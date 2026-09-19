Asian Games: Pawan Sehrawat To Replace Tajinderpal Toor As India's Flag-Bearer At Opening Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 19 (IANS) India's Asian Games contingent will have a new flag-bearer at Saturday's opening ceremony, with kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat stepping in for shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who has been ruled out of the role due to technical issues.

Sehrawat will lead the Indian contingent alongside double Olympic medallist and shooter Manu Bhaker at the ceremony, which will be held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday evening.

“Due to technical issues, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be unable to serve as India's flag-bearer. Pawan Sehrawat will instead lead the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony on Saturday evening,” an IOA official told IANS.

The change comes as India's athletics contingent continues its preparations ahead of the competition. The track and field athletes have been based at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13, undergoing an acclimatisation camp before moving to Nagoya on Monday. The athletics events are scheduled to begin two days after their arrival.

For Sehrawat, the honour adds another milestone to an already decorated kabaddi career. He was part of the Indian side that won gold at the previous Asian Games and had captained the team during its successful campaign. This time, he will operate in a supporting leadership role, with Sunil Kumar taking over as captain.

Sehrawat has also led India to the title at the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship, adding to his credentials as one of the country's leading kabaddi players. His contributions to the sport were recognised with the Arjuna Award in 2023.

India's men's kabaddi team will be aiming to continue its strong record at the continental event, with Sehrawat expected to play an important role both on the mat and within the leadership group.

The opening ceremony will formally mark the start of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with athletes from across the continent gathering at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium for the curtain-raiser on Saturday.