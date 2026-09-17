Europe's Premier FX, Crypto & Fintech Event - Wiki Finance Expo Cyprus 2026 Is Coming To Limassol This November!

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Limassol, Cyprus – Mark your calendars for, taking place onat the prestigious. As one of Europe's most influential gatherings for the foreign exchange and fintech services industry, the event is set to welcome overfrom more than 30 countries.

This year's expo places a strategic focus on the core pillars that drive today's financial markets, with dedicated tracks on:

Foreign Exchange & Liquidity Solutions – Institutional FX, prime brokerage, liquidity aggregation, and risk management Regulatory & Compliance Frameworks – Navigating MiCA, CySEC regulations, AML/KYC, and cross‐border licensing Next‐Generation Payments – Cross‐border remittance, digital wallets, instant settlement, and merchant services Platform Building & Brokerage Technology – Trading platforms (MT4/5, cTrader, proprietary), white‐label solutions, CRM, and infrastructure providers Fintech Service Providers – B2B technology vendors, data analytics, AI‐driven trading tools, and compliance automation Crypto & DeFi – On‐chain liquidity, tokenized assets, smart contract‐based settlement, and the convergence of crypto with traditional FX AI in Finance – AI‐powered trading algorithms, predictive analytics, fraud detection, and regulatory technology (RegTech)

Set in the heart of Cyprus – a global hub for forex brokers, payment processors, and regulatory technology firms – this expo offers an unrivalled platform for service providers, brokers, IBs, liquidity providers, payment gateways, and platform vendors to connect, showcase innovations, and forge cross-border partnerships. Backed by CySEC's stringent oversight and EU-wide passporting privileges, this jurisdiction empowers firms to scale operations across the European Economic Area, all while staying ahead of the crypto and AI waves reshaping the industry.

Attendees will gain actionable insights through keynote addresses, panel debates, fireside chats, and dedicated networking sessions, all designed to address the real‐world challenges and opportunities facing the FX, fintech, and digital asset ecosystem.

“Cyprus has long been recognized as a gateway between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with a robust regulatory environment and a thriving community of financial technology providers,” said Loki So, COO of WikiEXPO.“Our Cyprus edition is uniquely tailored to the FX, liquidity, payments, and platform‐building sectors – but we also recognize that crypto and AI are no longer optional. We aim to bring together the entire value chain of service providers – from traditional brokers to cutting‐edge DeFi protocols and AI‐driven analytics firms – under one roof to drive responsible innovation and sustainable growth in this dynamic region.”

How to Participate:

The Only Official Free Registration Link:

Sponsorship & Exhibiting Opportunities:

Secure a prime booth or exclusive sponsorship package – ideal for liquidity providers, trading platform vendors, payment solution companies, regulatory tech firms, Web3 infrastructure projects, and AI fintech startups.

Contact Name: Loki So

Email Address: ...

Telegram:

LinkedIn ID:

WikiEXPO is a global hub for financial innovation, uniting visionaries and leaders in fintech, forex, and crypto industries. With a worldwide community of over two million followers, our iconic summits are held in global capitals including Dubai, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Bangkok, Singapore, Sydney, South Africa, and beyond. From cutting‐edge startups to industry giants, we connect the brightest minds. After six years of rapid development, WikiEXPO has become one of the world's largest and most influential event platforms in the forex, fintech, and digital asset space.

Past Speakers at WikiEXPO (selected):

Dominic Williams – Founder & Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation Evan Auyang Chi‐chun – Group President, Animoca Brands Justin Sun – Founder, TRON; Member, HTX Global Advisory Board Reeve Collins – Co‐Founder, Tether Cynthia Wu – Founding Partner and CCO, BIT Livio Weng – CEO & Executive Director, Bitfire Kevin Lee – CCO, Gate Mario Nawfal – CEO, IBC Group Yiannos Ashiotis – Board Chairman – Revolut Digital Assets Europe John Riggins – Partner, BTC Inc Loretta Joseph – Policy Consultant, The Commonwealth; Chairman, ADFSAC Vít Jedlička, President, Free Republic of Liberland Bugra Celik – Director, Digital Assets | Global Private Banking & Wealth, HSBC Hassan Ahmed – Country Director, Coinbase Singapore

We look forward to welcoming you to Limassol this November – where the FX, fintech, and crypto communities converge to shape the future of finance!

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