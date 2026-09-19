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Proceedings Of The Scientific-Practical Conferences The Natural Environment Of Antarctica
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Republican Center for Polar Research offers the proceedings of the "Natural Environment of Antarctica" scientific and practical conferences to customers under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Monitoring the Antarctic Natural Environment and Supporting National Expedition Activities: Proceedings of the 1st International Scientific and Practical Conference (Naroch, May 26–29, 2014). – Minsk: Ekoperspektiva, 2014. – 278 p.
ISBN 978-985-469-439-9.
UDC 502.175(292.3) (082)
BBK 20.18.(00)ya43
ISBN 978-985-469-439-9.
The Antarctic Natural Environment: Current State of Knowledge: Proceedings of the 2nd International Scientific and Practical Conference (Naroch, Republic of Belarus, May 18–21, 2016) / Editorial Board: V.E. Myamin et al. – Minsk: Confido, 2016. – 387 p.
This collection presents the results of long-term research into the Antarctic natural environment conducted by domestic and foreign researchers. It provides a brief historical overview,
current operational aspects, key achievements of national Antarctic expeditions, and prospects for future work. The scientific articles cover Antarctic climate, geology, geophysics, biology, glaciology, medicine, and other disciplines.
UDC [502.175+910.4](292.3)(082)
BBK 20.18(00)ya43
The Antarctic Natural Environment: Environmental Issues and Protection: Proceedings of the 3rd International Scientific and Practical Conference. (Forum Training Center, Minsk District, Belarus, Sept. 17–19, 2018) / Editorial Board: D.A. Lukashanets [et al.] – Minsk: Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, 2018. – 368 p.
This collection presents research findings on the Antarctic natural environment by scientists and specialists from both the home country and abroad. It outlines the key achievements of national Antarctic expeditions, current operational aspects, and prospects for future work. The scientific articles cover a wide range of disciplines, including biology, medicine, environmental protection, climatology, meteorology, geology, geophysics, glaciology, and others. Issues regarding international cooperation, logistics, and the legal aspects of Antarctic exploration and study are also addressed.
The Antarctic Natural Environment: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Study: Collection of materials from the IV International Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the State Institution "Republican Center for Polar Research," Domzheritsy, Sept. 21–23, 2022 / Editorial Board: V.F. Loginov, S.A. Lysenko, V.A. Ryzhikov, Yu.G. Giginyak. – Minsk: BSTU, 2022. – 284 p.
ISBN 978-985-897-041-3. This collection includes papers from the 4th International Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the State Institution "Republican Center for Polar Research" (held on September 21–23, 2022, at the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, Domzheritsy, Vitebsk Region, Republic of Belarus).
The Natural Environment of Antarctica: Proceedings of the 5th International Scientific and Practical Conference (Kamenyuki, Brest Region, September 25–27, 2024) / Editorial Board: V.F. Loginov, S.A. Lysenko, V.A. Ryzhikov, Yu.G. Giginyak. – Minsk: IVC of the Ministry of Finance, 2024. – 336 p.
This collection includes papers from the 5th International Scientific and Practical Conference "The Natural Environment of Antarctica" (held on September 25–27, 2024, in Kamenyuki, Brest Region, Republic of Belarus).
Information about this scientific publication is available on the official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research in the "Our Publications" section. Advantages and Innovations These collections are intended for researchers, specialists in the Earth sciences, and readers interested in Antarctic research. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Copyright
Sector group Environment
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) was created on September 25, 2007. on the basis of the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus 1211 ((On the establishment of the state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.
In June 2014, the Republican Center for Polar Studies became part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and is attached to the Department of Chemistry and Earth Sciences.
The history of Belarusian scientists and specialists' involvement in Antarctic exploration dates back to the mid-20th century, when the First Integrated Antarctic Expedition set out for the shores of Antarctica on the diesel-electric vessel Ob (November 30, 1955) during the International Geophysical Year. The expedition included 10 participants from Belarus, who contributed to the construction of the first Soviet Antarctic Observatory, Mirny. From 1955 until the establishment of the sovereign state of the Republic of Belarus in 1992, 102 Belarusian scientists and specialists participated in the exploration and development of Antarctica as part of Soviet Antarctic expeditions.
The main purpose of the state institution ((Republican Center for Polar Studies)) is to organize and conduct complex scientific research expeditions, Development of national polar infrastructure and enhancement of scientific research in the polar regions of the Earth to consolidate geopolitical, economic and scientific interests of the Republic of Belarus in these regions of the planet.
The main tasks of the Center:
- preparation and implementation of state and international programmes in the field of research and use of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation of draft regulatory legal acts with a view to logistical, medical, social and transport-logistic support for conducting polar research and implementation by the Republic of Belarus of the obligations assumed under the Antarctic Treaty. Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, conventions, recommendations, resolutions and measures of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings;
development and strengthening of international cooperation in the field of study of Earth's polar regions and logistics with specialized organizations, scientific and educational institutions of foreign countries, participation in the implementation of inter-state programs and individual projects;
- organization of logistical and transport logistics support of polar research, development of instrumentation base, means of transportation and communication, life-support systems and facilities of polar infrastructure, as well as maintenance of their operability, verification, repair, prevention. modernization and timely replacement, implementation of measures in the field of occupational safety;
- organization of information provision and popularization of knowledge in the field of study of the Earth's polar regions and preparation and holding of conferences, schools, seminars, round tables, meetings and other events on current scientific, scientific and educational, Scientific and practical issues in the study of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation for publication of monographs, collections, periodicals, informative scientific-popular, educational and educational-methodical publications for presentation and promotion of activities of the Republic of Belarus in the polar regions of the Earth.
