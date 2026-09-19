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Scientific Research By Belarus In Antarctica
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Republican Center for Polar Research offers the scientific publication "Scientific Research of Belarus in Antarctica" to consumers under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Scientific Research of Belarus in the Antarctic / V. F. Loginov [et al.]; edited by Academician V. F. Loginov. – Minsk: Belaruskaya Navuka, 2021. – 176 p.: ill.
ISBN 978-985-08-2712-8.
This book presents the key results of scientific research conducted by Belarusian scientists in the Antarctic since 2006. It provides a brief overview of the history of research development, the establishment of the legal framework for Antarctic operations, and the main research areas within state Antarctic programs, as well as the Republic of Belarus's international activities under the Antarctic Treaty. The book describes the status of the construction of the Belarusian Antarctic Station in the Vechernyaya Oasis (Enderby Land, East Antarctica). It outlines the results of ground-based and satellite studies of the atmosphere, the Earth's surface, and atmospheric processes in the Antarctic, as well as research on geophysical fields, environmental monitoring and impact assessment, and biological studies.
Contents and Key Themes.
The book is divided into thematic chapters covering the following areas:
History and Law: A brief history of Belarusian polar missions and the creation of a national legal and regulatory framework for operations on the ice continent.
Infrastructure: A detailed overview of the construction and current status of the Belarusian Antarctic Station "Gora Vechernyaya" (Mount Vechernyaya), located in the Vechernyaya Oasis (Enderby Land, East Antarctica).
Scientific Results: Ground-based and satellite atmospheric monitoring; studies of the ozone layer, geophysical fields, and climatic and atmospheric processes.
Ecology and Biology: Research on snow cover composition (including isotopic composition and the geochemical characteristics of the Thala Hills) and studies of Antarctic biodiversity. International Cooperation: Belarus's engagement with other countries within the framework of the Antarctic Treaty.
Information about the scientific publication is available on the official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research under the "Our Publications" section and on the "Belaruskaya Navuka" publishing house website here. Advantages and Innovations The book is intended for specialists studying Earth's polar regions, as well as the history of Antarctic research. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Copyright
Sector group Environment
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) was created on September 25, 2007. on the basis of the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus 1211 ((On the establishment of the state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.
In June 2014, the Republican Center for Polar Studies became part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and is attached to the Department of Chemistry and Earth Sciences.
The history of Belarusian scientists and specialists' involvement in Antarctic exploration dates back to the mid-20th century, when the First Integrated Antarctic Expedition set out for the shores of Antarctica on the diesel-electric vessel Ob (November 30, 1955) during the International Geophysical Year. The expedition included 10 participants from Belarus, who contributed to the construction of the first Soviet Antarctic Observatory, Mirny. From 1955 until the establishment of the sovereign state of the Republic of Belarus in 1992, 102 Belarusian scientists and specialists participated in the exploration and development of Antarctica as part of Soviet Antarctic expeditions.
The main purpose of the state institution ((Republican Center for Polar Studies)) is to organize and conduct complex scientific research expeditions, Development of national polar infrastructure and enhancement of scientific research in the polar regions of the Earth to consolidate geopolitical, economic and scientific interests of the Republic of Belarus in these regions of the planet.
The main tasks of the Center:
- preparation and implementation of state and international programmes in the field of research and use of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation of draft regulatory legal acts with a view to logistical, medical, social and transport-logistic support for conducting polar research and implementation by the Republic of Belarus of the obligations assumed under the Antarctic Treaty. Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, conventions, recommendations, resolutions and measures of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings;
development and strengthening of international cooperation in the field of study of Earth's polar regions and logistics with specialized organizations, scientific and educational institutions of foreign countries, participation in the implementation of inter-state programs and individual projects;
- organization of logistical and transport logistics support of polar research, development of instrumentation base, means of transportation and communication, life-support systems and facilities of polar infrastructure, as well as maintenance of their operability, verification, repair, prevention. modernization and timely replacement, implementation of measures in the field of occupational safety;
- organization of information provision and popularization of knowledge in the field of study of the Earth's polar regions and preparation and holding of conferences, schools, seminars, round tables, meetings and other events on current scientific, scientific and educational, Scientific and practical issues in the study of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation for publication of monographs, collections, periodicals, informative scientific-popular, educational and educational-methodical publications for presentation and promotion of activities of the Republic of Belarus in the polar regions of the Earth.
