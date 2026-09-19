Why Does Ground Beef Sometimes Turn Brown Before The Sell-By Date?

You bought a package of bright red ground beef yesterday, put it straight into the refrigerator, and now part of it looks brown or gray. Does that mean you've just wasted several dollars on spoiled meat?

Not necessarily.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service specifically says color changes alone don't mean meat has spoiled. Ground beef can naturally appear bright red, purplish or brownish depending partly on how its pigments interact with oxygen.

But color also can't tell you whether ground beef is safe to eat. Knowing the difference can keep you from unnecessarily throwing away perfectly usable groceries while still taking food-safety risks seriously.

Much of beef's color comes from a protein called myoglobin.

When fresh beef is protected from air, myoglobin can give it a purplish-red appearance. When the meat is exposed to oxygen, it forms oxymyoglobin, producing the cherry-red color shoppers typically associate with fresh beef.

Continued exposure to oxygen, light and other conditions can eventually result in the formation of metmyoglobin, which has a brownish-red color.

That's why beef can change color during ordinary refrigerator storage without automatically becoming spoiled.

The USDA says this color change by itself isn't an indication that the product has gone bad.

This is one of the most common ground-beef surprises.

You open a package that looks perfectly red through the plastic, separate the meat and discover that the center is grayish or brown.

The USDA says that can happen simply because oxygen from the air reacts with pigments on the exposed surface, producing the familiar bright-red color.

Less oxygen penetrates into the tightly packed interior, so the meat inside can remain grayish-brown.

In other words, a brown center surrounded by red meat isn't by itself evidence that the grocery store sold you old beef.

The date printed on the package can create another source of confusion.

According to the USDA's food product dating guidance, a“Sell-By” date tells the store how long to display a product for inventory management. It isn't a food-safety date.

That means you shouldn't automatically throw ground beef away because a sell-by date has arrived, but you also shouldn't assume the package is safe to leave in your refrigerator until that date.

USDA recommends refrigerating ground beef at 40°F or below and using or freezing it within one to two days after purchase.

For shoppers, the purchase date and how the meat has been handled are therefore more useful food-safety information than simply waiting for the sell-by date.

Here's the other side of the color question: bright-red ground beef isn't proof that it's safe to eat.

Harmful bacteria can't reliably be seen or smelled.

That's why USDA storage recommendations matter even when the beef looks perfectly normal.

If ground beef develops obvious spoilage characteristics such as an off odor or sticky or tacky texture, it should be discarded. But the absence of those signs isn't a substitute for proper refrigeration and following safe storage times.

When cooking ground beef, USDA recommends reaching an internal temperature of 160°F, measured with a food thermometer.