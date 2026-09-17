Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size & Share Analysis The global road transport refrigeration equipment market size was valued at USD 4.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.80 billion in 2026 to USD 7.37 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the road transport refrigeration equipment market with a share of 30.81% in 2025. Road transport refrigeration equipment refers to refrigeration systems installed on trucks, vans, and trailers to maintain controlled temperatures for temperature-sensitive goods during transportation. These systems regulate the temperature of cargo compartments and are used for transporting products such as fresh and frozen foods, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other perishable goods. Road transport refrigeration equipment is tracked under HSN Code 8418 (refrigerators, freezers, and other refrigerating or freezing equipment) and SIC Code 3585 (air-conditioning and warm air heating equipment and commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment). The road transport refrigeration equipment market demand is driven by the expansion of cold chain logistics and increasing transportation of perishable food & pharmaceutical products. Food distributors, pharmaceutical logistics providers, and other cold chain operators are deploying advanced refrigeration units, contributing to road transport refrigeration equipment market growth. Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Key Takeaways Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size and Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 4.55 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 4.80 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 7.37 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 5.50% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 30.81% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 16.4% Segment Insights By Equipment Type Leading Segment: Truck Refrigeration Units Market Share in 2025: 32.4% By Vehicle Type Fastest-growing Segment: Light Commercial Vehicles CAGR: 6.4% (2026–2034) By Refrigeration Capacity Leading Segment: 5–10 kW Market Share in 2025: 34.8% By Application Leading Segment: Food and Beverages Market Share in 2025: 22.4% By Sales Fastest-growing Segment: Fleet and Logistics Procurement CAGR: 6.1% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Trends Expansion of Electric Transport Refrigeration Units The need to reduce fuel use and emissions is supporting electric refrigeration units for refrigerated trucks and other transport vehicles. Battery-powered systems can provide cooling without relying on the vehicle engine and can also reduce operating noise in urban deliveries, resulting in wider use of electric refrigeration equipment across low-emission and electric vehicle fleets. Integration of Telematics into Refrigeration Equipment The road transport refrigeration equipment market analysis shows that the need for better visibility of cargo conditions is encouraging operators to connect refrigeration equipment with telematics and remote monitoring systems. These systems provide real-time information on temperature, location, equipment status, and possible faults during transport. This results in better temperature control, faster response to equipment problems, and improved cold-chain management. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a substantial impact on the road transport refrigeration equipment market share, as dependence on compressors, electronic controls, refrigerants, batteries, heat exchangers, and other specialized components can increase production costs and extend equipment delivery schedules. The market is likely to follow a stair-step recovery pattern, as equipment production, fleet replacement, retrofits, and maintenance activity can recover in phases. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.7 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 4.8%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of refrigeration components, steadier refrigerant supplies, shorter lead times, and more reliable logistics networks, road transport refrigeration equipment market growth is expected to gradually return to 5.50%. Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Investment and Funding Analysis The road transport refrigeration equipment market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the adoption of electric refrigeration units, fleet electrification, low-emission cooling technologies, manufacturing capacity expansion, and sustainable cold-chain transportation. Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Investment and Funding Analysis, 2025–2026

Company Value (USD) Details Sunswap USD 6.5 Million In May 2026, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation committed up to USD 6.5 million to Sunswap to accelerate deployment of its electric Endurance refrigeration units in Australia. The funding is expected to support more than 100 units for retail and logistics fleets, directly increasing adoption of electric road-transport refrigeration equipment. Sunswap USD 2.1 Million In January 2025, Sunswap secured USD 21.1 million in Series B funding, backed by investors including BGF, Shell Ventures, Barclays, and Clean Growth Fund. The funding enabled the company to expand its Leatherhead manufacturing facility and bring key Endurance TRU assembly processes in-house. South Coast AQMD USD 50 Million In 2025, South Coast AQMD allocated approximately USD 50 million under its Proposition 1B program for cleaner freight equipment, including replacement of diesel transport refrigeration units with zero-emission alternatives and installation of supporting TRU infrastructure.

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Pharmaceutical Logistic Expansion and Demand for Food Cold Chain Drives Road Refrigeration Equipment Market

Expansion of pharmaceutical logistics is creating demand for temperature-controlled transport used for vaccines, biologics, medicines, and other sensitive healthcare products. These shipments require stable conditions throughout road journeys, increasing the need for dependable transport cooling systems and thermal management. Therefore, pharmaceutical distribution creates a specialized demand base for refrigeration equipment.

The rising demand for temperature-controlled food transportation is increasing the need for refrigeration units, refrigerated trucks, and insulated vehicles used to move meat, dairy, seafood, produce, and frozen foods. Longer distribution routes and strict temperature requirements make reliable transport refrigeration essential for preserving perishable goods.

Market Restraints

Refrigeration Servicing Costs and Payload Constraints Restrain Market Expansion

High maintenance and servicing costs can increase the ownership burden of refrigeration units, as refrigeration compressors, condensers, controls, and cooling components require regular servicing. Frequent repairs, replacement parts, and technician costs can raise operating expenses for fleet owners. Higher maintenance spending can make refrigerated vehicles less economical for smaller operators.

