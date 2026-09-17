Somalia - Major Ndayisaba: The Voice Fighting Misinformation On The Frontlines

A Public Information Officer (PIO) within the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) plays an important role in gathering, verifying, and disseminating accurate and timely information to prevent the spread of misinformation and propaganda within the mission area.

As the Mission's official voice and public face, the department works closely with troops on the frontline to highlight achievements, provide credible updates, and ensure that unverified reports do not circulate among the public or security personnel.

Major Roger Ndayisaba, the Public Information Officer for AUSSOM Sector 5, has become one of the key figures in strengthening the mission's communication and countering extremist propaganda. Having served for 20 years in the Burundian military and eight years in peacekeeping missions, he brings extensive experience in military operations and strategic communication.

Maj. Ndayisaba said his strong desire to protect civilians and contribute to peace and security through the dissemination of accurate and credible information compelled him to join the military.

“What inspired me to join the military was my strong desire to serve my country, to contribute to the protection of people and to contribute to peace and security,” he said.

For Maj. Ndayisaba, the spread of false information and enemy propaganda pose a serious threat to peacekeeping operations, as it fuels fear, confusion and mistrust among communities and security forces.

“The challenges we face in the mission are many. First, the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation. False information spreads very quickly through social media,” he noted.

To address these challenges, Maj. Ndayisaba continuously monitors media platforms, verifies reports, and provides information to counter misleading narratives spread by Al-Shabaab and other armed groups.

“We respond quickly to counter misinformation with accurate information. This timely communication helps us to fight propaganda by armed groups and prevents rumours from gaining credibility,” he said.

Maj. Ndayisaba's proactive approach has strengthened trust among the mission, Somali Security Forces and local communities.

“Trust is essential to combat propaganda. Communicating consistently, and in an honest and transparent manner, acknowledging challenges, when necessary, ensured that community members communicate freely and openly thereby sharing information with the mission,” he said. He emphases the importance of responsible journalism and coordinated communication in conflict environments to save lives and support ongoing peace and stabilisation efforts.

Despite working in a challenging environment far from home, Maj. Ndayisaba finds strength and motivation in the positive moments he shares with his colleagues during the mission.

He notes that the mission's achievements and the positive impact on local communities, particularly children, continue to inspire and encourage him in his daily work.

“Some of the memorable moments are when we see the positive impacts of our work on local communities such as children smiling during outreach programme, and successful peace initiatives,” Maj. Ndayisaba said.

According to Maj. Ndayisaba, seeing lives improved through peacekeeping efforts signifies the importance of the mission and motivates him to remain committed to his duties.

The work of the Public Information Officer continues to play a vital role in supporting the success of the AUSSOM mission by promoting transparency, countering misinformation and ensuring that realities of frontline operations are accurately represented to the public.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).