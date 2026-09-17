Sandwich Panel Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sandwich Panel Market Size & Share Analysis The global sandwich panel market size was valued at USD 15.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 16.13 billion in 2026 to USD 25.90 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the sandwich panel market with a share of 43.19% in 2025. A sandwich panel is a composite building material consisting of two thin, rigid outer layers bonded to a lightweight insulating core. The outer layers are commonly made from steel, aluminum, or other durable materials, while the core is typically made from polyurethane (PU) panels or polyisocyanurate (PIR) panels. Sandwich panels are generally tracked under HSN Code 7308 (structures and parts of structures, including prefabricated building components) and SIC Code 3448 (prefabricated metal buildings and components). The sandwich panel market demand is driven by the growing need for energy-efficient, durable, and lightweight building solutions. The expansion of industrial construction, warehouses, cold storage facilities, commercial buildings, and prefabricated structures also contributes to sandwich panel market growth. Sandwich Panel Market Key Takeaways Sandwich Panel Size & Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 15.2 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 16.13 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 23.01 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.10% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 43.19% Fastest-growing Region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034): 5.56% Segment Insights By Core Material Leading Segment: Polyurethane (PUR) Sandwich Panels Market Share in 2025: 34.8% By Application Type Fastest-growing Segment: Cleanroom Panels CAGR:7.18% (2026–2034) By End-Use Industry Leading Segment: Industrial Market Share in 2025:27.4% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Sandwich Panel Market Trends Expansion of Sandwich Panels in Cold Chain Infrastructure The expansion of food processing and pharmaceutical storage sectors leads to higher use of insulated sandwich panels in cold-chain infrastructure. This transition supports stable indoor temperatures and reduces heat transfer in cold rooms, warehouses, and refrigerated distribution centers. Shift toward Fire-Resistant Sandwich Panel Cores The sandwich panel market analysis shows a shift toward fire-resistant sandwich panel cores, particularly mineral wool and fire-rated PIR panels, due to stricter fire safety requirements. This transition improves fire protection while maintaining thermal insulation and structural performance in industrial, commercial, and warehouse buildings. Mineral wool panels and structural insulated panels (SIPs) are suitable for buildings where stronger fire performance is required. Impact Of Supply Chain Disruption On Sandwich Panel Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the sandwich panel market share due to dependence on steel, aluminum, insulation cores, polyurethane, mineral wool, adhesives, and transportation networks for timely panel production and delivery. The market is expected to follow a stair-step recovery, as material shortages, production interruptions, and logistics constraints can delay construction projects, with recovery occurring in phases as raw material supplies, manufacturing capacity, and project execution gradually stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.3 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 4.10%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of steel and insulation materials, stabilized input prices, smoother transportation, and stronger supplier networks, sandwich panel market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.10%. Sandwich Panel Market Investment and Funding Analysis The sandwich panel market forecasts investments directed toward new manufacturing capacity, automated continuous panel production lines, energy-efficient insulation technologies, and expansion of production facilities. Sandwich Panel Market Investment and Funding Analysis, 2025–2026

Company Value (USD) Details EPACK USD 17.5 Million In May 2026, EPACK disclosed approximately USD 17.5 million of FY2027 capex across Ghiloth, Mambattu, and Gujarat, with the Ghiloth project specifically including a continuous sandwich-panel line. Mount Roofing USD 29 Million In December 2025, Mount Roofing invested USD 29 million in an integrated Tumkur expansion that included its second automated continuous sandwich-panel manufacturing line and a new PEB plant. EPACK ~ USD 6.5 Million In June 2025, EPACK invested USD 6.5 million in its Mambattu sandwich-panel facility to add 800,000 sq. m/year of capacity.

Sandwich Panel Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Surge in Modular & Prefabricated Construction and Demand for Energy-Efficient Industrial Buildings Drives Market

The growth of modular construction and prefabricated construction results in higher demand for sandwich panels that support faster building assembly and reduce construction time. This construction method also reduces on-site work and supports more predictable project schedules. The wider use of prefabricated building systems creates a steady demand for insulated sandwich panels.

The demand for energy-efficient buildings is increasing the use of sandwich panels with better thermal insulation. Industrial facilities require improved temperature control to reduce heating and cooling needs and manage energy costs. Insulated panels provide effective building insulation that helps limit heat transfer through walls and roofs.

