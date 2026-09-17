Lycopene Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global lycopene market size was valued at USD 170.24 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 178.99 million in 2026 to USD 267.28 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the lycopene market with a market share of 39.5% in 2025.

Lycopene is a naturally occurring red carotenoid pigment found in tomatoes, watermelon, pink grapefruit, guava, and other red-colored fruits and vegetables. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Unlike some other carotenoids, lycopene is not converted into vitamin A in the body. It is widely used in dietary supplements, functional foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic products due to its antioxidant properties and potential role in supporting overall health and wellness.

2025 Market Size: USD 170.24 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 178.99 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 267.28 Million Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 5.14%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 35.4% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 7.91%

By Source Leading Segment: Synthetic Market Share in 2025: 58.7% By Form Fastest growing segment: Oil Suspension CAGR: 6.93% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment: Nutraceuticals Market Share in 2025: 38.9%

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Biotechnological Production Is Expanding the Range of Lycopene Ingredients

The lycopene industry is moving beyond tomato extraction toward controlled biological production methods. Fermentation-based production can provide manufacturers with a more standardized ingredient and create additional flexibility for food, beverage, and nutraceutical formulations. This shift is strengthening lycopene market trends around alternative production technologies, ingredient consistency, and scalable incorporation into different product categories.

In July 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration closed GRAS Notice 1253 for a lycopene preparation produced using Saccharomyces cerevisiae JZL03. The ingredient was intended for use at levels from 5 mg/kg to 575 mg/kg across several food categories, excluding infant formula and USDA-regulated products.

Advanced Delivery Systems Are Reshaping Lycopene Formulation

The industry is increasingly focusing on encapsulation, nanoemulsions, and controlled-release technologies because conventional lycopene has limitations related to stability and bioaccessibility. This structural shift is encouraging ingredient manufacturers to develop formulations that protect lycopene during processing and improve its delivery in finished foods, beverages, and nutraceutical products. These developments are creating new directions for the lycopene market beyond simply supplying the active ingredient.

In June 2025, researchers reported a PLGA-based lycopene nanoparticle with 87% encapsulation efficiency and particle sizes of approximately 103 nm. The formulation also demonstrated a two-stage release profile, with 16% released during the initial phase and a further 77% released under simulated gastrointestinal conditions.

Growing Scientific Evidence Is Supporting Functional-Nutrition Applications

Increasing scientific investigation into lycopene's potential cardiovascular and other health-related effects is supporting its use in functional foods and nutraceutical formulations. New clinical and evidence-based research gives manufacturers additional scientific material for product development, although health claims still require appropriate regulatory substantiation.

In September 2025, a randomized controlled study published in Food & Function evaluated 75 healthy adults receiving placebo juice, tomato juice containing 15.0 mg lycopene, or high-lycopene tomato juice containing 26.7 mg. At week 12, flow-mediated dilation reached 6.1% in the tomato-juice group and 7.0% in the high-lycopene group versus 5.4% in the placebo group.

Regulatory Exposure Limits Can Restrict Formulation Flexibility

Lycopene manufacturers must manage total consumer exposure when the ingredient is added to foods or supplements because lycopene can come from both naturally occurring sources and added ingredients. Regulatory assessment of cumulative exposure can therefore constrain the amount that can be incorporated into certain products. This can increase formulation and compliance requirements and represents a restraint on lycopene market demand in applications where higher concentrations are desired.

In February 2024, EFSA issued a call for use-level and analytical data for lycopene exposure assessment after noting that combined exposure from background diets, novel foods, and food-additive use could exceed the established 0.5 mg/kg body weight/day ADI in some circumstances.

Tomato-Based Functional Beverages Offer Additional Product Applications

The expansion of functional beverages provides an opportunity to incorporate lycopene into convenient everyday products rather than limiting consumption to supplements or traditional tomato foods. Improved formulations can help maintain carotenoid content during storage while combining lycopene with other antioxidant ingredients. This creates lycopene market opportunities for food processors developing beverages positioned around nutritional value and ingredient functionality.

In 2025, ICAR's Indian Institute of Vegetable Research reported a functional ready-to-serve tomato beverage whose lycopene content remained between approximately 1.35 mg/100 g and 0.88 mg/100 g during refrigerated storage at 14°C. Its antioxidant activity measured by DPPH inhibition remained high, ranging from 88% to 81%, supporting the product's potential for commercialisation and value-added tomato processing.

