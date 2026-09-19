MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Majed Yeser Almadhoush, born May 6, 2004, has built a career in vehicle wrapping through hands-on experience in Lebanon and the United States and now works as a Vehicle Wrap Installer in North Carolina

In February 2018, Almadhoush began his career in the vehicle wrapping and automotive graphics industry in Beirut. What started as an early professional opportunity developed into a specialized skill that he continued to pursue over the following years. Through hands-on experience, he learned the fundamentals of vinyl installation, surface preparation, vehicle customization, printed graphics, color-change wraps, and detailed finishing techniques.

His development in the industry came primarily through practical experience and continuous learning. Working with different vehicles and materials allowed him to understand the importance of precision, patience, material behavior, and attention to detail. Over time, he expanded his abilities beyond basic installation and developed experience with more complex vehicle and commercial graphics projects.

In September 2023, Almadhoush moved to the United States after being resettled from Lebanon. The move represented a significant new chapter in his life and career. After arriving in the United States, he continued pursuing the trade he had developed over several years, adapting his previous experience to a new professional environment.

Since June 2024, Almadhoush has worked as a Vehicle Wrap Installer at Capital Wraps Inc. in North Carolina. His responsibilities and experience have included commercial vehicle wraps, color-change installations, printed advertising graphics, motorcycle wraps, wall graphics, and other vinyl applications. His work requires technical accuracy, knowledge of materials, careful surface preparation, and the ability to produce clean and consistent finishes.

Almadhoush's professional journey reflects the development of a specialized trade through years of hands-on work. His approach to vehicle wrapping combines technical installation skills with an appreciation for visual presentation and customization. Each project presents different challenges depending on the vehicle's shape, surface, material, and intended design, requiring flexibility and attention to detail.

Beyond his current professional role, Almadhoush continues to develop his skills and explore opportunities within the automotive graphics and customization industry. His long-term vision includes building an independent professional identity, expanding his work in vehicle and commercial graphics, and continuing to grow within an industry that combines craftsmanship, technology, and creative design.

From beginning his career in Beirut in 2018 to continuing his work in North Carolina, Almadhoush's story is one of professional development, adaptation, and persistence. His experience across two countries has contributed to a broader understanding of the vehicle graphics field and continues to shape his goals for the future.