Limited space for refrigeration equipment can reduce the usable payload capacity of refrigerated trucks and refrigerated trailers. The weight and space occupied by transport cooling systems and related components can leave less room for cargo. Lower payload efficiency can affect operating economics, particularly in food transportation and other high-volume applications.

Market Opportunities

Advanced Thermal Management and Small Scale Commercial Vehicle Applications Create New Market Opportunities

Development of advanced thermal management solutions is creating opportunities for improved transport cooling systems that maintain stable cargo temperatures during road transportation. Enhanced airflow control, heat management, and cooling performance can improve the handling of temperature-sensitive perishable goods. These solutions can support higher-value equipment offerings for transport refrigeration providers.

Expansion of refrigeration solutions for light commercial delivery vehicles is creating new applications for compact refrigeration units used in local distribution. Small vans can support last-mile cold chain deliveries of food, beverages, and other temperature-sensitive products. This vehicle segment can broaden the customer base for transport refrigeration equipment manufacturers.

Market Challenges

Moisture Management and Seasonal Utilization Challenge Road Refrigeration Equipment

Condensation and moisture control challenges can affect insulated vehicles when temperature differences create moisture inside cargo compartments. Poor drainage, damaged insulation, or inadequate airflow can encourage dampness and affect cargo conditions. Effective moisture control therefore requires regular attention to insulation and vehicle interiors.

Seasonal demand fluctuations can create uneven utilization of refrigerated trucks and trailers across the year. Peak periods may require additional fleet capacity, while weaker seasons can leave equipment underused. Such demand variation can complicate fleet planning and asset utilization. Irregular vehicle usage can also affect revenue consistency for transport operators.

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Segmentation Analysis By Equipment Type

The truck refrigeration units segment accounted for a share of 32.4% in 2025, supported by its extensive use in refrigerated trucks for transporting temperature-sensitive goods over medium and long distances. Strong demand from food distribution, grocery supply chains, and cold chain logistics supports the segment's leading position.

The light commercial vehicle refrigeration units segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, driven by the need for temperature-controlled delivery in urban and short-distance logistics. Their suitability for smaller shipments and last-mile distribution supports wider adoption among food retailers, pharmacies, and local delivery operators.

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By Vehicle Type

The heavy-duty trucks segment accounted for a share of 42.6% in 2025, owing to their extensive role in the long-distance transportation of perishable and temperature-sensitive products.

The light commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, supported by the expansion of last-mile delivery and urban distribution networks. Their maneuverability and suitability for smaller refrigerated loads sustain demand across local food, pharmaceutical, and grocery deliveries.

By Refrigeration Capacity

The 5–10 kW segment accounted for a share of 34.8% in 2025, supported by its suitability for medium-sized refrigerated vehicles carrying diverse temperature-sensitive cargo. Balanced cooling capacity and operating efficiency make this range widely acceptable across food distribution and general cold chain transportation.

The below 5 kW segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for compact refrigeration systems in smaller delivery vehicles.

By Application

The food and beverages segment accounted for a share of 22.4% in 2025, owing to the extensive transportation of fresh, frozen, and processed food products under controlled temperature conditions. Strict product quality requirements and the need to limit spoilage support strong demand for refrigerated transport equipment across food supply chains.

The pharmaceuticals and healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, supported by the increasing need for controlled-temperature transportation of medicines, vaccines, and biological products. Stringent temperature requirements and the sensitivity of pharmaceutical products to thermal variation strengthen demand for reliable refrigeration equipment in this segment.

By Sales Channel

The original equipment manufacturer sales segment accounted for a share of 38.6% in 2025, supported by the integration of refrigeration systems directly into new refrigerated vehicles. Factory-fitted equipment provides compatibility with vehicle specifications and simplifies installation, supporting strong adoption among vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators.

The fleet and logistics procurement segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven by fleet expansion and the replacement of aging refrigeration equipment.

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Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Regional Outlook North America Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

Market Dominance Led by Demand for Perishable Food Movement and Long Supply Routes

The North America road transport refrigeration equipment market accounted for 30.81% of the global market in 2025, supported by extensive transportation of fresh produce, meat, dairy, frozen foods, and pharmaceuticals.

U.S. Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

The U.S. road transport refrigeration equipment market size was valued at an estimated USD 3.85 billion in 2025. Demand is supported by the country's large-scale distribution of temperature-sensitive agricultural products across long trucking routes. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, refrigerated truck shipments of fresh fruit and vegetables totalled 7.71 million tons in Q4 2025, demonstrating the substantial volume requiring temperature-controlled road transport.

Canada Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

The Canada road transport refrigeration equipment market size was valued at an estimated USD 0.72 billion in 2025, supported by the government's National Food Security Strategy. This has led to the expansion of cold storage logistics and refrigerated trucking capacity, which supports the need for temperature-controlled transport equipment.

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Asia Pacific Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

Fastest Growth Fueled by Expansion of Cold Chain Networks

The Asia Pacific road transport refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, driven by stronger temperature-controlled distribution, rising movement of health-sensitive products, and expansion of organized cold chain networks.

