South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer Reaffirms Western Cape Support For Clothing And Textile Sector

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, today reaffirmed the Western Cape Government's support for the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster (CCTC) during a visit to leading cycling apparel manufacturer Ciovita in Woodstock, Cape Town.

Ciovita, which employs 265 staff members, is an active member of the CCTC and serves as an example of how innovation, quality manufacturing, skills development and export competitiveness can drive growth and job creation in the Western Cape's Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (CTFL) sector. The sector contributes 4.4% of provincial manufacturing gross value added (GVA) and 10% of manufacturing employment in the Western Cape.

The Minister met with representatives of the cluster and Ciovita to discuss opportunities to further grow the sector, strengthen local manufacturing, expand exports, and create more jobs through collaboration between government and industry.

"The Western Cape Government values the important role played by the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster in strengthening the competitiveness of our manufacturing sector. The cluster brings together more than 100 value chain stakeholders to drive investment, productivity, localisation and job creation," said Minister Meyer. "Its goals align strongly with our Growth for Jobs Strategy, which places economic growth, investment, skills development and private-sector-led job creation at the centre of building a more prosperous Western Cape."

Courtney Grant, Chief Facilitator of the CCTC said, "The entity's core mission is to build a globally competitive, inclusive, and sustainable clothing, textile, footwear and leather value chain in the Western Cape. We do this by bringing industry stakeholders together to improve productivity, unlock investment, strengthen localisation and create quality jobs. Companies such as Ciovita embody exactly what the Cluster stands for: a commitment to innovation, world-class manufacturing standards, skills development and export-led growth. Their success demonstrates what is possible when local manufacturers compete on quality, agility and excellence."

The Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster (CCTC), established in 2005, has become one of South Africa's leading industrial clusters, supporting collaboration across retailers, manufacturers, SMEs and support institutions. The organisation has set ambitious targets to localise production, create new manufacturing jobs and unlock additional investment in the value chain.

The Western Cape remains South Africa's premier destination for higher-value, design-led clothing and textile manufacturing. The province is home to 158 clothing manufacturers and nearly 18 000 formal CTFL employees, while the City of Cape Town hosts the headquarters of many of South Africa's leading clothing retailers.

Minister Meyer noted that companies such as Ciovita demonstrate the resilience and potential of the sector.

"Ciovita is proof that Western Cape manufacturers can compete successfully through innovation, quality and agility. The company's continued growth and its commitment to local production underscore the opportunities that exist in advanced, specialised manufacturing. Businesses like Ciovita show how the Western Cape can build globally competitive industries while creating sustainable employment opportunities for local residents."

Freddie Enslin, Commercial Director of Ciovita, said:

"When Ciovita was founded, we set out with the ambition of taking Woodstock to the world by creating cycling apparel that could compete with the best brands in Europe and around the world. While our name still reflects those European aspirations, the kit we produce today stands shoulder to shoulder with the very best the global cycling industry has to offer. Now more than ever, our mission is to bring our vision of what cycling kit can and should be to the world. We are proud to manufacture in Woodstock and the Western Cape, and our goal is simple: to take Woodstock to the world through world-class cycling apparel."

The Minister added that manufacturing remains a critical pillar of the Western Cape economy and an important contributor to inclusive growth.

"Our Growth for Jobs Strategy recognises manufacturing as a key driver of economic development. By supporting clusters such as the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster (CCTC) and successful businesses such as Ciovita, we are building an economy that creates jobs, attracts investment and grows exports. Together, government and industry can unlock the full potential of the Western Cape's clothing and textile value chain."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.