Burna Boy To Headline Halftime Show At 2026 National Football League (NFL) Paris Game On Oct. 25

The National Football League ( ) announced today that GRAMMY® Award-winning titan Burna Boy will headline the halftime show during the 2026 NFL Paris Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CEST (9:30 a.m. ET) at Stade de France.

The Paris performance will be part of a record seven halftime shows staged across the 2026 NFL International Games - a lineup of live musical performances spanning seven countries and four continents - as the league plays its most international games ever in a single season.

One of the defining voices of African music worldwide, Burna Boy has taken Afro-fusion from Nigeria to the biggest stages on the planet. The GRAMMY® Award-winning Nigerian artist has been nominated 13 times, was the first African artist to perform on the main GRAMMY® Awards telecast and, in April 2025, became the first African artist to headline Stade de France.

“Paris gave me one of the biggest nights of my career, and to walk back into Stade de France for a moment like this means everything,” said Burna Boy.“The NFL is bringing something to France that has never happened here before, and I get to stand in the middle of it representing African music and I intend to give the people a show they will not forget.”

“The first NFL game in France deserves a halftime moment that matches the occasion, and there is no artist better suited to it than Burna Boy,” said Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment at the NFL.“Paris is one of the great cultural capitals of the world, and African music sits right at the heart of what the city listens to. Burna Boy has already made history in this stadium, and bringing him back to perform in front of a global audience gives us the chance to create something genuinely memorable. We look forward to collaborating with him on a performance that captures the energy that matches the moment.”

The 2026 NFL Paris Game, presented by American Express, will be the first regular-season NFL game played in France, staged in partnership with GL events and with the support of the French Ministry of Sports.

Burna Boy's full halftime performance will be broadcast live in France free to air on France Télévisions and on beIN Sports, with L'Équipe broadcasting the game later the same evening.

The league is committed to growing the game at every level across the country, engaging with fans year-round through partners, programs and initiatives. Further information around the entertainment and fan events surrounding the 2026 NFL Paris Game will follow soon.

Burna Boy joins the previously announced lineup of international halftime performers, including the Jonas Brothers ( ) at the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game on Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground; Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin ( ) at the 2026 NFL Rio Game on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Maracanã Stadium; Ayra Starr ( ) at the 2026 NFL London Game on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Cage The Elephant ( ) at the 2026 NFL Munich Game on Sunday, Nov. 15 at FC Bayern Munich Arena; and The Warning ( ) at the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game on Sunday, Nov. 22 at Estadio Banorte.

Ticket information for the 2026 NFL Paris Game is available at nfl/paris ( ).

To stay up to date on all things NFL France and for more on the 2026 NFL Paris Game, follow @NFLFrance on Instagram ( ), X ( ) and TikTok ( ).

Sixty-two regular-season NFL games have been played outside the United States with London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto having hosted games to date.

2026 NFL International Games (* designates a new market/city for 2026):



London, U.K. (Two games in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one in Wembley Stadium)

Madrid, Spain (Bernabéu Stadium)

Melbourne, Australia* (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio Banorte)

Munich, Germany (FC Bayern Munich Arena)

Paris, France* (Stade de France Stadium) Rio De Janeiro, Brazil* (Maracanã Stadium)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Football League (NFL).

NFL Media Contact:

Tom Gray

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Burna Boy Media Contact:

Erica Gerard

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Amy McBrayer

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About Burna Boy:

GRAMMY®️ Award-winning global superstar Burna Boy is one of the most significant and groundbreaking African artists in music history, a defining cultural figure whose unmistakable sound brings together Afrobeats, pop, R&B, hip-hop, reggae and influences from across the global musical landscape.

The first African artist to have two albums surpass one billion streams each on Spotify, Burna Boy has released eight studio albums and amassed an extraordinary catalogue of achievements, including 11 GRAMMY®️ Award nominations, four BET Awards for Best International Act - becoming the first African artist to win the award three consecutive times - and the 2023 Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Artist, alongside nominations across the BRIT Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, MOBO Awards and more.

Renowned for his explosive live performances, Burna Boy has sold out some of the world's most celebrated arenas and stadiums and delivered landmark performances on major stages across the globe. His eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, continues a career defined by artistic ambition, cultural impact and an ability to expand the possibilities for African artists on the world stage.

From African Giant and the GRAMMY®️-winning Twice As Tall to his continued evolution as a global headliner, Burna Boy has built a career that transcends genre, geography and conventional definitions of crossover.