Kenya: Building A Culture Of Accountability Through Dialogue

Accountability is strengthened when oversight goes beyond compliance to become a tool for institutional learning, professional growth and continuous improvement.

The Director, Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability (DOCA), Major General Mohamed Iddi, convened a Baraza at Defence Headquarters, bringing together officers, warrant officers and senior non-commissioned officers as the Directorate marked its inaugural anniversary.

The forum provided an opportunity to reflect on DOCA's first year of establishing and integrating its oversight role within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). Personnel shared experiences, discussed procedural challenges and explored ways of strengthening oversight while promoting trust and constructive engagement across the institution.

Addressing the personnel, Major General Iddi emphasised that effective oversight should be objective, professional and focused on strengthening systems and improving organisational performance rather than being confrontational.

He underscored professional competence as essential to credible oversight, encouraging personnel to continuously develop their knowledge and skills, share experiences and remain abreast of emerging standards, risks and best practices.

Major General Iddi also called for greater cohesion within the Directorate, emphasising teamwork, information-sharing and collective responsibility. He urged personnel to maintain constructive relationships with the Services, noting that independence in oversight should reinforce impartiality without creating institutional isolation.

Reflecting on DOCA's first year, he commended personnel for establishing processes, building institutional experience and producing credible reports, while challenging them to build on these gains and pursue greater impact.

Looking ahead, the Directorate will focus on improving the quality and consistency of inspections, strengthening assurance across the Services and consolidating systems that translate oversight findings into measurable institutional improvement.

The Baraza reinforced dialogue as an important pillar of accountability, enabling DOCA to strengthen professional relationships, promote continuous learning and contribute to a more effective, accountable and mission-ready KDF.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.