beef can be frozen in its original packaging if necessary, although additional wrapping can help protect its quality during longer freezer storage.

For best quality, USDA recommends using frozen ground beef within about three to four months, although continuously frozen food remains safe indefinitely.

An easy habit is to write the purchase or freezing date on the package before putting it into the freezer.

If you bought a family-size package on sale, consider dividing it into meal-size portions before freezing so you don't have to thaw three pounds of beef when tonight's recipe only calls for one.

Stop Throwing Beef Away Based on Color Alone

Throwing away ground beef every time it turns slightly brown can add unnecessary waste to an already expensive grocery bill.

USDA estimates that roughly 30% of the food supply is lost or wasted at the retail and consumer levels, and confusion about date labels is one reason consumers sometimes discard food prematurely.

The better approach is to remember three numbers: 40°F, one to two days and 160°F.

Keep raw ground beef refrigerated at 40°F or below, use or freeze it within one to two days of purchase, and cook it to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Color can tell you something about what's happening chemically inside the package, but it shouldn't make the food-safety decision for you.

Have you ever thrown away ground beef because it turned brown before the date on the package? Tell us in the comments.

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