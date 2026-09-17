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The Legend Returns to the Middle East 2026 Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited Launch with the 5.7-liter HEMI® V8
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ram launches the 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 in the Middle East, now available on the Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited
HEMI V8 is rated at 395 horsepower and 556 Nm of torque
Both trim levels come standard with the G/T Performance Exhaust, RamBox® Cargo Management and a 360-degree Surround View Camera
The arrival of the HEMI-powered Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited is the first step in Ram’s V8 comeback plan, which includes the return of Ram 1500 TRX and new Rumble Bee muscle truck lineup in 2027
Link to images
Dubai, UAE, 17 September 2026 - Ram today announced the return of the legendary 5.7-litre HEMI® V8 to the Middle East with the 2026 Ram 1500, answering long-standing demand from customers across the region for one of the most iconic powertrains in the brand’s history.
The return of the HEMI V8 represents more than the comeback of an engine, it marks the return of an unmistakable driving experience that has defined Ram for generations. Across the Middle East, where V8 performance continues to enjoy a passionate following, the HEMI remains synonymous with power, capability and the unmistakable soundtrack customers know and love.
The 5.7-litre HEMI V8 is the first step in a broader Ram product strategy, with additional V8-powered products set to join the regional lineup in the future.
Commenting on the launch, Yousef Bouhaddioui, Regional Brand Director for American and Italian brands, Stellantis Middle East said: “The automotive industry is transforming at an unprecedented pace, but amid that change, customer passion remains constant. In the Middle East, the connection to the HEMI V8, its unmistakable sound, power and character, continues to resonate strongly with customers. Bringing the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to the Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited is a direct response to customer demand and reflects our customer-centric approach at the heart of our FaSTLAne strategy. It is about combining the capabilities and technologies customers expect from a modern Ram with the performance and emotion they have always loved. This also leads us to the next chapter for Ram in the region, as we continue to strengthen the lineup and prepare for the arrival of the Ram 1500 TRX SRT and Ram Rumble Bee in 2027.”
The Ram 1500 lineup in the Middle East has offered six-cylinder power since the 2025 model year. Strong regional customer sentiment for the iconic HEMI-V8 engine created the momentum to bring the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 back to the Ram 1500 lineup for customers.
The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 delivers 395 horsepower and 556 Nm of torque in a smooth, broad power band, enhanced with fuel-saving technologies including variable camshaft timing and Multi-Displacement System (MDS) cylinder deactivation.
The HEMI V8-powered Ram 1500 offers a towing capacity of up to 5,266 kg and a maximum payload capacity of 748 kg, with a 125-liter fuel tank.
The Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited with the HEMI V8 have been tailored to Middle East customer expectations. The Rebel HEMI V8 adds a G/T Performance Exhaust, 360-degree Surround View Camera, RamBox Cargo Management and the Bed Utility Group as Optional equipment. The Limited HEMI V8 adds a G/T Performance Exhaust as standard, alongside its existing luxury and technology content.
The G/T Performance Exhaust system on the Ram 1500 delivers an ideal blend of premium craftsmanship and unmistakable HEMI-V8 character. The Mopar cat-back exhaust is standard with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, giving customers the sound and presence of enthusiasts demand right from the factory.
Ram 1500 Rebel HEMI V8
Ram 1500 Rebel pairs the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 (395 hp / 556 Nm) with an 8-speed automatic transmission, G/T Performance Exhaust with dual black tips, and a 360-degree Surround View Camera system. RamBox Cargo Management , alongside off-road-tuned Bilstein performance shock absorbers, underbody skid plates and an ELocker® electronic locking rear differential. The truck rides on 18x9.0-inch painted mid-gloss black wheels.
From the inside, the Rebel HEMI V8 features lux leather-trimmed bucket seats, offered in Blackened or Black, with Mopar front and rear rubber floor mats for easy clean-up after off-road use. A dual-pane panoramic sunroof and dual wireless charging pads add everyday comfort, while the 14.4-inch Uconnect® 5 NAV touchscreen and 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system anchor the cabin's technology and audio experience. Customers can further personalize comfort and convenience through the ADG package, which adds a digital rear-view mirror, head-up display and LED CHMSL lamp. Also available is the Bed Utility Group package, which adds Mopar-adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, a spray-in bedliner and a deployable Mopar bed step.
Ram 1500 Limited HEMI V8
Ram 1500 Limited pairs the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 (395 hp / 556 Nm) with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard G/T Performance Exhaust. Inside, the Limited offers premium quilted leather seats with massage function and a 14.4-inch Uconnect 5 NAV touchscreen, complemented by a RamBox® Cargo Management System and 360-degree Surround View Camera. The truck rides on 22x9.0-inch premium painted polished wheels and a class-exclusive available four-corner air suspension for even comfort.