Lycopene Stability and Bioaccessibility Remain Technical Barriers

Lycopene is sensitive to processing and formulation conditions, creating challenges for manufacturers attempting to preserve its functional properties throughout production, storage, and digestion. Its limited water solubility and susceptibility to degradation can reduce the amount available for absorption.

In October 2025, a study on chitosan-stabilized lycopene nanoemulsions reported encapsulation efficiency of at least 94.1% and particle sizes below 100 nm. The optimized formulation achieved 17.9% bioaccessibility, demonstrating both the technical limitation of conventional lycopene delivery and the potential benefit of advanced formulation technologies.

Synthetic Segment Dominated the Lycopene Market with 58.7% Share in 2025

The synthetic segment dominated the global lycopene market with a 58.7% share in 2025, driven by its cost-effectiveness, consistent quality, and large-scale commercial production. Synthetic lycopene offers excellent stability and standardized concentrations, making it suitable for use in dietary supplements, food products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Its reliable supply chain and ease of formulation continue to support widespread adoption across various manufacturing industries.

The organic segment is witnessing steady growth due to increasing consumer preference for naturally sourced ingredients and clean-label products. Rising demand for plant-based nutrition, natural antioxidants, and organic dietary supplements is encouraging manufacturers to expand the production of naturally derived lycopene extracted from tomatoes and other fruits rich in carotenoids.

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Oil Suspension Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth in the Lycopene Market at a CAGR of 6.93%

The oil suspension segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the lycopene market at a CAGR of 6.93% during 2026–2034, driven by its superior bioavailability, improved absorption, and suitability for liquid formulations. The segment is increasingly used in dietary supplements, functional foods, and pharmaceutical products where enhanced nutrient delivery and formulation stability are important. Growing demand for ready-to-consume health products is further supporting the expansion of this segment.

The powder segment continues to account for a significant share of the lycopene market due to its long shelf life, ease of storage, and versatility in food processing, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceutical formulations. Its compatibility with tablets, capsules, powdered beverages, and functional food products continues to drive steady market demand.

Nutraceuticals Segment Dominated the Lycopene Market with 38.9% Share in 2025

The nutraceuticals segment dominated the global lycopene market with a 38.9% share in 2025, driven by growing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare and increasing demand for antioxidant-rich dietary supplements. Lycopene is widely incorporated into nutraceutical products due to its potential role in supporting cardiovascular health, healthy aging, and overall wellness. Rising interest in functional nutrition and natural health ingredients continues to strengthen demand within this segment.

The pharmaceuticals segment continues to utilize lycopene in formulations aimed at supporting antioxidant therapy and overall health management. The food & beverages segment is witnessing steady growth as manufacturers incorporate lycopene into functional foods, beverages, and fortified products to enhance nutritional value and natural coloring. The others segment continues to support market growth through applications in cosmetics, personal care products, and specialized health formulations.

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North America lycopene market accounted for 35.4% of the global market, reaching USD 0.06 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, rising demand for natural antioxidants, and expanding applications of lycopene in dietary supplements, functional foods, and cosmetics. Growing preference for plant-based ingredients is further supporting market expansion.

The US market was valued at approximately USD 0.05 billion in 2025, making it the largest market in North America. Rising demand for nutraceuticals, increasing consumption of functional foods, and growing use of natural ingredients in personal care products continue to drive market growth.

Canada's market reached approximately USD 0.01 billion in 2025. Increasing health awareness, expanding demand for dietary supplements, and growing adoption of natural food ingredients are contributing to steady market expansion.

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Europe lycopene market accounted for 28.6% of the global market, reaching USD 0.05 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. The market is supported by growing demand for clean-label food ingredients, increasing use of natural colorants, and rising consumer preference for antioxidant-rich nutritional products. Expanding applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics continue to support regional growth.

The UK market was valued at approximately USD 0.01 billion in 2025. Growing demand for natural dietary supplements, increasing awareness of healthy lifestyles, and expanding use of plant-based ingredients continue to support market growth.