Market Restraints

Competition from Conventional Building Materials and Moisture Buildup Restrains Adoption

Competition from concrete, brick, masonry, and other traditional building materials can limit the wider use of sandwich panels. Contractors and builders are already familiar with these materials and have established supply and installation networks. This familiarity can make customers less willing to change their existing construction methods.

Moisture and insulation performance issues can affect the long-term performance of sandwich panels. Poor joint sealing, damaged panels, or incorrect installation can allow moisture to enter the panel and reduce its insulation effectiveness. Moisture buildup can also affect durability and indoor thermal conditions over time.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Data Centers, Cleanrooms, and Controlled-Environment Agriculture Opens New Revenue Avenues for Market Players

Sandwich panel manufacturers and building solution providers can target growing data centers, semiconductor facilities, laboratories, and cleanroom projects that require controlled and hygienic interior environments. The investment in specialized facilities therefore creates opportunities for customized panel supply, installation services, and long-term project contracts.

Modern agricultural infrastructure creates demand for sandwich panels across greenhouses, poultry farms, dairy facilities, and agricultural storage projects. These applications require durable wall and roof systems that provide protection from weather exposure and help maintain suitable conditions for livestock and crops. Thus, modernization of agricultural facilities creates opportunities for customized panel solutions, installation services, and specialized construction projects.

Market Challenges

Complex Installation and Limited Design Flexibility Affect Construction Timelines

Sandwich panels require proper handling, alignment, joint connection, and installation to achieve the required building performance. Limited availability of experienced installers can increase the risk of installation errors and rework. These challenges can extend construction timelines and make contractors more cautious about using sandwich panels in large projects.

Some building projects require unusual shapes, dimensions, openings, or architectural features that may not fit standard sandwich panel designs. Meeting these requirements may involve customized panel designs and additional coordination between manufacturers and contractors. This can make project execution more difficult and limit the use of sandwich panels in complex building structures.

Sandwich Panel Market Segmentation Analysis By Core Material

The polyurethane (PUR) sandwich panels segment accounted for a share of 34.8% in 2025 due to strong thermal insulation properties and widespread use in industrial and commercial buildings.

The polyisocyanurate (PIR) sandwich panels segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for panels with improved thermal insulation and fire performance. Their use in industrial facilities, cold storage, warehouses, and commercial buildings also supports segment growth.

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By Application Type

The wall panels segment accounted for a share of 38.2% in 2025 due to the widespread use for building enclosures, partitions, and insulated walls across industrial and commercial facilities.

The cleanroom panels segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period, supported by the demand for controlled environments in pharmaceutical, healthcare, electronics, and food processing facilities.

By End-Use Industry

The industrial segment accounted for a share of 27.4% in 2025 due to the extensive use of sandwich panels in factories, warehouses, manufacturing plants, and storage facilities. The preference for insulated building structures, faster construction, and improved thermal performance supports segment demand.

The pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period, driven by increasing construction of cleanrooms, laboratories, hospitals, and controlled-environment facilities.

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Sandwich Panel Market Regional Outlook Asia Pacific Sandwich Panel Market

Market Dominance Led by Robust Prefabricated Construction Sector and Focus on Energy-saving Renovations

The Asia Pacific sandwich panel market accounted for the largest regional share of 44.19% in 2025, supported by rapid industrial construction, expanding cold chain infrastructure, and growth in prefabricated building construction.

China Sandwich Panel Market

The China sandwich panel market size was valued at USD 2.91 billion in 2025, fueled by industrial construction and increasing adoption of prefabricated building systems. China's prefabricated construction sector is gaining momentum, with exports of prefabricated buildings rising sharply and factory-produced structures being used for schools, hospitals, hotels, homes, and data centers, supporting demand for insulated sandwich panels.

India Sandwich Panel Market

The India sandwich panel market size was valued at USD 0.94 billion in 2025, supported by expansion of food processing, logistics, and industrial construction. India's Ministry of Food Processing Industries is continuing its Integrated Cold Chain scheme, with 408 cold chain projects approved across states, supporting construction of temperature-controlled facilities that require insulated cold storage panels and wall & roof sandwich panels.

Japan Sandwich Panel Market

The Japan sandwich panel market size was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2025. Japan's Ministry of the Environment is actively promoting ZEB projects and energy-saving renovations, including support for decarbonizing existing commercial buildings. This strengthens demand for high-performance building-envelope materials such as insulated sandwich panels.