The Limited trim presents a more refined face for the range, with premium chrome power mirrors, power deployable running boards and standard 22x9.0-inch premium painted polished wheels. Customers seeking a sportier look can select the Night Edition package, adding accent-color door handles, a sport hood, dual exhaust with black tips, 22-inch premium black wheels, black hi-lift bezels, body-color bumpers and a black-textured grille surround. Customers can also opt for the wheel option which adds 22-inch premium painted polished wheels.
The Limited interior features premium quilted leather bucket seats, offered in Black or Blackened, with power massage for both driver and front passenger and ventilation front and rear for warm-climate comfort. A full-length premium floor console, luxury front and rear floor mats, and leather-wrapped door panels, dashboard and grab handles reinforce the Limited’s flagship positioning, while a wood/leather-wrapped steering wheel, 12-inch TFT color digital cluster display and 14.4-inch Uconnect® 5 NAV touchscreen display bring together the technology experience. A tri-fold tonneau cover and digital rear-view mirror complete the package.
The Ram 1500 Limited is tuned for a refined, comfort-first driving experience, supported by power 4-way driver and passenger lumbar adjustment and a head-up display to help keep eyes on the road. Driver assistance technology includes traffic sign recognition, evasive steer assist and a ParkSense automated parking system, while the standard 360-degree Surround View Camera and RamBox® Cargo Management System add everyday convenience and practicality in line with the truck's premium character.
Regional Launch plan
The return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 marks the starting point of a new, expanding product range for Ram in the Middle East. As part of the brand’s regional product cadence, the Ram 1500 TRX SRT and Ram 1500 Rumble Bee muscle trucks are planned to arrive in the region in 2027, further extending Ram’s V8 performance and off-road line-up for Middle East customers.
The entire Ram lineup will offer customers benchmark vehicles that get the hard work done and take families where they need to go. Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need. Ram continues to lead the segment with innovative powertrains, unmatched capability, and premium craftsmanship.
Ram Brand
Ram offers a full lineup of on- and off-road performance pickups and commercial vehicles, including the light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500, 3500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks.
Ram's segment-leading products include the 777-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX SRT, along with segment-defining entries like the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup - the first and only muscle trucks offering power from three distinct HEMI V8 powertrains.
Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting benchmarks in the most important areas for truck buyers:
Ram 1500: America's most powerful lineup of full-size gas light-duty pickup trucks
Ram 1500 TRX SRT: More horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup
Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT: Most track-capable production pickup in the world
Ram 1500 Tungsten: America's most luxurious pickup truck
Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable ¾-ton off-road pickup truck
HEMI V8 is rated at 395 horsepower and 556 Nm of torque
Both trim levels come standard with the G/T Performance Exhaust, RamBox® Cargo Management and a 360-degree Surround View Camera
The arrival of the HEMI-powered Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited is the first step in Ram’s V8 comeback plan, which includes the return of Ram 1500 TRX and new Rumble Bee muscle truck lineup in 2027
Link to images
Dubai, UAE, 17 September 2026 - Ram today announced the return of the legendary 5.7-litre HEMI® V8 to the Middle East with the 2026 Ram 1500, answering long-standing demand from customers across the region for one of the most iconic powertrains in the brand’s history.
The return of the HEMI V8 represents more than the comeback of an engine, it marks the return of an unmistakable driving experience that has defined Ram for generations. Across the Middle East, where V8 performance continues to enjoy a passionate following, the HEMI remains synonymous with power, capability and the unmistakable soundtrack customers know and love.
The 5.7-litre HEMI V8 is the first step in a broader Ram product strategy, with additional V8-powered products set to join the regional lineup in the future.
Commenting on the launch, Yousef Bouhaddioui, Regional Brand Director for American and Italian brands, Stellantis Middle East said: “The automotive industry is transforming at an unprecedented pace, but amid that change, customer passion remains constant. In the Middle East, the connection to the HEMI V8, its unmistakable sound, power and character, continues to resonate strongly with customers. Bringing the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to the Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited is a direct response to customer demand and reflects our customer-centric approach at the heart of our FaSTLAne strategy. It is about combining the capabilities and technologies customers expect from a modern Ram with the performance and emotion they have always loved. This also leads us to the next chapter for Ram in the region, as we continue to strengthen the lineup and prepare for the arrival of the Ram 1500 TRX SRT and Ram Rumble Bee in 2027.”
The Ram 1500 lineup in the Middle East has offered six-cylinder power since the 2025 model year. Strong regional customer sentiment for the iconic HEMI-V8 engine created the momentum to bring the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 back to the Ram 1500 lineup for customers.
The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 delivers 395 horsepower and 556 Nm of torque in a smooth, broad power band, enhanced with fuel-saving technologies including variable camshaft timing and Multi-Displacement System (MDS) cylinder deactivation.
The HEMI V8-powered Ram 1500 offers a towing capacity of up to 5,266 kg and a maximum payload capacity of 748 kg, with a 125-liter fuel tank.
The Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited with the HEMI V8 have been tailored to Middle East customer expectations. The Rebel HEMI V8 adds a G/T Performance Exhaust, 360-degree Surround View Camera, RamBox Cargo Management and the Bed Utility Group as Optional equipment. The Limited HEMI V8 adds a G/T Performance Exhaust as standard, alongside its existing luxury and technology content.
The G/T Performance Exhaust system on the Ram 1500 delivers an ideal blend of premium craftsmanship and unmistakable HEMI-V8 character. The Mopar cat-back exhaust is standard with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, giving customers the sound and presence of enthusiasts demand right from the factory.
Ram 1500 Rebel HEMI V8
Ram 1500 Rebel pairs the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 (395 hp / 556 Nm) with an 8-speed automatic transmission, G/T Performance Exhaust with dual black tips, and a 360-degree Surround View Camera system. RamBox Cargo Management , alongside off-road-tuned Bilstein performance shock absorbers, underbody skid plates and an ELocker® electronic locking rear differential. The truck rides on 18x9.0-inch painted mid-gloss black wheels.
From the inside, the Rebel HEMI V8 features lux leather-trimmed bucket seats, offered in Blackened or Black, with Mopar front and rear rubber floor mats for easy clean-up after off-road use. A dual-pane panoramic sunroof and dual wireless charging pads add everyday comfort, while the 14.4-inch Uconnect® 5 NAV touchscreen and 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system anchor the cabin's technology and audio experience. Customers can further personalize comfort and convenience through the ADG package, which adds a digital rear-view mirror, head-up display and LED CHMSL lamp. Also available is the Bed Utility Group package, which adds Mopar-adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, a spray-in bedliner and a deployable Mopar bed step.
Ram 1500 Limited HEMI V8
Ram 1500 Limited pairs the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 (395 hp / 556 Nm) with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard G/T Performance Exhaust. Inside, the Limited offers premium quilted leather seats with massage function and a 14.4-inch Uconnect 5 NAV touchscreen, complemented by a RamBox® Cargo Management System and 360-degree Surround View Camera. The truck rides on 22x9.0-inch premium painted polished wheels and a class-exclusive available four-corner air suspension for even comfort.
The Limited trim presents a more refined face for the range, with premium chrome power mirrors, power deployable running boards and standard 22x9.0-inch premium painted polished wheels. Customers seeking a sportier look can select the Night Edition package, adding accent-color door handles, a sport hood, dual exhaust with black tips, 22-inch premium black wheels, black hi-lift bezels, body-color bumpers and a black-textured grille surround. Customers can also opt for the wheel option which adds 22-inch premium painted polished wheels.
The Limited interior features premium quilted leather bucket seats, offered in Black or Blackened, with power massage for both driver and front passenger and ventilation front and rear for warm-climate comfort. A full-length premium floor console, luxury front and rear floor mats, and leather-wrapped door panels, dashboard and grab handles reinforce the Limited’s flagship positioning, while a wood/leather-wrapped steering wheel, 12-inch TFT color digital cluster display and 14.4-inch Uconnect® 5 NAV touchscreen display bring together the technology experience. A tri-fold tonneau cover and digital rear-view mirror complete the package.
The Ram 1500 Limited is tuned for a refined, comfort-first driving experience, supported by power 4-way driver and passenger lumbar adjustment and a head-up display to help keep eyes on the road. Driver assistance technology includes traffic sign recognition, evasive steer assist and a ParkSense automated parking system, while the standard 360-degree Surround View Camera and RamBox® Cargo Management System add everyday convenience and practicality in line with the truck's premium character.
Regional Launch plan
The return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 marks the starting point of a new, expanding product range for Ram in the Middle East. As part of the brand’s regional product cadence, the Ram 1500 TRX SRT and Ram 1500 Rumble Bee muscle trucks are planned to arrive in the region in 2027, further extending Ram’s V8 performance and off-road line-up for Middle East customers.
The entire Ram lineup will offer customers benchmark vehicles that get the hard work done and take families where they need to go. Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need. Ram continues to lead the segment with innovative powertrains, unmatched capability, and premium craftsmanship.
Ram Brand
Ram offers a full lineup of on- and off-road performance pickups and commercial vehicles, including the light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500, 3500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks.
Ram's segment-leading products include the 777-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX SRT, along with segment-defining entries like the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup - the first and only muscle trucks offering power from three distinct HEMI V8 powertrains.
Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting benchmarks in the most important areas for truck buyers:
Ram 1500: America's most powerful lineup of full-size gas light-duty pickup trucks
Ram 1500 TRX SRT: More horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup
Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT: Most track-capable production pickup in the world
Ram 1500 Tungsten: America's most luxurious pickup truck
Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable ¾-ton off-road pickup truck
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