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UAE Cyber Security Council and Open Innovation AI Launch Advanced Cybersecurity AI Model
(MENAFN- mslgroup) The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Open Innovation AI today announced the launch of a specialized artificial intelligence model for cybersecurity, built in-house and developed collaboratively in the UAE to support cybersecurity professionals and organizations in addressing increasingly complex digital threats.
The new model brings together CSC’s cybersecurity expertise and Open Innovation AI’s advanced AI engineering capabilities. It is designed specifically for cybersecurity use cases, including vulnerability analysis, secure code analysis and remediation, incident investigation, cyber-defence reasoning, security advisory analysis, and support for security operations.
The initiative supports the UAE’s broader ambition to strengthen its position as a global leader in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. It contributes to the development of advanced, locally driven AI capabilities in a strategically important domain, while supporting greater technological sovereignty, cyber resilience and control over critical AI technologies.
AI Built for Cybersecurity
Unlike general-purpose AI models, the model has been specifically engineered for cybersecurity tasks and workflows, leveraging proprietary cybersecurity data and Open Innovation AI’s proprietary AI platform throughout its development and training.
Its capabilities include vulnerability identification and assessment, secure code analysis and remediation, root-cause and impact analysis, security patch analysis, incident investigation and response support, security advisory analysis, and structured cybersecurity reasoning.
The model is designed to support cybersecurity professionals rather than operate as a standalone security decision-maker. It can also produce structured outputs, enabling its capabilities to be integrated into cybersecurity platforms, security operations workflows and other enterprise systems.
The model can be deployed within controlled, private and sovereign environments, enabling organizations to maintain control over sensitive data and AI workloads.
Supporting the UAE’s AI and Cybersecurity Ambitions
The collaboration reflects the UAE’s growing focus on building advanced national capabilities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
By combining local cybersecurity expertise with AI engineering and infrastructure capabilities, CSC and Open Innovation AI are working to develop technologies that address real-world security requirements while strengthening the broader UAE technology ecosystem. The model was trained using Open Innovation AI’s AI Fabric, leveraging distributed training and GPU optimization capabilities to efficiently utilize AI infrastructure at scale.
The initiative is aligned with the direction of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the country's broader efforts to advance cybersecurity, digital resilience and sovereign technological capabilities.
H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council said: “Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the cybersecurity landscape. Through this collaboration with Open Innovation AI, we are bringing together cybersecurity expertise and advanced AI capabilities to develop technology that can help security professionals operate more effectively and respond to increasingly sophisticated threats.”
Dr. Rachid Belmeskine, CTO and Co-Founder of Open Innovation AI, said: “Our ambition is to build advanced AI capabilities in the UAE for strategic and high-impact domains. Cybersecurity is one of those domains. Together with CSC, we are combining deep cybersecurity expertise with our AI engineering and proprietary platform capabilities to develop a specialized model that can support security professionals while being deployed within controlled and sovereign environments.”
The launch marks an important milestone in the collaboration between CSC and Open Innovation AI and reinforces their shared commitment to advancing UAE-developed artificial intelligence and strengthening the nation's cybersecurity ecosystem.
The new model brings together CSC’s cybersecurity expertise and Open Innovation AI’s advanced AI engineering capabilities. It is designed specifically for cybersecurity use cases, including vulnerability analysis, secure code analysis and remediation, incident investigation, cyber-defence reasoning, security advisory analysis, and support for security operations.
The initiative supports the UAE’s broader ambition to strengthen its position as a global leader in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. It contributes to the development of advanced, locally driven AI capabilities in a strategically important domain, while supporting greater technological sovereignty, cyber resilience and control over critical AI technologies.
AI Built for Cybersecurity
Unlike general-purpose AI models, the model has been specifically engineered for cybersecurity tasks and workflows, leveraging proprietary cybersecurity data and Open Innovation AI’s proprietary AI platform throughout its development and training.
Its capabilities include vulnerability identification and assessment, secure code analysis and remediation, root-cause and impact analysis, security patch analysis, incident investigation and response support, security advisory analysis, and structured cybersecurity reasoning.
The model is designed to support cybersecurity professionals rather than operate as a standalone security decision-maker. It can also produce structured outputs, enabling its capabilities to be integrated into cybersecurity platforms, security operations workflows and other enterprise systems.
The model can be deployed within controlled, private and sovereign environments, enabling organizations to maintain control over sensitive data and AI workloads.
Supporting the UAE’s AI and Cybersecurity Ambitions
The collaboration reflects the UAE’s growing focus on building advanced national capabilities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
By combining local cybersecurity expertise with AI engineering and infrastructure capabilities, CSC and Open Innovation AI are working to develop technologies that address real-world security requirements while strengthening the broader UAE technology ecosystem. The model was trained using Open Innovation AI’s AI Fabric, leveraging distributed training and GPU optimization capabilities to efficiently utilize AI infrastructure at scale.
The initiative is aligned with the direction of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the country's broader efforts to advance cybersecurity, digital resilience and sovereign technological capabilities.
H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council said: “Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the cybersecurity landscape. Through this collaboration with Open Innovation AI, we are bringing together cybersecurity expertise and advanced AI capabilities to develop technology that can help security professionals operate more effectively and respond to increasingly sophisticated threats.”
Dr. Rachid Belmeskine, CTO and Co-Founder of Open Innovation AI, said: “Our ambition is to build advanced AI capabilities in the UAE for strategic and high-impact domains. Cybersecurity is one of those domains. Together with CSC, we are combining deep cybersecurity expertise with our AI engineering and proprietary platform capabilities to develop a specialized model that can support security professionals while being deployed within controlled and sovereign environments.”
The launch marks an important milestone in the collaboration between CSC and Open Innovation AI and reinforces their shared commitment to advancing UAE-developed artificial intelligence and strengthening the nation's cybersecurity ecosystem.
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