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Europe Sandwich Panel Market

Fastest Growth Fueled by Focus on Renovating Older Structures

The Europe sandwich panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market. supported by rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and renovation of older structures.

Germany Sandwich Panel Market

The Germany sandwich panel market size was valued at USD 0.41 billion in 2025 due to the ongoing implementation of EU building-energy requirements. This has increased the attention on improving insulation performance in existing and new buildings, which supports the use of insulated wall and roofing panel systems.

UK Sandwich Panel Market

The UK sandwich panel market size was valued at USD 0.33 billion in 2025, supported by warehouse development and demand for temperature-controlled facilities. For instance, in Uthe K, NewCold's expansion of its automated Corby cold-storage network is adding more than 33,000 pallet positions. Suhc instances strengthen the demand for high-performance insulated sandwich panels that maintain controlled temperatures in large-scale frozen food warehouses.

North America Sandwich Panel Market

Market Growth Driven by Data Center Construction and Temperature Controlled Facilities

The North America sandwich panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period, driven by data center development and demand for energy-efficient building envelopes.

U.S. Sandwich Panel Market

The U.S. sandwich panel market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025, fueled by increasing use of cold storage sandwich panels. For example, Clark Pacific has supported more than 32 U.S. data center facilities with insulated wall panel solutions, highlighting the use of panelized systems in data center construction.

Canada Sandwich Panel Market

The Canada sandwich panel market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2025, supported by cold chain expansion. A new cold storage expansion for DCW Casing in Alberta uses approximately 55,000 square feet of insulated metal wall panels to create a controlled environment for natural-casing products.

Latin America Sandwich Panel Market

Market Expansion Led by Adoption of Modular and Off-Site Construction Activities

The Latin America bearings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period. Brazil is witnessing stronger adoption of modular and off-site construction, with Expo Construção OffSite 2026 highlighting interest in modular, prefabricated, and industrialized building systems, supporting demand for factory-produced insulated panels used in rapidly assembled structures. Mexico's CONUEE is strengthening energy-efficiency requirements for buildings through standards covering building envelopes and thermal insulation, while its current building-efficiency programs are promoting better energy performance, supporting the use of insulated sandwich panels for walls and roofs.

Middle East & Africa Sandwich Panel Market

Market Growth Supported by Urban Construction Activities

The Middle East & Africa sandwich panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. The UAE is accelerating modular construction, with Dubai Municipality approving the Dubox Modular Construction System as an approved building system to improve construction efficiency, shorten project delivery times, and support sustainable building practices.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has also issued a tender for the supply and installation of insulated modular wall panels at Table Mountain National Park, specifically for cold storage and food processing rooms, demonstrating active use of insulated panels in controlled-environment facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The sandwich panel market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established global panel manufacturers, regional producers, building material suppliers, insulation companies, and specialized construction solution providers. Key players such as Kingspan Group, Metecno Group, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, and Assan Panel account for approximately 25–30% of the global sandwich panel market share.

Established players compete mainly through product quality, insulation performance, fire resistance, broad product portfolios, and technical expertise. Emerging and regional players focus in the sandwich panel market ecosystem on customized panels, competitive pricing, and local service support.

Kingspan Group Metecno Group ArcelorMittal Tata Steel Assan Panel Isopan Nucor Corporation Cornerstone Building Brands Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG Lattonedil S.p.A. DANA Group Marcegaglia Steel' Silex Jiangsu Jingxue Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd. EPACK Prefab Technologies

List of Key and Emerging Players in Sandwich Panel MarketKey Industry Developments

April 2026: Propanel signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a Canadian client for approximately 100,000 sq. m of PU sandwich panels, strengthening its North American presence.

March 2026: Propanel shipped 15,000 m2 of EPS sandwich panels to New Zealand, with the panels designed to meet local building requirements and Codemark standards.

January 2026: Propanel shipped 30,000 m2 of PU wall sandwich panels to Russia, comprising 20 full 40HQ containers.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 15.20 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 16.13 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 25.90 Billion CAGR 6.10% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Europe Key Market Players Kingspan Group, Metecno Group, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Assan Panel Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Core Material Type, By Application Type, By End-Use Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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