You can find information about the Center's Partners for Scientific and Technical Cooperation here.
Official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing the proceedings of the "Natural Environment of Antarctica" scientific and practical conferences under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the proceedings of the "Natural Environment of Antarctica" scientific and practical conferences under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
ISBN 978-985-469-439-9.
UDC 502.175(292.3) (082)
BBK 20.18.(00)ya43
ISBN 978-985-469-439-9.
The Antarctic Natural Environment: Current State of Knowledge: Proceedings of the 2nd International Scientific and Practical Conference (Naroch, Republic of Belarus, May 18–21, 2016) / Editorial Board: V.E. Myamin et al. – Minsk: Confido, 2016. – 387 p.
This collection presents the results of long-term research into the Antarctic natural environment conducted by domestic and foreign researchers. It provides a brief historical overview,
current operational aspects, key achievements of national Antarctic expeditions, and prospects for future work. The scientific articles cover Antarctic climate, geology, geophysics, biology, glaciology, medicine, and other disciplines.
UDC [502.175+910.4](292.3)(082)
BBK 20.18(00)ya43
The Antarctic Natural Environment: Environmental Issues and Protection: Proceedings of the 3rd International Scientific and Practical Conference. (Forum Training Center, Minsk District, Belarus, Sept. 17–19, 2018) / Editorial Board: D.A. Lukashanets [et al.] – Minsk: Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, 2018. – 368 p.
This collection presents research findings on the Antarctic natural environment by scientists and specialists from both the home country and abroad. It outlines the key achievements of national Antarctic expeditions, current operational aspects, and prospects for future work. The scientific articles cover a wide range of disciplines, including biology, medicine, environmental protection, climatology, meteorology, geology, geophysics, glaciology, and others. Issues regarding international cooperation, logistics, and the legal aspects of Antarctic exploration and study are also addressed.
The Antarctic Natural Environment: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Study: Collection of materials from the IV International Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the State Institution "Republican Center for Polar Research," Domzheritsy, Sept. 21–23, 2022 / Editorial Board: V.F. Loginov, S.A. Lysenko, V.A. Ryzhikov, Yu.G. Giginyak. – Minsk: BSTU, 2022. – 284 p.
ISBN 978-985-897-041-3. This collection includes papers from the 4th International Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the State Institution "Republican Center for Polar Research" (held on September 21–23, 2022, at the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, Domzheritsy, Vitebsk Region, Republic of Belarus).
The Natural Environment of Antarctica: Proceedings of the 5th International Scientific and Practical Conference (Kamenyuki, Brest Region, September 25–27, 2024) / Editorial Board: V.F. Loginov, S.A. Lysenko, V.A. Ryzhikov, Yu.G. Giginyak. – Minsk: IVC of the Ministry of Finance, 2024. – 336 p.
This collection includes papers from the 5th International Scientific and Practical Conference "The Natural Environment of Antarctica" (held on September 25–27, 2024, in Kamenyuki, Brest Region, Republic of Belarus).
Information about this scientific publication is available on the official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research in the "Our Publications" section. Advantages and Innovations These collections are intended for researchers, specialists in the Earth sciences, and readers interested in Antarctic research. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Copyright
Sector group Environment
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) was created on September 25, 2007. on the basis of the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus 1211 ((On the establishment of the state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.
In June 2014, the Republican Center for Polar Studies became part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and is attached to the Department of Chemistry and Earth Sciences.
The history of Belarusian scientists and specialists' involvement in Antarctic exploration dates back to the mid-20th century, when the First Integrated Antarctic Expedition set out for the shores of Antarctica on the diesel-electric vessel Ob (November 30, 1955) during the International Geophysical Year. The expedition included 10 participants from Belarus, who contributed to the construction of the first Soviet Antarctic Observatory, Mirny. From 1955 until the establishment of the sovereign state of the Republic of Belarus in 1992, 102 Belarusian scientists and specialists participated in the exploration and development of Antarctica as part of Soviet Antarctic expeditions.
The main purpose of the state institution ((Republican Center for Polar Studies)) is to organize and conduct complex scientific research expeditions, Development of national polar infrastructure and enhancement of scientific research in the polar regions of the Earth to consolidate geopolitical, economic and scientific interests of the Republic of Belarus in these regions of the planet.
The main tasks of the Center:
- preparation and implementation of state and international programmes in the field of research and use of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation of draft regulatory legal acts with a view to logistical, medical, social and transport-logistic support for conducting polar research and implementation by the Republic of Belarus of the obligations assumed under the Antarctic Treaty. Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, conventions, recommendations, resolutions and measures of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings;
development and strengthening of international cooperation in the field of study of Earth's polar regions and logistics with specialized organizations, scientific and educational institutions of foreign countries, participation in the implementation of inter-state programs and individual projects;
- organization of logistical and transport logistics support of polar research, development of instrumentation base, means of transportation and communication, life-support systems and facilities of polar infrastructure, as well as maintenance of their operability, verification, repair, prevention. modernization and timely replacement, implementation of measures in the field of occupational safety;
- organization of information provision and popularization of knowledge in the field of study of the Earth's polar regions and preparation and holding of conferences, schools, seminars, round tables, meetings and other events on current scientific, scientific and educational, Scientific and practical issues in the study of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation for publication of monographs, collections, periodicals, informative scientific-popular, educational and educational-methodical publications for presentation and promotion of activities of the Republic of Belarus in the polar regions of the Earth.
You can find information about the Center's Partners for Scientific and Technical Cooperation here.
Official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing the proceedings of the "Natural Environment of Antarctica" scientific and practical conferences under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the proceedings of the "Natural Environment of Antarctica" scientific and practical conferences under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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