You can find information about the Center's Partners for Scientific and Technical Cooperation here.
Official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the scientific publication "Scientific Research of Belarus in Antarctica" under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the scientific publication "Scientific Research of Belarus in Antarctica" under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
ISBN 978-985-08-2712-8.
This book presents the key results of scientific research conducted by Belarusian scientists in the Antarctic since 2006. It provides a brief overview of the history of research development, the establishment of the legal framework for Antarctic operations, and the main research areas within state Antarctic programs, as well as the Republic of Belarus's international activities under the Antarctic Treaty. The book describes the status of the construction of the Belarusian Antarctic Station in the Vechernyaya Oasis (Enderby Land, East Antarctica). It outlines the results of ground-based and satellite studies of the atmosphere, the Earth's surface, and atmospheric processes in the Antarctic, as well as research on geophysical fields, environmental monitoring and impact assessment, and biological studies.
Contents and Key Themes.
The book is divided into thematic chapters covering the following areas:
History and Law: A brief history of Belarusian polar missions and the creation of a national legal and regulatory framework for operations on the ice continent.
Infrastructure: A detailed overview of the construction and current status of the Belarusian Antarctic Station "Gora Vechernyaya" (Mount Vechernyaya), located in the Vechernyaya Oasis (Enderby Land, East Antarctica).
Scientific Results: Ground-based and satellite atmospheric monitoring; studies of the ozone layer, geophysical fields, and climatic and atmospheric processes.
Ecology and Biology: Research on snow cover composition (including isotopic composition and the geochemical characteristics of the Thala Hills) and studies of Antarctic biodiversity. International Cooperation: Belarus's engagement with other countries within the framework of the Antarctic Treaty.
Information about the scientific publication is available on the official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research under the "Our Publications" section and on the "Belaruskaya Navuka" publishing house website here. Advantages and Innovations The book is intended for specialists studying Earth's polar regions, as well as the history of Antarctic research. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Copyright
Sector group Environment
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) was created on September 25, 2007. on the basis of the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus 1211 ((On the establishment of the state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.
In June 2014, the Republican Center for Polar Studies became part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and is attached to the Department of Chemistry and Earth Sciences.
The history of Belarusian scientists and specialists' involvement in Antarctic exploration dates back to the mid-20th century, when the First Integrated Antarctic Expedition set out for the shores of Antarctica on the diesel-electric vessel Ob (November 30, 1955) during the International Geophysical Year. The expedition included 10 participants from Belarus, who contributed to the construction of the first Soviet Antarctic Observatory, Mirny. From 1955 until the establishment of the sovereign state of the Republic of Belarus in 1992, 102 Belarusian scientists and specialists participated in the exploration and development of Antarctica as part of Soviet Antarctic expeditions.
The main purpose of the state institution ((Republican Center for Polar Studies)) is to organize and conduct complex scientific research expeditions, Development of national polar infrastructure and enhancement of scientific research in the polar regions of the Earth to consolidate geopolitical, economic and scientific interests of the Republic of Belarus in these regions of the planet.
The main tasks of the Center:
- preparation and implementation of state and international programmes in the field of research and use of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation of draft regulatory legal acts with a view to logistical, medical, social and transport-logistic support for conducting polar research and implementation by the Republic of Belarus of the obligations assumed under the Antarctic Treaty. Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, conventions, recommendations, resolutions and measures of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings;
development and strengthening of international cooperation in the field of study of Earth's polar regions and logistics with specialized organizations, scientific and educational institutions of foreign countries, participation in the implementation of inter-state programs and individual projects;
- organization of logistical and transport logistics support of polar research, development of instrumentation base, means of transportation and communication, life-support systems and facilities of polar infrastructure, as well as maintenance of their operability, verification, repair, prevention. modernization and timely replacement, implementation of measures in the field of occupational safety;
- organization of information provision and popularization of knowledge in the field of study of the Earth's polar regions and preparation and holding of conferences, schools, seminars, round tables, meetings and other events on current scientific, scientific and educational, Scientific and practical issues in the study of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation for publication of monographs, collections, periodicals, informative scientific-popular, educational and educational-methodical publications for presentation and promotion of activities of the Republic of Belarus in the polar regions of the Earth.
You can find information about the Center's Partners for Scientific and Technical Cooperation here.
Official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the scientific publication "Scientific Research of Belarus in Antarctica" under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the scientific publication "Scientific Research of Belarus in Antarctica" under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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