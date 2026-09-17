Ithra Honors The Saudi Spirit For The 96Th National Day

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) offers a series of various cultural events to celebrate the 96th Saudi National Day.⁠‌​‌‌​​​‌‌​‌‌‌‌​​‌‌‌​⁠ The 5-day program, which runs from September 22nd to the 26th, invites global visitors and locals to explore the Kingdom's origins and its ambitions for the future.

This year's National Day program centers on the theme“Glory Through Our People,” exploring the evolution of culture and the blend of heritage and modernity.⁠‌​‌‌​​​‌‌​‌‌‌‌​​‌‌‌​⁠ The celebrations kick off with a grand military parade, followed by a full program featuring 36 curated and distinct experiences designed to engage visitors.

Architecture / Art Workshops and Digital Experiments

​‌‌​​​‌‌​‌‌‌‌​​‌‌‌The event includes an examination of the unique architectural languages of the Kingdom's various regions in the“Inspired by Our Roots” workshop and also include“Saudi Calligraphy Art” sessions, where guests are invited to engage with the aesthetic power of Arabic script.

For those seeking immersive programs, Ithra is also integrating technology with“Pride Salute,” a motion-sensing experience that translates military ceremonial movements into digital art, and a sonic experiment“Who Leads the Rhythm,” that blends traditional Saudi instruments with contemporary electronic sounds to create innovative sounds.

Award-Winning Saudi Cinema and Beginnings of Saudi Art

The festival features a curated selection of Saudi films including ​‌‌‌‌​​‌‌‌​⁠“The Destination,” a documentary film that showcases the Kingdom's transformative progress under Saudi Vision 2030, to new experimental films like Marjouj and Irtizaz.

At the Ithra museum, visitors can tour“Bedayat:⁠‌​‌‌​​​‌‌​‌‌‌‌​​‌‌‌​⁠ The Beginning of the Saudi Art Movement,” an exhibition tracing the evolution of the national art scene from the 1960s to the 1980s. The exhibition, which features some of the most renowned early Saudi artists, also includes archival materials and examines how Saudi art has transformed over the decades.

The Music of Saudi Regions

The celebrations include an open-air concert in Ithra's Lush Garden featuring live musical performances alongside traditional folk ensembles. The program showcases the diverse sounds of the rhythmic folk dances of the West and South: the Majrour of Taif, the Khabiti, the Khatwa of the South, and the Rayeh of Bisha, as well as​​​‌‌​‌‌‌‌​​‌‌‌​⁠ a traditional sword dance, the Arda, and the Samri, a poetic, melodious performance.

Tags#culture #Ithra #Saudi National Day