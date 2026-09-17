403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Paramount unveils GCC-Born AI-powered SoCMate at GISEC 2026 to help security teams detect and contain cyber threats faster
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) DUBAI, UAE, 17 September 2026: Paramount, a UAE-headquartered cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of SoCMate, a first-of-its-kind GCC-born AI-powered security investigation assistant, at the Microsoft stand during GISEC Global 2026, taking place from 16-18 September at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.
Developed for CISOs and Level 2 and Level 3 cybersecurity professionals, SoCMate helps teams investigate threats in natural language, connect fragmented threat data and move from alert to action faster, with speed, consistency and context, to contain threats before they spread. The solution can reduce investigations that often take several hours to just a few minutes. SoCMate is currently available for Microsoft Sentinel.
A Connected View Of Every Threat
For cyber professionals, this changes how investigation begins. Modern SOCs have access to vast volumes of security information from endpoint detection, identity and access management systems, cloud environments and threat intelligence sources, but finding and connecting the evidence needed for an investigation can be time-intensive. Instead of needing to know where every clue sits across several security systems, teams can ask SoCMate a plain-language question and receive a connected view of suspicious activity, related evidence, attack context and identify the next best action.
This helps security teams understand whether an alert is isolated or part of a wider attack path, improving their ability to act before a threat expands. As attackers increasingly use AI to increase the speed, scale and sophistication of their operations, this pressure is growing. IBM's 2026 Report found a 56% increase in AI-driven attacks, while the UAE faces at least 200,000 cyberattack attempts daily.
Pradeep Menon, Chief AI and Security Officer at Paramount, said: "SOC teams are dealing with exponentially growing volumes of security data, and the real challenge is turning that information into actionable intelligence quickly enough to prevent or contain attacks. SoCMate brings a first-of-its-kind approach to SOC investigation, changing the analyst experience from searching manually through fragmented data to working with an assistant that can connect signals, build context and guide the next action, while keeping critical response decisions with the security professionals responsible for them."
Investigations Reduced From Hours To Minutes
SoCMate's impact is especially significant when teams deal with complex attack activity. The solution reduces several-hour investigations of complex attacks moving across company systems and suspected data theft to about eight to 10 minutes, giving SOC teams faster context for containment decisions. The value is not only shorter investigation time, but stronger context, fewer missed signals, and more consistent analysis before threats move deeper into the environment. The solution has also been tested across malware alerts, phishing cases, privilege misuse, suspicious indicators and incident timelines.
By enabling professionals to investigate in natural language, SoCMate reduces dependence on advanced coding skills and deep knowledge of security data structures. It can help teams work more consistently across experience levels, increase SOC throughput and free experienced professionals to focus on threat hunting, prioritisation and response decisions. This is key as it helps bridge the global cybersecurity workforce gap, estimated at 4.8 million professionals.
Premchand Kurup, CEO of Paramount, said: "Across the Middle East, organisations are expanding digital services, cloud environments and connected infrastructure at speed. That creates a clear need for continuous security monitoring that can operate 24x7 without depending solely on scarce specialist resources. AI-assisted investigation can help make that model more accessible by reducing the time and cost involved in qualifying incidents, while keeping human oversight central to response decisions."
SoCMate is designed to work alongside an organisation's existing SOC technology rather than requiring teams to replace their current environment. With current support for Microsoft Sentinel, Paramount aims to make AI-assisted investigation a practical part of everyday SOC operations, helping security teams build the speed, context and capacity needed to keep pace with faster, more complex threats.
Visitors to Paramount’s booth at Stand ME1214 in Hall SS2 can request a SoCMate demonstration during GISEC Global 2026.
Developed for CISOs and Level 2 and Level 3 cybersecurity professionals, SoCMate helps teams investigate threats in natural language, connect fragmented threat data and move from alert to action faster, with speed, consistency and context, to contain threats before they spread. The solution can reduce investigations that often take several hours to just a few minutes. SoCMate is currently available for Microsoft Sentinel.
A Connected View Of Every Threat
For cyber professionals, this changes how investigation begins. Modern SOCs have access to vast volumes of security information from endpoint detection, identity and access management systems, cloud environments and threat intelligence sources, but finding and connecting the evidence needed for an investigation can be time-intensive. Instead of needing to know where every clue sits across several security systems, teams can ask SoCMate a plain-language question and receive a connected view of suspicious activity, related evidence, attack context and identify the next best action.
This helps security teams understand whether an alert is isolated or part of a wider attack path, improving their ability to act before a threat expands. As attackers increasingly use AI to increase the speed, scale and sophistication of their operations, this pressure is growing. IBM's 2026 Report found a 56% increase in AI-driven attacks, while the UAE faces at least 200,000 cyberattack attempts daily.
Pradeep Menon, Chief AI and Security Officer at Paramount, said: "SOC teams are dealing with exponentially growing volumes of security data, and the real challenge is turning that information into actionable intelligence quickly enough to prevent or contain attacks. SoCMate brings a first-of-its-kind approach to SOC investigation, changing the analyst experience from searching manually through fragmented data to working with an assistant that can connect signals, build context and guide the next action, while keeping critical response decisions with the security professionals responsible for them."
Investigations Reduced From Hours To Minutes
SoCMate's impact is especially significant when teams deal with complex attack activity. The solution reduces several-hour investigations of complex attacks moving across company systems and suspected data theft to about eight to 10 minutes, giving SOC teams faster context for containment decisions. The value is not only shorter investigation time, but stronger context, fewer missed signals, and more consistent analysis before threats move deeper into the environment. The solution has also been tested across malware alerts, phishing cases, privilege misuse, suspicious indicators and incident timelines.
By enabling professionals to investigate in natural language, SoCMate reduces dependence on advanced coding skills and deep knowledge of security data structures. It can help teams work more consistently across experience levels, increase SOC throughput and free experienced professionals to focus on threat hunting, prioritisation and response decisions. This is key as it helps bridge the global cybersecurity workforce gap, estimated at 4.8 million professionals.
Premchand Kurup, CEO of Paramount, said: "Across the Middle East, organisations are expanding digital services, cloud environments and connected infrastructure at speed. That creates a clear need for continuous security monitoring that can operate 24x7 without depending solely on scarce specialist resources. AI-assisted investigation can help make that model more accessible by reducing the time and cost involved in qualifying incidents, while keeping human oversight central to response decisions."
SoCMate is designed to work alongside an organisation's existing SOC technology rather than requiring teams to replace their current environment. With current support for Microsoft Sentinel, Paramount aims to make AI-assisted investigation a practical part of everyday SOC operations, helping security teams build the speed, context and capacity needed to keep pace with faster, more complex threats.
Visitors to Paramount’s booth at Stand ME1214 in Hall SS2 can request a SoCMate demonstration during GISEC Global 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment