Medical Tourism Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global medical tourism market size was valued at USD 77.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 89.93 billion in 2026 to USD 286.18 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.57% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the medical tourism market with a market share of 42.6% in 2025.

Medical tourism refers to the practice of traveling to another country or region to receive medical, surgical, dental, or wellness treatments. Individuals seek healthcare services abroad for reasons such as lower treatment costs, access to advanced medical technologies, shorter waiting times, or specialized expertise. It encompasses a wide range of procedures, including cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, orthopedic care, cardiac surgery, and preventive health services.

2025 Market Size: USD 77.81 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 89.93 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 286.18 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 15.57%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 42.6% Fastest-Growing Region: Latin America Latin America CAGR (2026–2034): 18.9%

By Treatment Type Leading Segment: Cardiovascular Treatment Market Share in 2025: 18.7% By Service Provider Fastest growing segment: Private Hospitals & Clinics CAGR: 16.4% (2026-2034) By Tourism Type Leading Segment: Inbound International Market Share in 2025: 53.4%

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

Growing Adoption of Digital Platforms for Cross-Border Healthcare Coordination

The medical tourism market is increasingly adopting digital platforms that connect international patients with healthcare providers before, during, and after treatment. Online consultations, digital medical-record sharing, appointment scheduling, treatment planning, and virtual follow-up are reducing coordination barriers and enabling patients to evaluate treatment options before traveling, improving the efficiency of cross-border healthcare journeys.

In August 2026, industry research identified digital health platforms and telemedicine as important components of cross-border workflows, supporting patient screening, treatment planning, and follow-up without requiring repeated international travel.

Increasing Demand for Specialized and Elective Treatments Abroad

Medical tourism is expanding beyond basic cost-driven treatment toward specialized procedures and elective healthcare services where patients seek advanced clinical expertise, shorter waiting times, or more competitive treatment costs. Demand for cosmetic, dental, orthopedic, cardiovascular, fertility, and other specialized procedures is encouraging destination providers to develop targeted international patient programs and comprehensive treatment packages.

In 2026, industry research identified cosmetic treatment as the largest treatment segment in 2025, accounting for 24.2% of global medical tourism revenue, reflecting strong demand for elective procedures across international destinations.

High Healthcare Costs and Long Waiting Times Support International Patient Travel

Differences in healthcare costs, treatment availability, and waiting times between countries encourage patients to seek care outside their home markets. Destination countries that combine competitive treatment pricing with specialized medical expertise, modern infrastructure, and comprehensive patient services can attract international patients seeking greater affordability and faster access to procedures.

In May 2026, the Government of India highlighted rising healthcare costs and long waiting times globally as factors driving patients toward medical value travel and international treatment destinations.

Travel, Treatment, and Coordination Costs Can Reduce the Overall Cost Advantage

Although treatment prices may be lower in destination countries, international patients must also consider airfare, accommodation, visas, local transportation, medical companions, insurance limitations, and post-treatment expenses. These additional costs can narrow the financial benefit of medical travel, particularly for patients requiring extended recovery periods or multiple visits.

In August 2026, market analysis noted that medical tourism decisions are influenced not only by treatment affordability but also by travel accessibility, regulatory requirements, and continuity-of-care considerations.

Expansion of Integrated Medical Travel Packages Creates New Growth Opportunities

Healthcare providers and medical tourism facilitators have opportunities to combine clinical treatment with travel coordination, accommodation, rehabilitation, interpretation, visa assistance, and digital follow-up. Integrated packages can simplify complex international journeys, improve patient confidence, and create a more coordinated experience from initial consultation through post-treatment recovery.

In August 2026, industry analysis identified personalized treatment packages combining medical procedures with visa support, accommodation, transportation, interpretation, rehabilitation, and wellness services as an important growth opportunity.

Continuity of Care and Regulatory Differences Create Challenges for International Patients

Patients receiving treatment across borders may encounter differences in medical regulations, documentation requirements, clinical protocols, insurance coverage, and post-treatment responsibilities. Ensuring continuity between destination providers and healthcare professionals in the patient's home country can therefore be difficult, particularly when complications require follow-up care after the patient returns home.

In August 2026, industry analysis identified regulatory differences, communication barriers, and continuity-of-care requirements among the challenges affecting international medical travel.

Fertility Treatment Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 17.3%

The fertility treatment segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 6.8% of the global medical tourism market, with a value of USD 5.29 billion. Growth is driven by increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies, rising infertility rates, and the availability of cost-effective fertility procedures in leading medical tourism destinations. Improved success rates and expanding access to advanced reproductive treatments are expected to further support the segment's growth.

The cardiovascular treatment segment dominated the market owing to the high demand for specialized cardiac surgeries, advanced treatment facilities, and affordable healthcare services offered by internationally accredited hospitals. The orthopedic treatment segment continues to witness strong demand due to the increasing number of joint replacement and spine surgeries performed for international patients. The cosmetic & aesthetic treatment segment is expanding steadily as more patients travel abroad for affordable cosmetic procedures and advanced aesthetic treatments. The dental treatment segment also maintains a significant market presence because of the growing demand for high-quality and cost-effective dental care.

The cancer treatment segment continues to gain traction with the increasing availability of advanced oncology therapies and precision medicine services. The bariatric treatment segment is witnessing steady growth due to rising obesity rates and increasing demand for weight-loss surgeries. The ophthalmology treatment segment remains an important category, supported by growing demand for vision correction and cataract procedures. The neurology treatment segment continues to expand as specialized neurological care becomes more accessible across major medical tourism hubs.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

Private Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominated the Market with 72.7% Share in 2025

The private hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global medical tourism market with a 72.7% share in 2025, representing a market value of USD 56.57 billion. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2026–2034. Its dominance is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, shorter waiting times, personalized patient care, and the availability of internationally accredited medical facilities. Continuous investments in advanced medical technologies and specialized healthcare services continue to strengthen the segment's market position.

