Cambodia Is Closing Scam Centers But Needs Help Tracking The Money

MENAFN - Asia Times) Closing an online scam center stops criminal activity, but it does not dismantle the network behind it.

The people directing the operation may be in another country, while the money can move across borders through bank accounts or digital payment systems. If we want to eliminate online scams rather than simply force them to move elsewhere, we have to follow the money. That is the next phase of Cambodia's campaign.

Combating online scams is a national priority for Cambodia. Our goal is not just to close sites but to pursue the criminal masterminds and financial networks behind them.

Our campaign is delivering tangible results. Over the last 12 months, Cambodian authorities investigated 832 suspected locations and carried out crackdowns at 663. Eighty-six scam compounds have been dismantled and brought under control pending legal seizure.

Authorities have forwarded 446 cases to court involving 3,927 accused from 29 nationalities, including ringleaders and accomplices. Regulators have also taken action against 27 casinos linked to online scams, revoking 18 licenses and suspending nine.

Recent arrests of high-profile businesspeople and senior officials show that the campaign is reaching beyond low-level offenders. Cambodia's Anti-Corruption Unit has also acted in four cases involving 15 senior officials and law-enforcement officers suspected of involvement. No one is above the law.