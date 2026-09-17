Chainup Brings The Institutional Ark To TOKEN2049 Singapore, Focusing On Digital Asset Infrastructure And High-Value Deal Flow

Bypassing public panels for a closed-door, high-signal setting, this invite-only evening brings together a handpicked room of senior executives, capital allocators, and infrastructure builders for real deal flow, drinks, canapés, and panoramic Marina Bay views

Addressing the Digital Asset Infrastructure Gap

Amid surging demand for compliant, scalable digital asset architecture, ChainUp highlights its core enterprise blockchain solutions:

Scalable Trading Infrastructure: High-performance matching engines and unified liquidity management for high-throughput institutional trading. Institutional Custody: Advanced Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Hardware Security Module (HSM) frameworks to secure large-scale asset management. Automated Compliance Suites: Real-time KYC and AML transaction monitoring built for tightening global crypto regulations. Real-World Asset Tokenization Architecture: Secure enterprise platforms facilitating the full lifecycle of real-world asset tokenization.

The Institutional Ark (Pre-TOKEN2049 Executive Networking Party)

Date/Time: October 6, 2026 | 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM SGT Venue: Monti at 1-Pavilion, Marina Bay Waterfront, Singapore Registration Link:

Strategic Partnership Opportunities

Limited partnership slots are open for brands looking to connect with global infrastructure buyers and capital allocators. To request the partnership deck or press credentials, contact [email protected].

About ChainUp

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is the industry's sole comprehensive provider of compliant digital asset SaaS infrastructure. Serving 700+ enterprise clients globally, ChainUp provides SOC 2-certified turnkey and white-label software for crypto exchanges, stablecoin payment systems, tokenization exchanges, prediction markets, and institutional MPC custody. Learn more at

For media queries, please contact:

Yeo Xue Zhen

Senior Marketing Manager, ChainUp

[email protected]

+65 9325 6483