The public hospitals segment continues to maintain steady demand by providing high-quality medical services, experienced healthcare professionals, and affordable treatment options in several countries. Government investments in healthcare infrastructure and international patient programs continue to support the growth of this segment.

Inbound International Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 16.7%

The inbound international segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 53.4% of the global medical tourism market, with a value of USD 41.55 billion. Growth is driven by increasing cross-border travel for specialized medical treatments, competitive treatment costs, high-quality healthcare services, and improving healthcare infrastructure in popular medical tourism destinations. Rising government initiatives to promote medical tourism are expected to further support the segment's growth.

The outbound international segment continues to witness steady demand as patients travel abroad to access advanced medical technologies, specialized treatments, and procedures that may not be readily available in their home countries. The domestic segment remains an important part of the market, supported by patients seeking specialized healthcare services within their own country due to convenience, reduced travel costs, and improved access to quality medical facilities.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Asia Pacific medical tourism market accounted for 42.6% of the global market, reaching USD 33.15 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by affordable treatment costs, world-class healthcare infrastructure, increasing availability of specialized medical procedures, and growing government initiatives to promote medical tourism. Rising international patient inflow and expanding private healthcare investments continue to support regional market growth.

Japan's market generated USD 5.97 billion in 2025. Rising demand for advanced medical procedures, increasing healthcare innovation, expanding specialized treatment centers, and growing international patient arrivals continue to support market growth.

China's market accounted for USD 13.92 billion in 2025, representing the largest share within Asia Pacific. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in high-quality medical facilities, growing demand for specialized treatments, and supportive government initiatives continue to drive market expansion.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

North America medical tourism market accounted for 19.8% of the global market, reaching USD 15.41 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The market is supported by advanced healthcare facilities, increasing demand for specialized treatments, growing cross-border healthcare services, and continuous technological advancements in medical care. Rising investments in premium healthcare services further strengthen regional market growth.

The US market was valued at USD 13.10 billion in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Rising demand for advanced surgical procedures, expanding specialty healthcare services, increasing medical technology adoption, and growing international patient inflow continue to drive market growth.

Canada's market reached USD 2.31 billion in 2025. Increasing healthcare investments, expanding specialty treatment facilities, growing demand for quality healthcare services, and rising medical collaborations continue to support steady market expansion.

Europe medical tourism market accounted for 18.4% of the global market, reaching USD 14.32 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. High-quality healthcare services, increasing availability of specialized treatments, expanding wellness tourism, and supportive healthcare regulations continue to strengthen regional market growth. Growing investments in advanced medical technologies further support market expansion.

The UK market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2025. Rising demand for specialized healthcare services, expanding private healthcare facilities, increasing adoption of advanced treatment technologies, and growing international patient inflow continue to support market growth.

Germany market accounted for USD 4.01 billion in 2025. Strong healthcare infrastructure, increasing availability of complex medical procedures, expanding investments in medical technology, and rising demand for high-quality healthcare services continue to drive market expansion.

Latin America medical tourism market accounted for 10.7% of the global market, reaching USD 8.33 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Affordable treatment costs, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing availability of cosmetic and dental procedures, and growing international patient inflow continue to support regional market growth.

Brazil market accounted for USD 4.50 billion in 2025. Expanding private healthcare facilities, increasing demand for cosmetic and specialized medical procedures, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising international patient arrivals continue to support market expansion.

Middle East & Africa medical tourism market accounted for 8.5% of the global market, totaling USD 6.61 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding specialty hospitals, growing government support for medical tourism, and rising international patient inflow continue to support regional market growth.

The UAE market was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2025. Expanding world-class healthcare facilities, increasing medical tourism initiatives, growing investments in advanced treatment technologies, and rising demand for specialized healthcare services continue to drive market growth.

Africa's market reached USD 5.02 billion in 2025. Improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in specialty healthcare services, expanding access to advanced treatments, and growing government efforts to strengthen the healthcare sector continue to create long-term growth opportunities across the region.

Bumrungrad International Hospital Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Bangkok Hospital KPJ Healthcare Berhad Mount Elizabeth Hospitals Raffles Medical Group Asian Heart Institute & Research Centre Gleneagles Global Hospitals Group Prince Court Medical Centre Samitivej Hospitals Anadolu Medical Center Acibadem Healthcare Group Medicana International Hospitals Group Clemenceau Medical Center Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital Anadolu Medical Center Nexus Apollo Hospitals Cleveland Clinic Mayo Clinic Mulk Med Healthcare Group

June 2026: Apollo Hospitals expanded its international patient services through enhanced medical tourism programs and digital healthcare coordination solutions. The initiatives focus on improving cross-border healthcare access, international patient support, and integrated treatment experiences. March 2026: Cleveland Clinic expanded its global healthcare services with new international partnerships and patient care coordination programs. The developments strengthen access for overseas patients seeking specialized medical treatments and advanced healthcare services. January 2026: Fortis Healthcare expanded its medical tourism initiatives through enhanced international patient assistance services and global healthcare partnerships. The company focused on improving patient navigation, treatment coordination, and overseas healthcare access. October 2025: Bumrungrad International Hospital expanded its international healthcare services with upgraded digital platforms and patient support solutions. The initiatives support medical travelers seeking specialized treatments and personalized healthcare experiences.