Nigeria Strengthens Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Prevention Workforce Through Expanded Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (Prep) Training

For Dr Aminatu Makarfi Umar, a gynaecologist in Kaduna State, HIV prevention should be part of routine care for women who may benefit from it.

“Every pregnant woman at increased risk of HIV deserves to know her prevention options,” she said.“I will make sure this becomes part of routine care in my clinic.”

Her commitment reflects a wider effort by Nigeria to strengthen the capacity of health workers to provide quality, respectful and people-centred HIV prevention services.

An estimated 1.9 million people are living with HIV in Nigeria. Globally, around 41 million people were living with HIV in 2025, including 53% who were women and girls. Although progress has been made, preventing new HIV acquisitions remains essential to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Building skills to expand access

In May 2026, the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Programme convened 80 health workers from 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory for a six-day national training of trainers on pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP.

PrEP is medicine taken by people who do not have HIV to reduce their risk of acquiring HIV.

The training brought together doctors, nurses, pharmacists, programme officers, academics and community representatives.

Participants learned how to counsel clients, assess who can benefit from PrEP, explain the available choices and support people to continue using their preferred prevention method.

The 80 participants are expected to train other providers in their states and facilities, expanding the number of frontline health workers able to provide HIV prevention counselling and PrEP services.

Early follow-on training has reached 90 participants in Benue State, 118 in Taraba State and 26 in Ekiti State.

“Our pool of master trainers was not enough to meet demand,” said Taiwo Olakunle, PrEP Lead at the national programme.“This training expands that pool and equips participants to train others.”

Supporting Nigeria's national priorities

The initiative supports the priorities of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and Nigeria's goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The initiative contributes to Nigeria's commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 through strengthening prevention services and health workforce capacity.

It also contributes to the implementation of the National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan 2026–2030, which was launched in June 2026 and emphasizes national ownership, health-system integration, sustainable financing, community engagement and measurable results. It complements Nigeria's National HIV Prevention Plan 2026–2030, developed by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS as a roadmap for reversing the epidemic.

The course was informed by a 2025 national PrEP assessment conducted by the national programme and World Health Organization (WHO)

The assessment identified differences in training coverage and opportunities to incorporate PrEP into antenatal care, sexual and reproductive health services, sexually transmitted infection care and support for people affected by gender-based violence.

Offering people more choice

Nigeria is preparing its workforce to provide a wider range of HIV prevention choices. These include oral PrEP and longer-acting products, subject to national guidance, approval and implementation plans.

WHO recommended twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir as an additional PrEP choice in July 2025. WHO has also recommended long-acting injectable cabotegravir. Offering different options can help people choose a method that suits their needs and circumstances.

“Offering the full range of options is part of patient-centred care,” said Samiyu Dingari, a pharmacist from Adamawa State.“It is not just about dispensing what we are used to.”

Turning training into better services

The training was government-led, supported by World Health Organization (WHO) and funded by the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF).

Other participating partners included the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme, Heartland Alliance Ltd/GTE, Root to Rise and the Society for Family Health.

WHO contributed technical guidance, supported the development of national guidelines and helped revise the training curriculum. This support contributes to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare's efforts to expand equitable access to HIV prevention services.

The next step is to translate training into measurable improvements. States and health facilities are encouraged to continue training frontline providers and incorporate PrEP into routine services.

Progress should be tracked through the national and programmatic indicators, including the: numbers of individuals tested HIV-negative and assessed eligible for PrEP the number initiated on PrEP, and the number who continue or discontinue PrEP over time.

These trainings are expected to strengthen the capacity of service providers and expand access to quality PrEP services, thereby contributing to the achievement of national HIV prevention target.

As Dr Mya Ngon, WHO Team Lead for Disease Prevention and Control, said:“Training is the starting point. What matters is how this translates into consistent, respectful and evidence-based care.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.