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Annual Scientific And Information Bulletin Belarusian Antarctic Research
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Republican Center for Polar Research offers consumers the annual scientific information bulletin "Belarusian Antarctic Research" under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description "Belarusian Antarctic Research" is an annual scientific information bulletin published in Belarus since 2024.
The publication is issued in both Russian and English. It publishes and summarizes scientific data obtained by Belarusian polar explorers during expeditions to the "Gora Vechernyaya" station, as well as chronicles and key events in polar research.
General information about the publication:
Organizers and publishers: The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB), the Institute for Nature Management of the NASB, and the Republican Center for Polar Research.
Editor-in-Chief: Academician V. F. Loginov. Publisher: "Belaruskaya Navuka."
Published issues:
Issue 1 (2024): Includes materials and research results from the 15th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition (2022–2023).
Issue 2 (2025): Dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Antarctic Treaty (December 1, 1959). Contains an official chronicle, key dates, and a foreword by V. G. Gusakov, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.
Information about the scientific publication is available on the official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research in the "Our Publications" section. Advantages and Innovations Intended for polar research specialists. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Copyright
Sector group Environment
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) was created on September 25, 2007. on the basis of the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus 1211 ((On the establishment of the state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.
In June 2014, the Republican Center for Polar Studies became part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and is attached to the Department of Chemistry and Earth Sciences.
The history of Belarusian scientists and specialists' involvement in Antarctic exploration dates back to the mid-20th century, when the First Integrated Antarctic Expedition set out for the shores of Antarctica on the diesel-electric vessel Ob (November 30, 1955) during the International Geophysical Year. The expedition included 10 participants from Belarus, who contributed to the construction of the first Soviet Antarctic Observatory, Mirny. From 1955 until the establishment of the sovereign state of the Republic of Belarus in 1992, 102 Belarusian scientists and specialists participated in the exploration and development of Antarctica as part of Soviet Antarctic expeditions.
The main purpose of the state institution ((Republican Center for Polar Studies)) is to organize and conduct complex scientific research expeditions, Development of national polar infrastructure and enhancement of scientific research in the polar regions of the Earth to consolidate geopolitical, economic and scientific interests of the Republic of Belarus in these regions of the planet.
The main tasks of the Center:
- preparation and implementation of state and international programmes in the field of research and use of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation of draft regulatory legal acts with a view to logistical, medical, social and transport-logistic support for conducting polar research and implementation by the Republic of Belarus of the obligations assumed under the Antarctic Treaty. Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, conventions, recommendations, resolutions and measures of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings;
development and strengthening of international cooperation in the field of study of Earth's polar regions and logistics with specialized organizations, scientific and educational institutions of foreign countries, participation in the implementation of inter-state programs and individual projects;
- organization of logistical and transport logistics support of polar research, development of instrumentation base, means of transportation and communication, life-support systems and facilities of polar infrastructure, as well as maintenance of their operability, verification, repair, prevention. modernization and timely replacement, implementation of measures in the field of occupational safety;
- organization of information provision and popularization of knowledge in the field of study of the Earth's polar regions and preparation and holding of conferences, schools, seminars, round tables, meetings and other events on current scientific, scientific and educational, Scientific and practical issues in the study of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation for publication of monographs, collections, periodicals, informative scientific-popular, educational and educational-methodical publications for presentation and promotion of activities of the Republic of Belarus in the polar regions of the Earth.
You can find information about the Center's Partners for Scientific and Technical Cooperation here.
Official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing the annual scientific information bulletin "Belarusian Antarctic Research" under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the annual scientific information bulletin "Belarusian Antarctic Research" under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The publication is issued in both Russian and English. It publishes and summarizes scientific data obtained by Belarusian polar explorers during expeditions to the "Gora Vechernyaya" station, as well as chronicles and key events in polar research.
General information about the publication:
Organizers and publishers: The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB), the Institute for Nature Management of the NASB, and the Republican Center for Polar Research.
Editor-in-Chief: Academician V. F. Loginov. Publisher: "Belaruskaya Navuka."
Published issues:
Issue 1 (2024): Includes materials and research results from the 15th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition (2022–2023).
Issue 2 (2025): Dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Antarctic Treaty (December 1, 1959). Contains an official chronicle, key dates, and a foreword by V. G. Gusakov, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.
Information about the scientific publication is available on the official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research in the "Our Publications" section. Advantages and Innovations Intended for polar research specialists. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Copyright
Sector group Environment
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) was created on September 25, 2007. on the basis of the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus 1211 ((On the establishment of the state institution ((Republican center of polar studies)) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.
In June 2014, the Republican Center for Polar Studies became part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and is attached to the Department of Chemistry and Earth Sciences.
The history of Belarusian scientists and specialists' involvement in Antarctic exploration dates back to the mid-20th century, when the First Integrated Antarctic Expedition set out for the shores of Antarctica on the diesel-electric vessel Ob (November 30, 1955) during the International Geophysical Year. The expedition included 10 participants from Belarus, who contributed to the construction of the first Soviet Antarctic Observatory, Mirny. From 1955 until the establishment of the sovereign state of the Republic of Belarus in 1992, 102 Belarusian scientists and specialists participated in the exploration and development of Antarctica as part of Soviet Antarctic expeditions.
The main purpose of the state institution ((Republican Center for Polar Studies)) is to organize and conduct complex scientific research expeditions, Development of national polar infrastructure and enhancement of scientific research in the polar regions of the Earth to consolidate geopolitical, economic and scientific interests of the Republic of Belarus in these regions of the planet.
The main tasks of the Center:
- preparation and implementation of state and international programmes in the field of research and use of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation of draft regulatory legal acts with a view to logistical, medical, social and transport-logistic support for conducting polar research and implementation by the Republic of Belarus of the obligations assumed under the Antarctic Treaty. Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, conventions, recommendations, resolutions and measures of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings;
development and strengthening of international cooperation in the field of study of Earth's polar regions and logistics with specialized organizations, scientific and educational institutions of foreign countries, participation in the implementation of inter-state programs and individual projects;
- organization of logistical and transport logistics support of polar research, development of instrumentation base, means of transportation and communication, life-support systems and facilities of polar infrastructure, as well as maintenance of their operability, verification, repair, prevention. modernization and timely replacement, implementation of measures in the field of occupational safety;
- organization of information provision and popularization of knowledge in the field of study of the Earth's polar regions and preparation and holding of conferences, schools, seminars, round tables, meetings and other events on current scientific, scientific and educational, Scientific and practical issues in the study of the Earth's polar regions;
- participation in the preparation for publication of monographs, collections, periodicals, informative scientific-popular, educational and educational-methodical publications for presentation and promotion of activities of the Republic of Belarus in the polar regions of the Earth.
You can find information about the Center's Partners for Scientific and Technical Cooperation here.
Official website of the Republican Center for Polar Research. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing the annual scientific information bulletin "Belarusian Antarctic Research" under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the annual scientific information bulletin "Belarusian Antarctic Research" under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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