Germany's market accounted for approximately USD 0.01 billion in 2025. Rising demand for functional foods, increasing production of nutraceutical products, and growing adoption of natural ingredients in the food and cosmetics industries continue to strengthen market expansion.

Asia Pacific lycopene market accounted for 24.8% of the global market, valued at USD 0.04 billion in 2025, and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of nutritional health, expanding functional food production, and increasing demand for natural food additives continue to strengthen regional market growth.

Japan's market generated approximately USD 0.01 billion in 2025. Growing demand for antioxidant-rich supplements, increasing consumption of health-focused food products, and continued innovation in nutraceutical formulations continue to support market growth.

China's market accounted for approximately USD 0.02 billion in 2025, representing the largest share within Asia Pacific. Expanding functional food and beverage industries, increasing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, and rising demand for natural nutritional ingredients continue to drive market expansion.

Middle East & Africa lycopene market accounted for 4.9% of the global market, totaling USD 0.01 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness, expanding demand for dietary supplements, and growing use of natural ingredients in food and personal care products continue to support regional market growth.

The UAE market was valued at approximately USD 0.003 billion in 2025. Rising consumer demand for premium health supplements, increasing adoption of functional foods, and expanding wellness trends continue to support market development.

Africa's market reached approximately USD 0.007 billion in 2025. Growing awareness of preventive nutrition, increasing demand for fortified food products, expanding healthcare access, and rising consumer interest in natural health ingredients continue to create long-term growth opportunities across the region.

The global lycopene market is competitive, with nutraceutical, food ingredient, biotechnology, and specialty nutrition companies competing through ingredient quality, formulation expertise, extraction technologies, and application-specific solutions. The top players in the industry include Lycored, DSM, Allied Biotech Corporation, Wellgreen Technology Co. Ltd., San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Dangshang Sannuo Limited, DDW, Döhler, Vidya Herbs, Shaanxi Kingsci Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hunan Sunshine Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., SV AgroFoods, Plamed Green Science Group, Xi'an Natural Field Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd., and others.

Industry participants are focusing on improving lycopene extraction, stability, bioavailability, and formulation performance for nutraceutical, food, beverage, and dietary supplement applications. Companies are also developing natural-source ingredients and expanding their portfolios to meet demand for clean-label and functional products. Growing interest in antioxidant-rich ingredients is encouraging manufacturers to improve processing technologies and develop lycopene solutions suitable for a wider range of consumer products.

Lycored: An Emerging Market Player

Lycored is a prominent participant in the lycopene market, specializing in tomato-based carotenoids and wellness-focused nutrition ingredients. The company is particularly recognized for its tomato-derived lycopene formulations and expertise in carotenoid-based nutritional solutions. Its capabilities extend across ingredient development, formulation, and wellness applications, allowing it to serve manufacturers seeking stable and functional lycopene ingredients for dietary supplements, food, and beverage products.

Lycored continues to develop tomato-based lycopene solutions designed to support nutritional and wellness applications, with a focus on ingredient quality, formulation performance, and consumer-friendly delivery formats. Its expertise in carotenoid science and tomato-derived ingredients strengthens its position in the growing functional nutrition and lycopene ingredient market.

Lycored DSM Allied Biotech Corporation Wellgreen Technology Co. Ltd. San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc Dangshang Sannuo Limited DDW, Döhler Vidya Herbs Shaanxi Kingsci Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Hunan Sunshine Bio-Tech Co. SV AgroFoods Plamed Green Science Group Xi'an Natural Field Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang NHU CO. Ltd.

May 2025: Lycored received a positive scientific opinion from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for LumenatoTM, its proprietary yellow tomato extract, expanding regulatory approval for use in ingestible skincare and functional nutrition applications. January 2026: ADM announced a USD 26 million investment to expand its Erlanger, Kentucky facility, strengthening its production capabilities for natural food and beverage ingredients, including carotenoid-based solutions such as lycopene. March 2026: Harima Chemicals Group developed a high-purity, high-bioavailability lycopene through a jointly developed bioprocess with the Research Institute of Innovative Technology for the Earth (RITE) and began commercial sample distribution ahead of its planned product launch. June 2026: Sensient Technologies announced a USD 250 million investment to expand natural color production at its St. Louis facility, increasing manufacturing capacity for naturally derived color ingredients, including carotenoid-based products such as lycopene.