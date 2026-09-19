'No Issue At All, There Was Some Confusion': Shooter Rahi Sarnobat Clears Air On Accommodation Delay

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 19 (IANS) Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat said she faced no accommodation issues after arriving in Japan for the Asian Games 2026. Brushing aside the reports of delayed accommodation, the veteran shooter stated that she did not face any issues and got her room on time.

Sarnobat, who is among the 35-member shooting squad set to feature in the Asiad in Aichi-Nagoya, spoke about the delay in getting a room in Japan“Actually, there was no issue at all. There was some confusion with the organisers, but I got my room well on time. I am perfectly all right," Sarnobat told IANS.

Reports had earlier claimed that Sarnobat faced issues getting her room on time, having to switch hotels to secure accommodation.

The 35-year-old is a 2018 Asian Games gold medallist in the 25m pistol event. She also won a bronze in the team event in the 2014 Incheon Asiad.

India will get their shooting campaign underway on Sunday. India had a prolific shooting outing in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, when the squad brought 22 medals - seven gold, nine silver and six bronze. They would be eager to replicate the performance and bring more laurels to the nation in the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, will lead the Indian contingent alongside kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat at the Asian Games opening ceremony here on Saturday.

Manu's journey from a 16-year-old making her Asian Games debut to becoming one of India's flag-bearers gave her a moment to reflect on how far she has come in sport, as she said that the honour brought back memories of her early days in shooting. Bhaker is competing at her third Asian Games, having first represented India at the 2018 edition in Jakarta and Palembang.