Japan Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

The Japan road transport refrigeration equipment market size was valued at an USD 1.15 billion in 2025, supported by Japan's food distribution system. The Food Logistics Efficiency Emergency Measures program by the Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries focuses on food quality control, strengthening demand for refrigerated vehicles and transport refrigeration equipment.

China Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

The China road transport refrigeration equipment market size was valued at USD 3.95 billion in 2025. Demand is supported by the country's structured cold-chain network for temperature sensitive products. Government policy ialso encourages the adoption of specialized refrigerated vehicles, multi-temperature transport, intelligent temperature monitoring, and cold chain connections between production areas, logistics hubs, ports, and major cities.

India Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

The India road transport refrigeration equipment market size was valued at an estimated USD 1.42 billion in 2025. Demand is led by India's expanding pharmaceutical exports and the need for temperature-controlled movement of vaccines, biologics, and other sensitive medicines. According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), 408 integrated cold-chain projects had been approved as of March 2026 under the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure scheme, which explicitly includes reefer vans and mobile cooling units for temperature-controlled distribution.

Europe Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

Market Growth Led by Strict Temperature Control Requirements and Electric Fleet Expansion

The Europe road transport refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, supported by cross-border movement of perishable foods, pharmaceutical distribution, and established strict temperature-control requirements.

UK Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

The UK road transport refrigeration equipment market size was valued at an estimated USD 1.62 billion in 2025, supported by strict requirements for transporting chilled and frozen foods. According to the UK Government, the Depot Charging Scheme will provide USD 227 million in multi-year funding from April 2026 to 2030 to support charging infrastructure for zero-emission heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), vans, and coaches. The transition toward electric freight fleets is expected to encourage the development of electric and low-emission refrigeration systems for temperature-controlled trucks and vans.

Germany Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

The Germany road transport refrigeration equipment market was valued at an estimated USD 1.78 billion in 2025, led by the country's pharmaceutical logistics sector. The country is pushing for turning one-third of vehicle mileage in heavy freight transport to use electric or electric-based fuels by 2030. This transition is expected to encourage adoption of electric refrigeration units and other low-emission transport refrigeration systems.

Latin America Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

Market Driven by Upgrades in Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and Fleet Modernization

The Latin America road transport refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, supported by the replacement of older refrigeration units and demand for better fuel and energy efficiency. Operators are increasingly looking for refrigeration equipment that can provide stable cooling while reducing operating costs.

In Brazil, adoption is supported by government efforts to improve the efficiency of refrigeration equipment and reduce emissions, creating opportunities for newer transport refrigeration systems with lower energy consumption and cleaner refrigerants. Mexico's market is benefiting from tighter refrigeration-efficiency requirements, with the government publishing NOM-022-ENER/SE-2025 to establish energy-efficiency and safety requirements for refrigeration equipment, reinforcing the wider shift toward more efficient cooling technologies.

Middle East & Africa Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

Extreme Climate Conditions Drives Demand for Advanced Mobile Cooling Solutions

The Middle East & Africa road transport refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, supported by harsh temperature conditions, rising demand for efficient mobile cooling, and modernization of commercial vehicle fleets.

In the UAE, the government is promoting more sustainable road transport refrigeration equipment under its UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and Energy Strategy 2050. South Africa's severe summer heat and winter cold fronts are encouraging better temperature-control technology in commercial vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The road transport refrigeration equipment market competitive landscape is fairly concentrated, with participation from global HVAC and thermal management companies, transport refrigeration specialists, commercial vehicle component manufacturers, and regional refrigeration-system providers. Key players such as Trane Technologies, Carrier Global, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, DENSO Corporation, and Kingtec Group account for approximately 35–40% of the global road transport refrigeration equipment market share.

Established participants compete mainly through temperature-control precision, equipment reliability, telematics, and after-sales service. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the road transport refrigeration equipment market ecosystem compete through electric & hybrid systems, application-specific configurations, and lower operating costs.

Trane Technologies Carrier Global Mitsubishi Heavy Industries DENSO Corporation Kingtec Group Schmitz Cargobull Daikin Industries Hwasung Thermo SONGZ GAH Refrigeration Dongin Thermo Zhengzhou Kaixue / SuperSnow Safkar Subros

List of Key and Emerging Players in Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment MarketKey Industry Developments

August 2026: Carrier Transicold launched the all-electric Vector 8200 TRU, an engineless transport refrigeration unit for diesel-free on-site cold storage.

May 2026: Trane Technologies acquired Transport-Kälte-Vertrieb (TKV), a major Thermo King and Frigoblock dealer in Germany, which now operates as Thermo King Deutschland.

January 2026: Thermo King expanded its TracKing connectivity platform with Ask TracKing, an AI-powered tool for retrieving fleet insights, and ColdChain Link.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 4.55 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 4.80 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 7.37 Billion CAGR 5.50% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Trane Technologies, Carrier Global, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, DENSO Corporation, Kingtec Group Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Equipment Type, By Vehicle Type, By Refrigeration Capacity, By Application, By Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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